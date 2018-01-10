Forbidden Planet will close next week and reopen with a new concept and name







Forbidden Planet owner Tommy Connolly took to Facebook this afternoon to announce that the downtown Iowa City pizza arcade will be closing its doors for good next week.

Responding to questions over the phone, Connolly said he expects the last day will be in the later half of next week, but couldn’t give an exact date.

“Forbidden Planet was a partnership, and that partnership dissolved, so we have to do something else with the space,” said Connolly. Previous owners Luther Moss and Cory Ingle left the business in October 2017.

“Right now the vision is we are going to do breakfast and lunch, and then in the afternoon we’ll close the kitchen and do a coffee shop-lounge-wine kind of thing,” he said, adding that the name of the new business will be The Dandy Lion.

The basic layout of the place is not expected to change, and there are no plans to expand into any adjacent spaces. “We’ll have to do some remodeling, so hopefully we’ll be open in four months, maybe two or three.”

He said the style of cuisine will be “Simple things done well with real, natural ingredients.”