Cedar Rapids Police warn of fake bills in Craigslist transactions

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has been investigating incidents in which counterfeit bills were received as part of Craigslist transactions, according to a press release sent out yesterday.

The department warned people to look over any money received in order to avoid being bamboozled. Among the things to check for are watermarks, raised printing from the specialty printing technique used by the Federal Reserve and security strips. More information about security features is available on the U.S. Currency website.

The department also sent out a list of safety tips for Craigslist transactions: