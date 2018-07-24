Your Village: How do I find out when Little Village’s half-price perks go on sale?







When you have a half-price perk is there a certain time of day you post those? Seems like I see one that’s really exciting and I go to try to order one and it says ‘out of stock’. Just curious if there is a certain time of day and/or day of week that those half price perks are posted. — Jeanne, Iowa City, via the Your Village feature on LV’s homepage.

We get these questions a lot, when people come into the office to pick up their half-price perks. Generally, new perks go on sale in LV’s online shop between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on either Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Subscribers to LV’s newsletter receive an email letting them know when new perks go on sale.

But there’s now a way to buy new perks before that email goes out.

Earlier this summer Little Village launched a new feature that allows readers to make a donation to support LV’s work. As a thank you, those who donate will receive a two-hour advance notice of perks via email, including a password allowing them to buy the perks before the general email is sent.

In coming weeks, LV will offer half-price perks for restaurants such as Baroncini, Red Pepper Deli & Grill and Oasis, as well as such other businesses as World of Bikes, Design Ranch and White Rabbit.