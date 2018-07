1 Share

Little Village and Younger are excited to bring 180 grams of garage rock gold to a turntable near you!

Pre-sale for the Iowa City trio’s debut LP is happening now in the LV shop, and will run through July 31. (Pre-sale perks will be announced soon. For now, just know that your advance purchase will help ensure that the album comes out on time, this fall.)

Check out the first single, “Trash,” and secure your copy today!