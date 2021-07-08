Young vendors will be selling everything from pies to produce when Kids Market returns to the Iowa City Farmers Market









The Kids Market will return to the Iowa City Farmers Market for its 10th year on the second Saturday in September.

“It’s my favorite event that we have at the market each year,” Tammy Neumann, the city’s coordinator for the market, told Little Village.

Booths for vendors ranging in age from 8 to 18 will be set up on green space on the Washington Street side of the farmers market home, the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, featuring everything from baked goods—including dog treats—to candles and homegrown produce. There will also be a stand selling lemonade.

“Just like it is for our adult vendors, everything has to be made by them, baked by them, grown by them,” Neumann said.

This year’s market already promises to the biggest Kids Market since it began, Neumann said. Thirty young vendors have already signed up for booth space—they’ll be providing their own set-ups, including tables and signs—and there is room for another 15.

“When we started this it was called Kids Day, and it was all activities for kids,” Neumann recalled. “Then we decided to let a few kids vend. I think we had eight the first time we did that, and each year it’s grown.”

“It’s just great to see those kids come out and listen to them tell you about their product.”

Anyone interested in reserving one of the remaining booths should fill out the Kids Market’s online application. There’s no booth fee for young vendors. Those with questions can email Tammy Neumann, or call her at 319-356- 5210.

The Kids Market will be held during the Saturday, Sept. 11, Iowa City Farmers Market.









