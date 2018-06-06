‘Wonder Woman’ will kick off the Free Movie Series for Summer of the Arts







Free Movie Series University of Iowa Pentacrest — Saturdays at sunset

Nonprofit arts organization Summer of the Arts is kicking off one of their five summer programs this weekend. The Free Movie Series will begin with a showing of Wonder Woman on Saturday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

Each year a small committee meets and generates ideas for the Free Movie Series schedule, which ends up being a mixture of classics and newer blockbusters. Since the series began in 2005, The Goonies, The Wizard of Oz and The Princess Bride have each been shown twice.

Wonder Woman was chosen to open the series because of its popularity and because, as an action movie, it will be an energetic start to the season. Lisa Barnes, executive director of the nonprofit, said in an email that the focus of this program is to highlight the art of cinema, whereas other programming focuses on music or visual arts.

“The goal is to provide an opportunity for people to view movies in a unique setting and to provide a variety of movies for the community’s enjoyment,” Barnes said.

Barnes oversees programming, marketing and fiscal management. “The most rewarding part of my job is seeing all of the happy faces at our events,” Barnes said. “I believe we adhere to our mission by bringing people together to celebrate the arts.”

Summer of the Arts has programming still ahead for the summer including the ongoing Friday Night Concert Series, the Iowa City Jazz Festival and the Iowa Soul Festival.

Movie attendees can bring beverages and snacks, but alcohol will not be permitted on university property. Programming for Summer of the Arts is free, family-friendly and open to everyone in the community.