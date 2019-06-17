Where to park for free and which streets and bus stops are closed for the Iowa City Downtown Block Party







Parking will be free in the downtown ramps on Saturday, as the third annual Downtown Block Party takes over the streets, Iowa City Transit announced on Monday. Finding a spot may be a challenge, though, because 42,000 people attended last year’s party, according to the Iowa City Downtown District (ICDD), which produces the event.

“On-street metered parking and parking enforcement will operate normally on Saturday, June 22, 2019,” according to the city’s press release about parking for the party.

The city also announced on-street closures for the Downtown Block Party.

• Clinton Street from Blick at the Old Capitol Town Center to Iowa Avenue • Washington Street from Hills Bank at the Old Capitol Town Center to Linn Street • Dubuque Street from the Pedestrian Mall to Iowa Avenue

The streets are scheduled to close at 6 a.m. on Saturday and reopen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

There will also be changes to the city’s bus service during the party, with the transit hub moving from Washington and Clinton to Court Street. Several bus stops will also be closed for the day.

The outbound bus stops located at Washington Street & Linn Street (stop 7200), Washington Street and Gilbert Street (stop 7201), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400), Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401), Washington Street and Madison Street (stop 7082) and UI Main Library (stop 7080) will be closed. The inbound bus stops located at Madison Street & Washington Street (stop 7081), UI Lindquist Center (stop 7079), Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207), IC Recreation Center (stop 7243), and Burlington Street & Dubuque Street (stop 7244) will also be closed. Customers who use these stops should catch their buses at the alternate interchange on Court Street.

Regular service will resume on Monday.

This year’s party will feature more events than previous years, and is expanding to take over more of Clinton Street. The party is free and open to all, but some events — such as tennis and three-on-three basketball — require pre-registration.

ICCD has posted a schedule for the party, which will go on “rain or shine.”

• 2:00 – 3:00pm at Brothers –Free Yoga in the beer garden (bring your own mat) programmed by Pedals & Poses • 2:00 -4:00pm at the Sand Volleyball Court on Clinton St. from Ewers to Airliner – Iowa Volleyball Camp Coaches hosts a free clinic – open to any and all • 4:00 – 6:00pm on Linn St. Stage – Senior Center performers/programming (Reading Aloud, Salsa Dancing, Tempered Brass Ensemble, The Pomstastics) programmed by the Iowa City Senior Center • 4:00 – 9:00pm on Clinton St. from Ewers to Airliner – Sand Volleyball Tournament (Event is full, pre-registration no longer available) • 4:00 – 11:00pm on Clinton St. from Yotopia to MidWestOne – Tennis Courts (Pre-registration required ) programmed by the University of Iowa Recreational Services • 4:00 – 11:00pm on Clinton St. – 3×3 Basketball Games (Pre-registration required) • 4:00 – 11:00pm on Washington St. – Rollerskating Rink programmed by the Iowa City Parks and Recreation • 4:00 – 11:00pm at Clinton St. from Pancheros to Tailgate – Beach Area programmed by the Iowa Children’s Museum • 4:00 – 11:00pm on Linn St. – Yard Games (Ping-Pong, Four Square, Cornhole, Jenga) • 4:30pm – Start selling wristband/cups – Pre-sale can start picking up their materials at booths • 5:00 – 7:00pm outside of Benders Studio – Outdoor Yoga and Challenges programmed by Benders Studio • 5:00 – 8:00pm on Iowa Ave. by Akar – UI Stanley Museum Interactive Public Art programmed by the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art • 5:00 – 8:00pm in Black Hawk Mini Park – Generative Art Station programmed by Prompt Press • 5:00 – 10:00pm on Washington St. by M.C. Ginsberg – Dueling Pianos sponsored by Iowa City Area Association of Realtors and Hills Bank and Trust Company • 5:00 – 10:00pm at the Weatherdance Fountain Stage – The Englert Theatre Live Music Stage sponsored by iBev: Coors Light, Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lagunitas, New Belgium, White Claw and programmed by The Englert Theatre • 5:00 – 5:45pm – Elly h. • 6:00 – 6:45pm – The Mystery Lights • 7:15 – 8:15pm – The Diplomats of Solid Sound • 8:45 – 10:00pm – Tristen • 5:00 – 11:00pm on Dubuque St. from Raygun to St. Burch – Silent Disco sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union • 6:00 – 7:00pm on Linn St. Stage – Break Dancing Competition • 6:00 – 8:00pm in Iowa City Public Library – Open Video Game Play programmed by the Iowa City Public Library • 7:00 – 8:00pm on Linn St. Stage – Drag Show programmed by Studio 13 • 7:30pm at MERGE – Global Poetry Slam programmed by Iowa City UNESCO of Literature • 8:00 – 9:00pm on Linn St. Stage – Blu Collar Fashion Show programmed by Born Leaders United • 8:30 – 9:30pm at the Iowa City Public Library – Jason Snell Art Workshop/Performance programmed by the Iowa City Public Library • 8:00 – 11:00pm at The Center – Barn Dance programmed by the Iowa City Senior Center • 9:00 – 11:00pm on Linn St. by The Record Collector – Grease the Movie programmed by FilmScene • 10:00 – 11:00pm on Clinton St. from Ewers to Airliner- Tug-of-War Tournament (Event is full, pre-registration no longer available)

“The event will focus on our existing business economy,” ICCD said on its site. “Meaning ALL food and drinks will be purchased at the businesses.”

In addition to being 21 or over, anyone wishing to wander around the party while drinking beer or wine will need to purchase a wristband and cup for the event. Wristbands and cups will be on sale at the Downtown Block Party for $11, starting at 4:30 p.m. They are also available for pre-order through Little Village Tickets for $10.