Where and how to vote early in Polk County

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election commenced on Wednesday, as auditors’ offices were able to mail out absentee ballots requested by voters, and in-person early voting began. The Polk County Auditor’s Election Office (120 2nd Ave, Suite A) is open for in-person voting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open on Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day, to accommodate anyone wanting to cast their ballot.

In addition, there are 10 satellite voting locations scheduled for Polk County.

Drake University Knapp Center

2601 Forest Ave, Des Moines

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Central Iowa Center for Independent Living at Park Fair Mall

100 E. Euclid Ave #105, Des Moines

Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Northwest Community Center

5110 Franklin Ave, Des Moines

Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ankeny United Methodist Church

710 NE 36th St

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Grimes United Methodist Church

801 W 1st St

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Altoona Library

700 8th St SW

Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ankeny Library

1250 SW District Dr

Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Johnston Library

6700 Merle Hay Rd

Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Urbandale Library

3520 86th St

Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. West Des Moines Library

4000 Mills Civic Pkwy

Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Just like on Election Day, anyone wanting to vote early will have to show one of the forms of ID Iowa has mandated since 2017. In addition to a current Iowa driver’s license, there are five other forms of ID accepted.

• Iowa Voter Identification Card • Iowa Non-Operator ID • U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID • U.S. Passport • Tribal ID Card/Document

If you have moved since the last time you voted, and your ID does not have your current address, you will need to provide proof of your current residence. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, the following forms of proof of residence are acceptable.

• Residential lease • Utility bill, including a cell phone bill • Bank statement • Paycheck • Government check • Other government document • Property tax statement

The same forms of ID can also be used to register to vote, or update your voter information. Monday, Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote prior to the general election, but same-day registration will be available on Election Day.

Monday, Oct. 24, is also the final day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Completed absentee ballot request forms must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday to be valid.

If you’re mailing in an absentee ballot, it must arrive in the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Likewise, absentee ballots returned to the auditor’s drop box must be deposited by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. New restrictions on voting signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year limit every county to just one drop box. In Polk County, the drop box is built into the outside wall of the Elections Office at 120 2nd Ave in Des Moines.

Anyone with questions about early voting can call the Polk County Auditor’s Office at 515-286-3080.