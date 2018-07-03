What do on the Fourth of July in Iowa City, Coralville and Cedar Rapids







Like every year, city governments are celebrating the beginning of the American experiment in governance by closing down for the day. (Although garbage pick-up will continue on its normal schedule in Cedar Rapids). But all the cities in the CRANDIC (the greater Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area) will be sponsoring events. Enjoy food, fireworks, and family-friendly fun for the Fourth of July.

Iowa City

Mercer Park Aquatic Center and Scanlon Gym

2701 Bradford Dr

From 9-11:30 a.m. kids aged 2-10 can enjoy a bounce house, play games, ride scooters and climb traverse wall for free tot time.

Free roller skating for all ages will take place from 12-4 p.m.

City Park

Free carnival games will be held from 1-3 p.m. and free amusement rides from 1-7 p.m. Enjoy the park’s rides while you can!

Enjoy half-priced admission into the City Park Pool all day long!

Iowa City Farmers Market

405 E Washington St

The Skipperlings will perform live from 5-7 p.m. Farmers Market visitors can also create and take home fruit pizza and compete for U.S.-themed prizes.

Studio 13

13 S Linn St

It’s an “open mic” night at Studio 13 for their Fourth of July Open Stage. Sign up by 10 p.m. if you’d like to perform; the show starts at 10:30 p.m. The bar will be open until 2 a.m., and offer special holiday drink specials.

Cedar Rapids

Pancake Breakfast

Veterans Memorial Building, 50 2nd Ave Bridge

Start the fourth off right with a family pancake breakfast, held from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children, with a $1 discount for those with a Freedom Festival button.

Car Show

Downtown Cedar Rapids, 3rd Ave Bridge

We’ll assume only American-made cars will be featured. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to spectators.

Celebration of Freedom

Downtown Cedar Rapids, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Ave bridge

Celebrate the good ol’ U.S.A. with food, music, face-painting, a balloon artist, bungee trampolines, an inflatable zone, military vehicles, exhibits and more in downtown CR from 4-10:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival Concert

McGrath Ampitheatre, 475 First St SW

Enjoy two great performers for free with your Freedom Festival button!

Local band Airwaves will start the show at 5 p.m., with Johnny Holm Band following up at 7 p.m.

Freedom Festival fireworks

Downtown Cedar Rapids

Honor the loudest of patriotic traditions. The best viewing will be from the 2nd Ave 3rd Ave bridges.

Coralville

4thFest Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Corridor Kiwanis Club, 1506 8th St

From 7-10 a.m. dig into pancakes, eggs and sausage before a day of patriotic festivities. Tickets are $5 each, free for children under 6.

4thFest Parade

Beginning at the intersection of 9th St and 22nd Ave

Coralville’s Fourth parade, starting at 10 a.m., is one of the biggest in the region. Check out the parade route to secure a good spot!

Free Fourth of July BBQ

Genesis Church, 1246 12th Ave

What’s more American than barbecue? The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, grilled corn, baked beans, cole slaw, watermelon and ice cream. Round out the afternoon with lawn games and music from Kevin “B.F.” Burt. Held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coralville 4thFest Shows

S.T. Morrison Park, 1513 7th St

Rick Springfield will be performing for 4th Fest on July 3, but the Fourth still promises plenty of family-friendly and musical fun.

1 p.m. – Ambition Baton Twirling

2 p.m. – African Drumming Performance

7 p.m. – Magician and comedian Rick Rugene

8:30 – The Iowa City Community Band Concert

For a full 4thFest schedule, visit the Coralville city website.

4thFest fireworks

S.T. Morrison Park

The show will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.