Weekender, Sept. 3: A reading from Margot Livesey, Brass Tower funkiness and more local events this weekend

The Weekender
Online
Margot Livesey Reading & Discussion with Lan Samantha Chang
Sep 3 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Prairie Lights presents a conversation with Marot Livesey, author of ‘The Boy in the Field.’
Online
No Touching Sessions 15 // Doc Miller + Vanek/Yager
Sep 3 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Brass Tower
Sep 4 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Eulenspiegel at the Airport: Shenanigans—Animals in Charge
Sep 4 – 7:30pm
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents the pandemic-inspired animal romp ‘Shenanigans: Animals in Charge!’
Online
Out the Box: ‘The Violet Sisters’
Sep 4 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Gina Femia’s ‘The Violet Sisters, dir. Cavan Hallman and ft. Heather Chrisler and Jessica Link.
Online
Africana Hemispheric Performance, Actions, Socially Public Participations, Rituals, and Ceremonies
Sep 5 – 5:00pm (CDT)
The Center for Afrofuturist Studies presents the culmination of the Afro-Hemispheric Performance workshop, curated by Raul Moarquech Ferrera-Balanquet. Features video interventions & live performance.
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Eulenspiegel at the Airport: Shenanigans—Animals in Charge
Sep 5 – 7:30pm
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents the pandemic-inspired animal romp ‘Shenanigans: Animals in Charge!’
Online
Crumbs
Sep 6 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Crumbs with RyJo and BriJo talks about the music business from all angles, each week.
Middle Amana Community Park
Milliken’s Bend w/ the Riverbottom Ramblers
Sep 6 – 6:00pm
This socially distanced reading of ‘Milliken’s Bend,’ a one-act play based on the historic 1863 battle at Milliken’s Bend, Louisiana, also features a performance by the Riverbottom Ramblers.
Online
Sword of Doom – Michael Jai White & Josh Barnett Commentary!
Sep 6 – 8:15pm (CDT)
Late Shift at the Grindhouse hosts a screening of the 1966 Japanese samurai classic ‘The Sword of Doom’ with commentary courtesy of 36 Chambers.
