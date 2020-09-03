Advertisement

Weekender, Sept. 3: A reading from Margot Livesey, Brass Tower funkiness and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

The Weekender

The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced local events!




Online

Margot Livesey Reading & Discussion with Lan Samantha Chang

Sep 3 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Prairie Lights presents a conversation with Marot Livesey, author of ‘The Boy in the Field.’


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 15 // Doc Miller + Vanek/Yager

Sep 3 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Brass Tower

Sep 4 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Eulenspiegel at the Airport: Shenanigans—Animals in Charge

Sep 4 – 7:30pm

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents the pandemic-inspired animal romp ‘Shenanigans: Animals in Charge!’


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘The Violet Sisters’

Sep 4 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Gina Femia’s ‘The Violet Sisters, dir. Cavan Hallman and ft. Heather Chrisler and Jessica Link.


More info >>




Online

Africana Hemispheric Performance, Actions, Socially Public Participations, Rituals, and Ceremonies

Sep 5 – 5:00pm (CDT)

The Center for Afrofuturist Studies presents the culmination of the Afro-Hemispheric Performance workshop, curated by Raul Moarquech Ferrera-Balanquet. Features video interventions & live performance.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Sep 6 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs with RyJo and BriJo talks about the music business from all angles, each week.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

Milliken’s Bend w/ the Riverbottom Ramblers

Sep 6 – 6:00pm

This socially distanced reading of ‘Milliken’s Bend,’ a one-act play based on the historic 1863 battle at Milliken’s Bend, Louisiana, also features a performance by the Riverbottom Ramblers.


More info >>




Online

Sword of Doom – Michael Jai White & Josh Barnett Commentary!

Sep 6 – 8:15pm (CDT)

Late Shift at the Grindhouse hosts a screening of the 1966 Japanese samurai classic ‘The Sword of Doom’ with commentary courtesy of 36 Chambers.


More info >>





