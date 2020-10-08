Weekender, Oct. 8: Blake Shaw Trio, ‘The Karate Kid,’ the Iowa City Book Festival and more local events this weekend

|
The Weekender
This weekend’s roundup of editor-selected virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Check out our Book Festival collection
for more literary events this weekend and beyond!
.
Online
Eric Deggans and Venise Berry: Race and the Media: How the Media Shapes Race Issues and Influences Our Beliefs
Oct 8 – 7:00pm
Veteran journalist Eric Deggans joins in conversation with novelist and University of Iowa professor Venise Berry.
Brucemore
‘St. Nicholas’
Oct 8 – 7:00pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Matthew James in Conor McPherson’s 1997 vampire tale.
Online
Joseph plays ‘Native Dreamer Kin’
Oct 8 – 7:00pm
Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.
Online
2nd Thursday Series: Songs of Isolation and Connection
Oct 8 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Every month September 2020 through May 2021, new productions, live events or archival material will be released at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
Online
‘No Child …’
Oct 8 – 7:30pm
Riverside Theatre, in a co-production with PURE Theatre in Charleston, SC, presents Nilaja Sun’s exploration of the New York City public education system. Available to stream through Oct. 18.
Online
Kevin Morby plays ‘Oh My God’
Oct 8 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
Online
Joseph plays ‘I’m Alone, No You’re Not’
Oct 9 – 7:00pm
Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.
Coralville Public Library
Drive-in: ‘The Karate Kid’
Oct 9 – 7:00pm
Coralville Public Library presents a drive-in screening of the beloved 1984 classic.
Online
Out the Box: ‘Reunion’
Oct 9 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Reunion’ in collaboration with Riverside Theatre.
CSPS Hall
Pop-up Concert: Blake Shaw Trio
Oct 10 – 2:00pm
Iowa City bassist Blake Shaw performs a socially distanced outdoor courtyard show. Seating/ticketing is for cabaret-style tables that seat four.
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley: Artists, Travelers and Immigrants
Oct 10 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun and interactive atmosphere.
Online
Hauntings of the Midwest
Oct 10 – 2:00pm
Coralville Public Library presents paranormal researcher Chad Lewis for a virtual presentation.
Online
Iowa City Book Festival: Ice Cube Press authors
Oct 10 – 4:00pm
Presentation from Ice Cube Press authors David Bluder, Thomas Cook, David Perkins and Barbara Feller. Registration required.
Online
Joseph plays ‘Good Luck, Kid’
Oct 10 – 7:00pm
Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.
Online
Obermann Around the Table: Listening to the Past, Sharing Thoughts on the Present, Imagining a More Just Future
Oct 11 – 4:00pm (CDT)
A live performance of the play A REFUGEE IN DETROIT followed by a lecture and small group discussion.
Online
Iowa City Book Festival: Paul Engle Prize—Dr. Eve L. Ewing
Oct 12 – 7:00pm
This year’s Paul Engle Prize is awarded to Dr. Eve L. Ewing.
