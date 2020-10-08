Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 8: Blake Shaw Trio, ‘The Karate Kid,’ the Iowa City Book Festival and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
  • 3
    Shares




The Weekender

This weekend’s roundup of editor-selected virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Check out our Book Festival collection for more literary events this weekend and beyond! If you’d like to get the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.




Online

Eric Deggans and Venise Berry: Race and the Media: How the Media Shapes Race Issues and Influences Our Beliefs

Oct 8 – 7:00pm

Veteran journalist Eric Deggans joins in conversation with novelist and University of Iowa professor Venise Berry.


More info >>




Brucemore

‘St. Nicholas’

Oct 8 – 7:00pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Matthew James in Conor McPherson’s 1997 vampire tale.


More info >>




Online

Joseph plays ‘Native Dreamer Kin’

Oct 8 – 7:00pm

Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.


More info >>




Online

2nd Thursday Series: Songs of Isolation and Connection

Oct 8 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Every month September 2020 through May 2021, new productions, live events or archival material will be released at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.


More info >>




Online

‘No Child …’

Oct 8 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre, in a co-production with PURE Theatre in Charleston, SC, presents Nilaja Sun’s exploration of the New York City public education system. Available to stream through Oct. 18.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Morby plays ‘Oh My God’

Oct 8 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


More info >>




Online

Joseph plays ‘I’m Alone, No You’re Not’

Oct 9 – 7:00pm

Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.


More info >>




Coralville Public Library

Drive-in: ‘The Karate Kid’

Oct 9 – 7:00pm

Coralville Public Library presents a drive-in screening of the beloved 1984 classic.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Reunion’

Oct 9 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Reunion’ in collaboration with Riverside Theatre.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Pop-up Concert: Blake Shaw Trio

Oct 10 – 2:00pm

Iowa City bassist Blake Shaw performs a socially distanced outdoor courtyard show. Seating/ticketing is for cabaret-style tables that seat four.


More info >>




Online

Saturdays at the Stanley: Artists, Travelers and Immigrants

Oct 10 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun and interactive atmosphere.


More info >>




Online

Hauntings of the Midwest

Oct 10 – 2:00pm

Coralville Public Library presents paranormal researcher Chad Lewis for a virtual presentation.


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Book Festival: Ice Cube Press authors

Oct 10 – 4:00pm

Presentation from Ice Cube Press authors David Bluder, Thomas Cook, David Perkins and Barbara Feller. Registration required.


More info >>




Online

Joseph plays ‘Good Luck, Kid’

Oct 10 – 7:00pm

Englert Theatre presents Joseph, with All the Songs We’ve Ever Played, a three-night online concert exploration of their catalog. Special show packages include an assortment of merch.


More info >>




Online

Obermann Around the Table: Listening to the Past, Sharing Thoughts on the Present, Imagining a More Just Future

Oct 11 – 4:00pm (CDT)

A live performance of the play A REFUGEE IN DETROIT followed by a lecture and small group discussion.


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Book Festival: Paul Engle Prize—Dr. Eve L. Ewing

Oct 12 – 7:00pm

This year’s Paul Engle Prize is awarded to Dr. Eve L. Ewing.


More info >>

  • 3
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started