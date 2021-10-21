Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 21: ‘Let the Right One In,’ ‘The Life Aquatic’ and a wine tasting fundraiser at Brix

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Another full weekend lies ahead as the Iowa City Book Festival closes out its offerings (make sure to check out the full listing of events) and eerie events abound. Look for a variety of fundraisers to brighten your weekend as well!
FilmScene—Ped Mall

Little Girl

Oct 21 – 6:30pm

A moving portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl. Presented in partnership with Iowa City Pride.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

The Steel Wheels

Oct 21 – 7:00pm

Simultaneously familiar and fresh, The Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song.


More info >>




Online

New Conversations on African Art

Oct 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)

What’s new with African art and research surrounding it today?


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

Let the Right One In

Oct 21 – Oct 31 – 7:30pm

Make your Halloween plans early with this bone-chilling TCR grand reopening event!


More info >>




Gilded Pear Gallery

Artist Reception: Juncture by Ellen Kleckner

Oct 22 – 5:00pm

Gilded Pear Gallery presents Juncture, a solo exhibition of new work by Cedar Rapids artist and educator, Ellen Kleckner


More info >>




Online

Creative Matters Talk by Thomas DeFrantz

Oct 22 – 5:30pm (CDT)

This talk will explore how dance crafts unexpected worlds of embodied fabulation, make-believe and physical imagination to allow us to know something else about the worlds we share.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

I Am Kawehi

Oct 22 – 8:00pm

Kawehi is a new breed of musician, a one-woman-band from Lawrence, Kansas who uses technology to carry the weight of a full band on her own. Presented by CSPS.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Midwife and Amulets

Oct 22 – 9:00pm

Feed Me Weird Things Presents Midwife &
Amulets


More info >>




FilmScene—Ped Mall

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Oct 22 – 9:30pm

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Presented in partnership with the Bijou Film Board.


More info >>




Elk’s Lodge

Orchids Are a Scream

Oct 23 – Oct 24 – 10:00am

The Eastern Iowa Orchid Society Show & Sale is back!


More info >>




Iowa River Landing

Octoberfest at Iowa River Landing

Oct 23 – 11:00am

Come experience a walk through the Wetland Park, a doggie Halloween parade, 1-day exclusive sales and more as part of the Iowa River Landing’s Octoberfest!


More info >>




Iowa City Public Library

Iowa City Book Festival: Kristy Nabhan-Warren

Oct 23 – 1:00pm

Kristy Nabhan-Warren will discuss her latest book, Meatpacking America: How Migration, Work, and Faith Unite and Divide the Heartland.


More info >>




University of Iowa Main Library

Iowa City Book Festival: Reading Through the Roarin’ 20s

Oct 23 – 1:00pm

Join the University of Iowa Libraries Special Collections & Archives as they celebrate the Roarin’ 20s!


More info >>




Online

Stanley Creates: Coffee Painting

Oct 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Coffee: it’s not just a drink!


More info >>




Robert A. Lee Rec Center

Inclusive Fright Night Dance

Oct 23 – 6:00pm

This Halloween bash will be sure to bring out the scariest creatures. Wear your most frightful or creative costume for a chance to win a prize.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives with Cedar County Cobras

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

The Englert welcomes country music torchbearer Marty Stuart as he celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his iconic album The Pilgrim.


More info >>




Public Space One

Screening, Debajo Del Agua: The Wake Work of Enerolisa Núñez

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

With her family band, Enerolisa Núñez, the “Queen of Salve,” performs Afro-Dominican religious music in the salve style, also called palo or atabales.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Wag-O-Ween Fundraiser

Oct 24 – 12:00pm

Join Last Hope Animal Rescue for an afternoon of spooktacular family fun, featuring adoptable dogs and kittens to meet, live music and best of all: a costume contest for people & pets alike!


More info >>




Brix

Rosé v. Wade Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Oct 24 – 2:00pm

Just 50 tickets available for each of two slots! Half of each ticket purchased and 10% of all take home and pre-order wine sales that day will benefit The Emma Goldman Clinic.


More info >>




First United Methodist Church of North Liberty

13th Annual Stone Soup Supper Drive-Through

Oct 24 – 3:00pm

The community is invited to enjoy free to-go soup from some of your favorite local restaurants, available by drive-through in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church of North Liberty.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

White Nights

Oct 24 – 6:30pm

A screening of this 1957 film directed by Luchino Visconti that is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story of the same name.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts!

Oct 24 – 7:30pm

The Englert Theatre presents Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts!


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Dosh with Sinner Frenz

Oct 24 – 7:30pm

Dead Coast Presents Dosh with special guest Sinner Frenz


More info >>




Zion Lutheran Church

The Silver Age of Love

Oct 25 – 7:30pm

International Academy for Russian Music, Arts & Culture presents a concert of Russian love songs from the 1920s and ’30s. Ft. Anton Belov (bass-baritone) & Oleg Timofeyev (Russian seven-string guitar)


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Album Review: Jim Swim — ‘New Tattoo’ EP

by Dr. Dawson, Oct. 18
Jim Swim is not new to the Iowa hip-hop scene. He performs all over the state, but during the day he teaches middle school kids about the importance of learning grammar and proper English. It is only natural he would take his verbal skills to the microphone. READ MORE >>




Album Review: MAAAZE — ‘MAAAZE Vol. I’ EP

by Chris Burns, Oct. 18
Opener “Talking to Me” jumps right into the brain with a bouncing bass progression over snappy percussion and crunchy guitars — it’s like getting an invite to a dance party where everyone’s carrying switchblades. READ MORE >>




Cocktails for the whole family! Inside Unimpaired, downtown Iowa City’s new dry bar

by Emily Rose Cooper, Oct. 15
Wednesday night, my daughter and I headed out to a soft opening of Unimpaired, the newest and perhaps most unique bar in town. You read that right: my 11-year-old gladly came along with me for a “fancy ladies night” to Iowa City’s only dry bar. READ MORE >>


Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

