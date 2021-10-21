Weekender, Oct. 21: ‘Let the Right One In,’ ‘The Life Aquatic’ and a wine tasting fundraiser at Brix

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
Another full weekend lies ahead as the Iowa City Book Festival closes out its offerings (make sure to check out the full listing of events
) and eerie events abound. Look for a variety of fundraisers to brighten your weekend as well!
|
|
The Weekender is sponsored by:
|
|
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Little Girl
Oct 21 – 6:30pm
A moving portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl. Presented in partnership with Iowa City Pride.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
The Steel Wheels
Oct 21 – 7:00pm
Simultaneously familiar and fresh, The Steel Wheels bring a singular energy to every note they play and sparkling craft to each song.
More info >>
|
|
Online
New Conversations on African Art
Oct 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)
What’s new with African art and research surrounding it today?
More info >>
|
|
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Let the Right One In
Oct 21 – Oct 31 – 7:30pm
Make your Halloween plans early with this bone-chilling TCR grand reopening event!
More info >>
|
|
Gilded Pear Gallery
Artist Reception: Juncture by Ellen Kleckner
Oct 22 – 5:00pm
Gilded Pear Gallery presents Juncture, a solo exhibition of new work by Cedar Rapids artist and educator, Ellen Kleckner
More info >>
|
|
Online
Creative Matters Talk by Thomas DeFrantz
Oct 22 – 5:30pm (CDT)
This talk will explore how dance crafts unexpected worlds of embodied fabulation, make-believe and physical imagination to allow us to know something else about the worlds we share.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
I Am Kawehi
Oct 22 – 8:00pm
Kawehi is a new breed of musician, a one-woman-band from Lawrence, Kansas who uses technology to carry the weight of a full band on her own. Presented by CSPS.
More info >>
|
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Midwife and Amulets
Oct 22 – 9:00pm
Feed Me Weird Things Presents Midwife &
Amulets
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Ped Mall
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Oct 22 – 9:30pm
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Presented in partnership with the Bijou Film Board.
More info >>
|
|
Elk’s Lodge
Orchids Are a Scream
Oct 23 – Oct 24 – 10:00am
The Eastern Iowa Orchid Society Show & Sale is back!
More info >>
|
|
Iowa River Landing
Octoberfest at Iowa River Landing
Oct 23 – 11:00am
Come experience a walk through the Wetland Park, a doggie Halloween parade, 1-day exclusive sales and more as part of the Iowa River Landing’s Octoberfest!
More info >>
|
|
Iowa City Public Library
Iowa City Book Festival: Kristy Nabhan-Warren
Oct 23 – 1:00pm
Kristy Nabhan-Warren will discuss her latest book, Meatpacking America: How Migration, Work, and Faith Unite and Divide the Heartland.
More info >>
|
|
University of Iowa Main Library
Iowa City Book Festival: Reading Through the Roarin’ 20s
Oct 23 – 1:00pm
Join the University of Iowa Libraries Special Collections & Archives as they celebrate the Roarin’ 20s!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Stanley Creates: Coffee Painting
Oct 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Coffee: it’s not just a drink!
More info >>
|
|
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Inclusive Fright Night Dance
Oct 23 – 6:00pm
This Halloween bash will be sure to bring out the scariest creatures. Wear your most frightful or creative costume for a chance to win a prize.
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives with Cedar County Cobras
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
The Englert welcomes country music torchbearer Marty Stuart as he celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his iconic album The Pilgrim.
More info >>
|
|
Public Space One
Screening, Debajo Del Agua: The Wake Work of Enerolisa Núñez
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
With her family band, Enerolisa Núñez, the “Queen of Salve,” performs Afro-Dominican religious music in the salve style, also called palo or atabales.
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Wag-O-Ween Fundraiser
Oct 24 – 12:00pm
Join Last Hope Animal Rescue for an afternoon of spooktacular family fun, featuring adoptable dogs and kittens to meet, live music and best of all: a costume contest for people & pets alike!
More info >>
|
|
Brix
Rosé v. Wade Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Oct 24 – 2:00pm
Just 50 tickets available for each of two slots! Half of each ticket purchased and 10% of all take home and pre-order wine sales that day will benefit The Emma Goldman Clinic.
More info >>
|
|
First United Methodist Church of North Liberty
13th Annual Stone Soup Supper Drive-Through
Oct 24 – 3:00pm
The community is invited to enjoy free to-go soup from some of your favorite local restaurants, available by drive-through in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church of North Liberty.
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
White Nights
Oct 24 – 6:30pm
A screening of this 1957 film directed by Luchino Visconti that is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story of the same name.
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts!
Oct 24 – 7:30pm
The Englert Theatre presents Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts!
More info >>
|
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Dosh with Sinner Frenz
Oct 24 – 7:30pm
Dead Coast Presents Dosh with special guest Sinner Frenz
More info >>
|
|
Zion Lutheran Church
The Silver Age of Love
Oct 25 – 7:30pm
International Academy for Russian Music, Arts & Culture presents a concert of Russian love songs from the 1920s and ’30s. Ft. Anton Belov (bass-baritone) & Oleg Timofeyev (Russian seven-string guitar)
More info >>
|
|
|
Album Review: Jim Swim — ‘New Tattoo’ EP
by Dr. Dawson, Oct. 18
Jim Swim is not new to the Iowa hip-hop scene. He performs all over the state, but during the day he teaches middle school kids about the importance of learning grammar and proper English. It is only natural he would take his verbal skills to the microphone. READ MORE >>
|
|
|
Album Review: MAAAZE — ‘MAAAZE Vol. I’ EP
by Chris Burns, Oct. 18
Opener “Talking to Me” jumps right into the brain with a bouncing bass progression over snappy percussion and crunchy guitars — it’s like getting an invite to a dance party where everyone’s carrying switchblades. READ MORE >>
|
|
Cocktails for the whole family! Inside Unimpaired, downtown Iowa City’s new dry bar
by Emily Rose Cooper, Oct. 15
Wednesday night, my daughter and I headed out to a soft opening of Unimpaired, the newest and perhaps most unique bar in town. You read that right: my 11-year-old gladly came along with me for a “fancy ladies night” to Iowa City’s only dry bar. READ MORE >>