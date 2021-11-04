Advertisement

Weekender, Nov. 4: Witching Hour, Mic Check Poetry Fest and more

Posted on by Celine Robins



What a weekend! If you thought November would slide in slow, you were sorely mistaken. There’s the Mic Check Poetry Festival and Witching Hour this weekend (highlights below; see full lineups in their individual collections), along with a multitude of other opportunities to create, learn, experience and celebrate. Have fun!








The History Center

An Evening With Jane Boyd

Nov 4 – 5:30pm

A one woman act! Join us as we invite Margaret O’Banion to play the role of Jane Boyd in this one woman show. Margaret will take us through the life and times of Jane Boyd.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Improv First Thursday

Nov 4 – 7:00pm

CSPS and the Improv Incubator partner to present “Improv First Thursdays” monthly, on the first Thursday of each month from 7-10 pm.


More info >>




UI Main Library Gallery

Reflections on Moebius Strips: A Conversation with Lauren Lessing & Tim Story

Nov 5 – 5:00pm

Conversation with Tim Story and Lauren Lessing.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Country Club

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art Gala

Nov 5 – 5:30pm

Save the date for the CRMA Gala 2021 on Fri, November 5 at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Release Your Inner Artist

Nov 5 – 6:00pm

Acrylic Painting Workshop


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell

Nov 5 – 7:30pm

Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell


More info >>




Online

Imagine Other Worlds with Authors Virtual Event

Nov 6 – Nov 7 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sixteen Midwestern authors will participate in a virtual author event on Nov. 6 and 7.


More info >>




Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

Callahan Promotions Holiday Arts and Crafts Show

Nov 6 – Nov 7 – 8:00am

Attend the Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 6th-7th at the Hyatt Regency Conf. Center (FKA-Marriott Conference Center) in Coralville, IA.


More info >>




Hotel Chauncey

Moog Interactive Workshop

Nov 6 – 8:00am

Witching Hour Festival presents a Moebius-inspired Moog workshop led by electronic musician Eve Maret.


More info >>




Chauncey Swan Ramp

Jack SPLAT

Nov 6 – 10:00am

Don’t toss your jack-o-lanterns in the garbage—let us toss them from up high instead!


More info >>








Public Space One

Protest with Poetry: Adult Workshop

Nov 6 – 10:30am

Protest with Poetry: Adult Spoken Word Poetry Writing Workshop with Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey


More info >>




PorchLight

508 Press Zine Reading Series

Nov 6 – 1:00pm

Check out the latest poem zines, posters, and greeting cards from 508 Press, all hand printed at the Iowa City Press Cooperative.


More info >>




Merge

Spoken Word Poetry Panel Discussion

Nov 6 – 1:30pm

Festival headliner Dr. Javon Johnson and artists from Poetry in Motion will shed light on the history of spoken word, their personal relationships with the art form, and some tried and true techniques


More info >>




Online

Saturdays at the Stanley: Graphic Novels and Social Justice

Nov 6 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Associate Curator of Education Joshua Siefken will present Ho Che Anderson’s three-volume graphic novel, “King.”


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Moebius Strips Launch Event w/ Tim Story and Guests

Nov 6 – 2:30pm

Witching Hour Discussion: Moebius Strips Launch Event w/ Tim Story and Guests


More info >>




NewBo City Market

NewBo Bash

Nov 6 – 7:00pm

At NewBo Bash, guests will enjoy appetizers, sip on signature cocktails and savor the talents of our Shopkeepers that comprise the heart of the Market.


More info >>




Gabe’s

Tasha

Nov 6 – 9:00pm

Witching Hour presents Tasha! On her debut album “Alone At Last,” Tasha celebrates the radical political act of being exquisitely gentle with yourself.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

J. Knight’s 40th Open Mic Anniversary Show

Nov 8 – 7:00pm

A local legend celebrates a huge milestone!


More info >>

Iowa City Poetry and IC Speaks kick off new Mic Check Poetry Festival this weekend

by Sara Elgatian, Nov. 3
Mic Check Poetry Festival, a new addition to the Iowa City festival scene, runs Nov. 5-7 and features a full lineup of both local and nationally known spoken word artists, who will both perform and teach. But it started as a conversation between Lisa Roberts, founding director of Iowa City Poetry, and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, program director at IC Speaks.





