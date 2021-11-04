Weekender, Nov. 4: Witching Hour, Mic Check Poetry Fest and more

Iowa City Poetry and IC Speaks kick off new Mic Check Poetry Festival this weekend

by Sara Elgatian, Nov. 3

Mic Check Poetry Festival, a new addition to the Iowa City festival scene, runs Nov. 5-7 and features a full lineup of both local and nationally known spoken word artists, who will both perform and teach. But it started as a conversation between Lisa Roberts, founding director of Iowa City Poetry, and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, program director at IC Speaks.