Weekender, Nov. 4: Witching Hour, Mic Check Poetry Fest and more

What a weekend! If you thought November would slide in slow, you were sorely mistaken. There’s the Mic Check Poetry Festival
and Witching Hour
this weekend (highlights below; see full lineups in their individual collections), along with a multitude of other opportunities to create, learn, experience and celebrate. Have fun!
The History Center
An Evening With Jane Boyd
Nov 4 – 5:30pm
A one woman act! Join us as we invite Margaret O’Banion to play the role of Jane Boyd in this one woman show. Margaret will take us through the life and times of Jane Boyd.
CSPS Hall
Improv First Thursday
Nov 4 – 7:00pm
CSPS and the Improv Incubator partner to present “Improv First Thursdays” monthly, on the first Thursday of each month from 7-10 pm.
UI Main Library Gallery
Reflections on Moebius Strips: A Conversation with Lauren Lessing & Tim Story
Nov 5 – 5:00pm
Conversation with Tim Story and Lauren Lessing.
Cedar Rapids Country Club
Cedar Rapids Museum of Art Gala
Nov 5 – 5:30pm
Save the date for the CRMA Gala 2021 on Fri, November 5 at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.
The ArtiFactory
Release Your Inner Artist
Nov 5 – 6:00pm
Acrylic Painting Workshop
Willow Creek Theatre Company
A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell
Nov 5 – 7:30pm
Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell
Online
Imagine Other Worlds with Authors Virtual Event
Nov 6 – Nov 7 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sixteen Midwestern authors will participate in a virtual author event on Nov. 6 and 7.
Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
Callahan Promotions Holiday Arts and Crafts Show
Nov 6 – Nov 7 – 8:00am
Attend the Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 6th-7th at the Hyatt Regency Conf. Center (FKA-Marriott Conference Center) in Coralville, IA.
Hotel Chauncey
Moog Interactive Workshop
Nov 6 – 8:00am
Witching Hour Festival presents a Moebius-inspired Moog workshop led by electronic musician Eve Maret.
Chauncey Swan Ramp
Jack SPLAT
Nov 6 – 10:00am
Don’t toss your jack-o-lanterns in the garbage—let us toss them from up high instead!
Public Space One
Protest with Poetry: Adult Workshop
Nov 6 – 10:30am
Protest with Poetry: Adult Spoken Word Poetry Writing Workshop with Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey
PorchLight
508 Press Zine Reading Series
Nov 6 – 1:00pm
Check out the latest poem zines, posters, and greeting cards from 508 Press, all hand printed at the Iowa City Press Cooperative.
Merge
Spoken Word Poetry Panel Discussion
Nov 6 – 1:30pm
Festival headliner Dr. Javon Johnson and artists from Poetry in Motion will shed light on the history of spoken word, their personal relationships with the art form, and some tried and true techniques
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley: Graphic Novels and Social Justice
Nov 6 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Associate Curator of Education Joshua Siefken will present Ho Che Anderson’s three-volume graphic novel, “King.”
The Englert Theatre
Moebius Strips Launch Event w/ Tim Story and Guests
Nov 6 – 2:30pm
Witching Hour Discussion: Moebius Strips Launch Event w/ Tim Story and Guests
NewBo City Market
NewBo Bash
Nov 6 – 7:00pm
At NewBo Bash, guests will enjoy appetizers, sip on signature cocktails and savor the talents of our Shopkeepers that comprise the heart of the Market.
Gabe’s
Tasha
Nov 6 – 9:00pm
Witching Hour presents Tasha! On her debut album “Alone At Last,” Tasha celebrates the radical political act of being exquisitely gentle with yourself.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
J. Knight’s 40th Open Mic Anniversary Show
Nov 8 – 7:00pm
A local legend celebrates a huge milestone!
Iowa City Poetry and IC Speaks kick off new Mic Check Poetry Festival this weekend
by Sara Elgatian, Nov. 3
Mic Check Poetry Festival, a new addition to the Iowa City festival scene, runs Nov. 5-7 and features a full lineup of both local and nationally known spoken word artists, who will both perform and teach. But it started as a conversation between Lisa Roberts, founding director of Iowa City Poetry, and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, program director at IC Speaks.