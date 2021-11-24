Weekender, Nov. 24: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ ‘ThanksKilling 3,’ Mystery Science Theatre 3000

|
We’re catching you early this week to highlight some Wednesday events perfect for kicking off the long holiday weekend! Need an excuse to escape the fam this weekend? Perhaps some inspiration to help you engage with them in some truth-telling? Meet up with your families of choice at these events. Even if you eschew the holiday altogether, you’re certain to find something to give thanks for.
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Nov 24 – 7:00pm
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music and more true Christmas spirit.
|
Old Neighborhood Pub
Dr. Z’s Experiment
Nov 24 – 7:00pm
Thanksgiving Eve at ONP! Let’s jam in the Neighborhood together. Dr. Z’s 7-10pm!!
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
Late Shift at the Grindhouse: ‘Thankskilling 3’
Nov 24 – 10:00pm
In the first movie ever to skip its own sequel, this follow-up to the cult favorite ‘ThanksKilling’ follows the foul-mouthed villain Turkie on a ruthless hunt for the last copy of ‘ThanksKilling 2.’
|
Theatre Cedar Rapids
‘Cinderella’
Nov 26 – 7:30pm
The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists!
|
CSPS
John Primer and the Real Deal
Nov 26 – 8:00pm
John Primer has undisputedly helped build the sound and style of Chicago blues as we know it today.
|
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Corridor Games on Demand
Nov 27 – 10:00am
Corridor Games on Demand returns: in person! Bring your favorite indie tabletop RPG to run or just come and see what the other GMs have to offer.
|
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
The Nutcracker Pop-Up Shop
Nov 27 – 11:00am
Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with ‘The Nutcracker!’ Bring your whole family to the Ped Mall to get a scenic photo opportunity with the actual dancers.
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
Nov 27 – 7:00pm
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.
|
Theatre Cedar Rapids
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
The OG Truthsgiving
Nov 27 – 8:30pm
Thanksgiving whitewashes history and promotes dangerous stereotypes of Indigenous peoples. Join us for its antithesis, Truthsgiving, a night of truthtelling, music and laughter.
|
Iowa Memorial Union
Iowa Organic Conference
Nov 28 – Nov 29 – 2-8 pm Sunday, Nov. 28, 7:30 am- 5 pm, Monday, Nov. 29
This conference will focus on the environmental and social impacts of organic food production and farming.
|
Theatre Cedar Rapids
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Time Bubble Tour
Nov 28 – 7:00pm
Featuring ‘Making Contact,’ a 1985 film about a 9 y/o boy who battles a demonic ventriloquist dummy with his telekinetic powers.
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party
Nov 29 – 7:30pm
Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live swing and jazz to Cedar Rapids!
|
With stage magic, a newer text, TCR’s is not your mama’s ‘Cinderella’ (but she’ll still enjoy it!)
by Laura Johnson, Nov. 24
This past Friday, Theatre Cedar Rapids reopened its main stage for the first time since COVID-19 hit with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Director Angie Toomsen brings the adapted stage play to life through the brilliant actors throughout every scene. The new libretto, written for the 2013 Broadway production by Douglas Carter Beane, brings the differences between townspeople and the aristocracy into focus. These political undertones are subtle and sensitive.
Scenic and lighting designer S. Benjamin Farrar’s vision begins with a sort of stained glass effect, and the magic of that carries throughout the show. Joni Dee Sackett’s costumes designs mirror and echo the set design to extend the magic of the show. READ MORE >>
|
Exploring the Great Migration: Axis V installation at PS1 brings past into present
by Andrea Truitt, Nov. 24
Axis V, on display at Public Space One‘s 229 N Gilbert St location, is a site-specific multimedia work by current Center for Afrofuturist Studies resident Bleue Liverpool, a New York-based interdisciplinary artist. The piece, according to copy provided, “conceptually transfigures the infrastructure of the gallery into a navigational axis line … travers[ing] both intimate geography and the subsequent identities within an identity forged” by the Great Migration, when many African Americans moved north over the course of the early to mid-20th century. READ MORE >>
|
Shop local online from these eastern Iowa artisans
by Emma McClatchey, Nov. 4
When the “shop small” ethos combines with a slow supply chain and the urge to huddle at home, a lot of shoppers turn to Etsy. Turns out, you can do that and keep your pennies in your local community! Explore this baker’s dozen of fantastic online shops that craft in (and ship from!) Eastern Iowa. READ MORE >>