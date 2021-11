Weekender, Nov. 18: TCR’s ‘Cinderella,’ Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Vino Vérité ‘Ascension’

REVOICED, TikTok’s ‘new fave guy group,’ bring their vocal harmonies to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

by Adria Carpenter, Nov. 17

The Quire of Eastern Iowa will host a concert featuring the vocal ensemble REVOICED at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

“We’re really just excited that they’re going to be able to be here. I’m really excited for the people in Iowa City,” said Audra King, Quire member and event coordinator.