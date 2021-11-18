Weekender, Nov. 18: TCR’s ‘Cinderella,’ Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Vino Vérité ‘Ascension’

Yes, it’s true that Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet—but if you’re someone who just can’t kick off those winter holidays soon enough, you’ll be pleased to know that festivities are beginning already, with that most ubiquitous unintentional Christmas tradition, Handel’s Messiah, on Saturday in Cedar Rapids and on Sunday in Coralville. If you’re not quite ready yet to stand for the Hallelujah chorus, fear not! There’s still a cavalcade of comedy, myriad musical offerings, film, theater and more to keep you busy this weekend. Don’t miss out!