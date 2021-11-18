Weekender, Nov. 18: TCR’s ‘Cinderella,’ Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ Vino Vérité ‘Ascension’

|
Yes, it’s true that Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet—but if you’re someone who just can’t kick off those winter holidays soon enough, you’ll be pleased to know that festivities are beginning already, with that most ubiquitous unintentional Christmas tradition, Handel’s Messiah, on Saturday in Cedar Rapids and on Sunday in Coralville. If you’re not quite ready yet to stand for the Hallelujah chorus, fear not! There’s still a cavalcade of comedy, myriad musical offerings, film, theater and more to keep you busy this weekend. Don’t miss out!
Thew Brewing Company
Learn to Brew hosted by Girls Pint Out and the Cedar Rapids Brewing Society
Nov 18 – 6:30pm
A class on the basics to help get more women interested in brewing.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
‘Cinderella’
Nov 19 – 7:30pm
The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists!
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
An Evening with Squirrel Nut Zippers
Nov 19 – 7:30pm
Platinum-Selling jazz rockers Squirrel Nut Zippers will be performing their greatest hits as well as songs from their latest critically-acclaimed album “Lost Songs of Doc Souchon.”
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Mark Masters
Nov 19 – 9:00pm
Mark Masters, Colorado’s second cleanest comedian, stops by for a fun show featuring your favorite local comics. 19+ to party | 21+ to drink.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Wave Cage & treesreach
Nov 19 – 9:00pm
Wave Cage combines jazz, fusion and electronic music to create a unique sonic experience that is equal parts atmospheric, improvisational and downright funky.
More info >>
Pepperwood Plaza
Iowa City Cranksgiving 2021
Nov 20 – 10am – 2pm
A food drive on two wheels! All donations go to the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank and Table to Table.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Hercules Haven’s Holiday Bake Sale and Bazaar
Nov 20 – 10:00am
Tons of vegan baked goods for you to select from and handmade crafts to treat yourself or give as a gift!
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
REVOICED: In Concert
Nov 20 – 7:00pm
Revoiced, with their distinct, engaging and charismatic personalities, strive to deliver music that truly makes a difference. They create an unforgettable vocal experience for people of all ages.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Kyle Kinane
Nov 20 – 7:30pm
Illinois comedian Kyle Kinane, apparently, loves to crochet and do needlepoint. But his similarities to your grandmother likely end there (unless you got damned lucky in the grandma department).
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
‘Cinderella’
Nov 20 – 7:30pm
The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists!
More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Orchestra Iowa Masterworks II Handel’s Messiah
Nov 20 – 7:30pm
Experience the joyous Hallelujah Chorus and so much more in this full concert production of Handel’s beloved holiday oratorio, “The Messiah.”
More info >>
CSPS
David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces with special guest Billy Sedlmayr
Nov 20 – 8:00pm
In a career on the road less traveled that has found him sharing stages with a staggering diversity of artists, Huckfelt wanted to build a new musical community for this collection of songs.
More info >>
Sanctuary Pub
Stephanie Catlett with Sam Drella and Dave Helmer
Nov 20 – 8:00pm
Head out to the Sanctuary Pub for a night of Stephanie’s tunes accompanied by Dave Helmer on guitar and Sam Drella on vocal harmonies.
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Orchestra Iowa Masterworks II Handel’s Messiah
Nov 21 – 2:30pm
Experience the joyous Hallelujah Chorus and so much more in this full concert production of Handel’s beloved holiday oratorio, “The Messiah.”
More info >>
PorchLight
The Free Generative Workshops for November: Micah Ariel James
Nov 21 – 5:30pm
Iowa City Poetry & Prompt Press present the always-inspiring Micah Ariel James, poet, producer, playwright & teaching artist. This free writing workshop will be offered hybrid, virtually or in person.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Vino Vérité: Ascension
Nov 21 – 7:00pm
Vino Vérité is back with a stunning acid-trip meditation on class and consumption in contemporary China.
More info >>
Gabe’s
TV Cop (pre?) Record Release Show w/ Penny Peach, Blist Her, Good Habits
Nov 21 – 7:00pm
Bloated Kat Records presents TV Cop performing their soon-to-be-released album. Show up. Bring money. That is all.
More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
MasterChef Live!
Nov 21 – 7:00pm
Head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef & MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience for all ages.
More info >>
REVOICED, TikTok’s ‘new fave guy group,’ bring their vocal harmonies to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
by Adria Carpenter, Nov. 17
The Quire of Eastern Iowa will host a concert featuring the vocal ensemble REVOICED at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
“We’re really just excited that they’re going to be able to be here. I’m really excited for the people in Iowa City,” said Audra King, Quire member and event coordinator.
REVOICED started out as a hobby among friends at Ithaca College. Since their start in 2012, the group has grown into an a cappella quintet, currently composed of Justin Crichy, Rolin Alexis, Mark Warren, Chris Rossi and Connor Smith. READ MORE >>
Children can experience shopping local, a little independence at the ICDD Kid’s Holiday Market
by Darcie Hutzell, Nov. 17
The Iowa City Downtown District has made this holiday season one of the most festive yet with the addition of the Kid’s Holiday Market. The market, located in Black Hawk Mini Park in the pedestrian mall, is a charming opportunity for kids to do their holiday shopping locally, without their caregivers and in a calm environment. I made an appointment for my son Fielding to do his shopping, and we headed downtown on a chilly Monday evening. READ MORE >>