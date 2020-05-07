Advertisement

Weekender, May 7: Quarantine Edition #8

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

The round-up of this weekend's best socially distanced local events. Stay safe, stay connected!




Prochaska Greenhouse

Drive Through Plant Sale

May 7 – 4:00pm

All weekend, Prochaska Greenhouse will offer a safe and beautiful way to brighten your home, celebrate Mother’s Day and support Iowa Humane Alliance at the same time!


More info >>




Online

League of Women Voters of Johnson County Candidate Forums

May 7 – 4:00pm

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host three virtual Candidate Forums for Johnson County candidates the first week of May, before the June 2 Primary Election.


More info >>




Online

Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family

May 7 – 7:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.


More info >>




Online

Hugo Netflix Party

May 7 – 7:00pm

Join FilmScene online for their weekly watch party! This week: Martin Scorsese’s take on the beautiful Brian Selznick tale The Invention of Hugo Cabret.


More info >>




Online

Concert at Home with Emily Kelly

May 8 – 6:00pm

The Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is supporting their student musicians with a weekly concert series!


More info >>




Online

Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family

May 8 – 7:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.


More info >>




The Little Village Quarantine Coloring Book is here with 32 pages of fresh, locally sourced Iowa art to keep you busy at home! Proceeds support LV and the contributing artists.




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

May 8 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: Chalk, by Walt McGough. Space is limited, so be sure to register!


More info >>




Online

Mary’s Meals/Feed Iowa First VIRTUAL 5K

May 9 – 9:00am

Donate, run or walk 5K (while social distancing) and share your photos at #FueledByFood2020. All proceeds will be donated to Mary’s Meals and Feed Iowa First to fight hunger!


More info >>




Online

Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family

May 9 – 1:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

May 9 – 7:00pm

Join the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Café for this reading series. This week: Chuy Renteria, OLMECA


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

May 10 – 12:30pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.


More info >>




Online

Honor Moore in conversation with Emily Bernard

May 10 – 4:00pm

Prairie Lights Presents: Honor Moore reads from her memoir, Our Revolution; Emily Bernard reads from her book, Black is the Body: Stories From My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine.


More info >>


