Weekender, May 7: Quarantine Edition #8

The Weekender
The round-up of this weekend's best socially distanced local events.
Prochaska Greenhouse
Drive Through Plant Sale
May 7 – 4:00pm
All weekend, Prochaska Greenhouse will offer a safe and beautiful way to brighten your home, celebrate Mother’s Day and support Iowa Humane Alliance at the same time!
More info >>
Online
League of Women Voters of Johnson County Candidate Forums
May 7 – 4:00pm
The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host three virtual Candidate Forums for Johnson County candidates the first week of May, before the June 2 Primary Election.
More info >>
Online
Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family
May 7 – 7:00pm
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.
More info >>
Online
Hugo Netflix Party
May 7 – 7:00pm
Join FilmScene online for their weekly watch party! This week: Martin Scorsese’s take on the beautiful Brian Selznick tale The Invention of Hugo Cabret.
More info >>
Online
Concert at Home with Emily Kelly
May 8 – 6:00pm
The Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is supporting their student musicians with a weekly concert series!
More info >>
Online
Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family
May 8 – 7:00pm
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.
More info >>
The Little Village Quarantine Coloring Book is here with 32 pages of fresh, locally sourced Iowa art to keep you busy at home! Proceeds support LV and the contributing artists.
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
May 8 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: Chalk, by Walt McGough. Space is limited, so be sure to register!
More info >>
Online
Mary’s Meals/Feed Iowa First VIRTUAL 5K
May 9 – 9:00am
Donate, run or walk 5K (while social distancing) and share your photos at #FueledByFood2020. All proceeds will be donated to Mary’s Meals and Feed Iowa First to fight hunger!
More info >>
Online
Red Cedar Chamber Music Live Stream: All in the Family
May 9 – 1:00pm
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents live-streamed concerts featuring core ensemble members Miera Kim and Carey Bostian joined by their sons Oliver and Adrian Bostian.
More info >>
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
May 9 – 7:00pm
Join the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Café for this reading series. This week: Chuy Renteria, OLMECA
More info >>
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
May 10 – 12:30pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.
More info >>
Online
Honor Moore in conversation with Emily Bernard
May 10 – 4:00pm
Prairie Lights Presents: Honor Moore reads from her memoir, Our Revolution; Emily Bernard reads from her book, Black is the Body: Stories From My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine.
More info >>