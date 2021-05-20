Weekender, May 20: A discussion with Step Afrika!, Larissa Pham’s ‘Pop Song,’ ‘Saints and Stars’

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
Online
Screen Time: Christopher Hunter, Andrea Truitt & Ramona Muse Lambert
May 20 – 5:30pm (CDT)
Join in for Screen Time, a live virtual talk show airing through Zoom. The monthly program is hosted by Englert’s events director, Jessica Egli.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Lift Every Voice: Athletes, Artists, and the Movement for Social Justice
May 20 – 7:00pm
Hancher presents members of the DC-based dance company Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, for a discussion on Zoom. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions ep25 // Shining Realm
May 20 – 8:00pm
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City, presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
More info >>
|
|
Online
The Show Must Go Online — presented by Young Footliters
May 21 – May 23 –
This cabaret-style musical consists of Broadway songs originally sung on stage by children, including “Tomorrow,” “Giants In The Sky” and more.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Larissa Pham in conversation with Jenny Zhang
May 21 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights: Larissa Pham reads from and discusses her glorious new memoir, “Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy.” She will be joined in conversation by Jenny Zhang.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘To Saints and Stars’
May 21 – 8:00pm
“To Saints and Stars” is about the intersection between science and faith. It follows the lifelong friendship of Sofía, a NASA astronaut, and Zoe, the wife of a Greek Orthodox priest.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Bur Oak Land Trust Chainsaw Academy – Training Course for Women
May 22 – May 23 – 9:00am
Back by popular demand! The Chainsaw Academy is an educational series to teach safety and competency skills for personal chainsaw use.
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Planting our Gardens!
May 22 – 11:00am
Our garden beds have been prepped and are ready to be planted!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand
May 22 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Join Corridor Games on Demand on their Discord server to play some indie RPGs.
More info >>
|
|
Rozz-Tox
SPECTRA: Under the Stars
May 22 – 7:30pm
Live outdoor reading with poet Beth Roberts, novelist XH Collins, and spoken word artist KayLee Chie Kuehl.
More info >>
|
|
Chauncy Swan Park
FilmScene in the Park: ‘Nomadland’
May 22 – 8:23pm
After losing everything in the recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Gaelynn Lea’s Sunday Sessions ft. Johnnie Cluney
May 23 – 2:00pm
Minsnesota-based violinist and songwriter Gaelynn Lea welcomes the Quad Cities musician and illustrator Johnnie Cluney to her weekly show.
More info >>
|
|
Mckinley Middle School
Peace Walk: Seeing Our Community with Fresh Eyes
May 23 – 3:00pm
Wellington Heights Neighborhood Engagement Program invites all individuals from the community to join the Peace Walk to utilize their voice and solidarity to spread messages of peace.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
Little Women
May 23 – 7:30pm
Enjoy the heartfelt retelling Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel in a charming outdoor setting. Four actors in an attic use found objects from across time to create scenes of love, loss and family.
More info >>