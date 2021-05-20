Advertisement

Weekender, May 20: A discussion with Step Afrika!, Larissa Pham’s ‘Pop Song,’ ‘Saints and Stars’

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium




Online

Screen Time: Christopher Hunter, Andrea Truitt & Ramona Muse Lambert

May 20 – 5:30pm (CDT)

Join in for Screen Time, a live virtual talk show airing through Zoom. The monthly program is hosted by Englert’s events director, Jessica Egli.







Online

Lift Every Voice: Athletes, Artists, and the Movement for Social Justice

May 20 – 7:00pm

Hancher presents members of the DC-based dance company Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, for a discussion on Zoom. Free; registration required.







Online

No Touching Sessions ep25 // Shining Realm

May 20 – 8:00pm

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City, presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.







Online

The Show Must Go Online — presented by Young Footliters

May 21 – May 23 –

This cabaret-style musical consists of Broadway songs originally sung on stage by children, including “Tomorrow,” “Giants In The Sky” and more.







Online

Larissa Pham in conversation with Jenny Zhang

May 21 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights: Larissa Pham reads from and discusses her glorious new memoir, “Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy.” She will be joined in conversation by Jenny Zhang.







Online

Out the Box: ‘To Saints and Stars’

May 21 – 8:00pm

“To Saints and Stars” is about the intersection between science and faith. It follows the lifelong friendship of Sofía, a NASA astronaut, and Zoe, the wife of a Greek Orthodox priest.







Online

Bur Oak Land Trust Chainsaw Academy – Training Course for Women

May 22 – May 23 – 9:00am

Back by popular demand! The Chainsaw Academy is an educational series to teach safety and competency skills for personal chainsaw use.







Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Planting our Gardens!

May 22 – 11:00am

Our garden beds have been prepped and are ready to be planted!







Online

Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand

May 22 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Join Corridor Games on Demand on their Discord server to play some indie RPGs.







Rozz-Tox

SPECTRA: Under the Stars

May 22 – 7:30pm

Live outdoor reading with poet Beth Roberts, novelist XH Collins, and spoken word artist KayLee Chie Kuehl.







Chauncy Swan Park

FilmScene in the Park: ‘Nomadland’

May 22 – 8:23pm

After losing everything in the recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West.







Online

Gaelynn Lea’s Sunday Sessions ft. Johnnie Cluney

May 23 – 2:00pm

Minsnesota-based violinist and songwriter Gaelynn Lea welcomes the Quad Cities musician and illustrator Johnnie Cluney to her weekly show.







Mckinley Middle School

Peace Walk: Seeing Our Community with Fresh Eyes

May 23 – 3:00pm

Wellington Heights Neighborhood Engagement Program invites all individuals from the community to join the Peace Walk to utilize their voice and solidarity to spread messages of peace.







Brucemore

Little Women

May 23 – 7:30pm

Enjoy the heartfelt retelling Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel in a charming outdoor setting. Four actors in an attic use found objects from across time to create scenes of love, loss and family.





