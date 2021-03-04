Weekender, March 4: 2021 Spring Gallery Walk, macarons, dogs in sweaters

“How far hope can move people.” —@luluroarick

“Going for a walk in nature is always a good idea. It gives more space to breathe, to clear away things that feel stale and stuck, to find a sense of freedom even when the world feels small.” —@withlilygrace

“I shouldn’t ever let others make me feel guilty for taking time to myself.” —@caylin_jayde

“Lesson # 1. I will from having endured this last year never ever again take my relationships with friends and family for granted. I have always been a life long dedicated List maker. Every Sunday since the beginning of the year, the first item on the weekly list involves an event with one of my humans! This week I and a good friend are going to participate in a Zoom meeting of a favorite author. Just so happens this is on my friend’s birthday!” —Tarrill A.

“I recently realized I will likely be wearing a mask in public for the rest of my life, like they’ve been doing for decades in Japan.” —Marcia C. C.

“Resting is good.” —@nicolecorcoran1