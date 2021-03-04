Advertisement

Weekender, March 4: 2021 Spring Gallery Walk, macarons, dogs in sweaters

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! Virtual theatre in full swing! The 2021 Spring Gallery walk with accommodations for social distancing and mask requirements! The annual PS1 Art Auction, featuring the work of over 50 artists! I’m talkin’ bout DOGS IN SWEATERS, reader!
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, email us at lv@littlevillagemag.com and tell us all about it.




Online

‘nature of the dream’

Feb 25 – Mar 7 – 7:00pm

Two Steps to the Left Productions with the Des Moines Playhouse present ‘nature of the dream,’ a filmed work of devised theatre exploring Black identity in Iowa directed by Miriam Randolph.


More info >>




Online

Mark Morris in conversation with Peter Sellars, director

Mar 4 – 7:30pm

Journalist Paula Zahn moderates a live conversation w/ acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris & director Peter Sellars. Free; registration required. Part of the Conversations with Mark Morris series.


More info >>




Online

Citrus Sunday

Mar 4 – 10:00pm

The University of Iowa’s Campus Activity Board’s Local Artist Series presents rockers Citrus Sunday. Community members not affiliated with the university can email the CAB to access the stream.


More info >>




Online

‘Stages’ by David Lee Nelson

Mar 5 – Mar 21 – All day

Riverside Theatre presents a hero’s journey through the medical wilderness. An inspirational, funny, unflinching, and true story from writer/performer David Lee Nelson.


More info >>




Online

Virtual reception/artist gallery talk: Aunna Escobedo

Mar 5 – 5:00pm

Join Mount Mercy University for a virtual Gallery talk by artist Aunna Escobedo who currently has her show titled “Waterscapes” on display in the Janalyn Hanson White Gallery.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘A Picture of Two Boys’

Mar 5 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Nick Malakhow’s ‘A Picture of Two Boys,’ dir. Curtis M. Jackson. Free; registration required. Donations accepted!


More info >>

Downtown Iowa City

2021 Spring Gallery Walk

Mar 6 – 11:00am

The Spring Gallery Walk has shifted to a Saturday, to accommodate gallery and shop occupancy limits! See the wide variety of wonders the IC art community has to offer. Masks required.


More info >>




Online

Osmotic Radiance: the PS1 Art Auction

Mar 6 – Mar 13 – 12:00pm

The annual PS1 art auction features diverse work by over 50 artists and is a fundraiser to support PS1’s year-round programming and resources!


More info >>




Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park

Thornberry Dog Sweater Pawty

Mar 6 – 1:00pm

Dress up your pup pal and let them strut their stuff in this contest—no registration fee required! You can even join the fun in the Best Friends category.


More info >>




Online

Free French Macaron Class

Mar 6 – 2:00pm

Becky’s Mindful Kitchen presents French macarons!


More info >>




Online

Vepro-Knedlo-Zelo: Pork, Dumplings, and Sauerkraut

Mar 6 – 2:30pm (CST)

Our popular virtual cooking classes are back!

This is a very popular Czech meal that consists of pork roast, dumplings, and sauerkraut.


More info >>




Online

Gregory Brown in conversation with Mark Mayer

Mar 8 – 7:00pm

Join Prairie Lights for a reading with Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate Gregory Brown to celebrate the release of his debut novel, ‘The Lowering Days’ and a conversation with Mark Mayer.


More info >>

LESSONS FROM A YEAR IN QUARANTINE

It’s now been a year since the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. We want to know: What lessons, habits or knowledge from this time do you actually hope to carry forward once this all is over?
How far hope can move people.” —@luluroarick
Going for a walk in nature is always a good idea. It gives more space to breathe, to clear away things that feel stale and stuck, to find a sense of freedom even when the world feels small.” —@withlilygrace
I shouldn’t ever let others make me feel guilty for taking time to myself.” —@caylin_jayde
“Lesson # 1. I will from having endured this last year never ever again take my relationships with friends and family for granted. I have always been a life long dedicated List maker. Every Sunday since the beginning of the year, the first item on the weekly list involves an event with one of my humans! This week I and a good friend are going to participate in a Zoom meeting of a favorite author. Just so happens this is on my friend’s birthday!” —Tarrill A.
“I recently realized I will likely be wearing a mask in public for the rest of my life, like they’ve been doing for decades in Japan.” —Marcia C. C.
Resting is good.” —@nicolecorcoran1

LATEST IN ARTS & DINING





En Español: Historia del “mojado” (The “Wetback’s” Story)

Vicente Hernández Durán
El hombre llegó desorientado / ¿Preguntándose que es todo esto? / ¿A dónde fue? / Que es todo esto que está escrito / Un idioma no conocido…




For the love of Reuben: Grading local corned-beef beauties

Jordan Sellergren
When my beloved and I became a serious couple, his son asked us what our favorite foods were. We both said Reubens.
The first Reuben I ever ordered was in 2000. I was out for Bloody Marys and brunch at the Uptown Diner in Minneapolis (RIP) and a friend insisted I have one. I was skeptical, but it was so good…


