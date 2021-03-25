Weekender, March 25: Soultru, Jo Ann Beard & Melissa Febos, ‘Love & Other Destinations’

|
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! This weekend’s lineup features two presentations in honor of Women’s History Month, practical advice from master gardeners, a trivia night to benefit the Iowa City Public Library and more.
Online
In Her Steps: Women’s History Presentation
Mar 25 – 5:30pm
Brucemore presents a closer look at the remarkable women who made Brucemore and Cedar Rapids what it is today. Free; registration required.
Online
FilmScene 101: The Future is Female
Mar 25 – 7:00pm
This FilmScene 101 “mini” will explore four science fiction films directed by women and their impact on the industry and audiences. Course instructor: Hannah Bonner.
Online
Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere
Mar 25 – 7:00pm
Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.
Online
ICPL 125th Anniversary Trivia Night
Mar 25 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Show how much you know during a fun trivia evening to benefit the Iowa City Public Library.
Online
UI Theatre presents The People Before the Park
Mar 26 – Apr 4 – Begins at 8PM on March 26
A hardworking father and his daydreaming son are living in 1856 New York City when the city threatens to remove the entire neighborhood from their homes to make way for Central Park.
Online
Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere
Mar 26 – 7:00pm
Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.
Online
Jo Ann Beard & Melissa Febos
Mar 26 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights hosts a virtual event to celebrate the release of “Festival Days” by Jo Ann Beard and “Girlhood” by Melissa Febos, with a reading and conversation between the two authors.
Online
J.A.M. SESSION: Soultru
Mar 27 – 7:00pm
River Music Experience is partnering with Joy Avenue Media to present high-quality, free livestreams of the best QC bands, providing safe live music to our community.
Online
Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere
Mar 27 – 7:00pm
Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.
Online
Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito
Mar 27 – 8:00pm
The legendary Taj Mahal performs with Fantastic Negrito. Part of the Taj Mahal streaming series from the UC Theatre.
Online
How to Prepare for Possible Drought Conditions
Mar 28 – 1:30pm
Johnson County Master Gardeners will offer a virtual continuing education program with Linn County Master Gardener Deb Walser to help gardeners prepare for drought.
Online
GW lithographs: Art for the People during the Great Depression
Mar 28 – 2:00pm
This presentation will explore Grant Wood’s contribution of 19 lithographs to Associated American Artists, a company which sought to provide original art prints and place “Art in Every Home.”
Online
Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere
Mar 28 – 7:00pm
Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.
Online
Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Elena Smyrniotis
Mar 29 – 7:30pm (CDT)
“Dispossessed”
In her talk, Elena Smyrniotis will discuss themes of utopia and human desire for a better world.
|
