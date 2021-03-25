Advertisement

Weekender, March 25: Soultru, Jo Ann Beard & Melissa Febos, ‘Love & Other Destinations’

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! This weekend’s lineup features two presentations in honor of Women’s History Month, practical advice from master gardeners, a trivia night to benefit the Iowa City Public Library and more.

If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, reply to this email to tell us about it.




Online

In Her Steps: Women’s History Presentation

Mar 25 – 5:30pm

Brucemore presents a closer look at the remarkable women who made Brucemore and Cedar Rapids what it is today. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

FilmScene 101: The Future is Female

Mar 25 – 7:00pm

This FilmScene 101 “mini” will explore four science fiction films directed by women and their impact on the industry and audiences. Course instructor: Hannah Bonner.


More info >>




Online

Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere

Mar 25 – 7:00pm

Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.


More info >>




Online

ICPL 125th Anniversary Trivia Night

Mar 25 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Show how much you know during a fun trivia evening to benefit the Iowa City Public Library.


More info >>




Online

UI Theatre presents The People Before the Park

Mar 26 – Apr 4 – Begins at 8PM on March 26

A hardworking father and his daydreaming son are living in 1856 New York City when the city threatens to remove the entire neighborhood from their homes to make way for Central Park.


More info >>




Online

Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere

Mar 26 – 7:00pm

Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.


More info >>

Local, independent and free.




Online

Jo Ann Beard & Melissa Febos

Mar 26 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights hosts a virtual event to celebrate the release of “Festival Days” by Jo Ann Beard and “Girlhood” by Melissa Febos, with a reading and conversation between the two authors.


More info >>




Online

J.A.M. SESSION: Soultru

Mar 27 – 7:00pm

River Music Experience is partnering with Joy Avenue Media to present high-quality, free livestreams of the best QC bands, providing safe live music to our community.


More info >>




Online

Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere

Mar 27 – 7:00pm

Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.


More info >>




Online

Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito

Mar 27 – 8:00pm

The legendary Taj Mahal performs with Fantastic Negrito. Part of the Taj Mahal streaming series from the UC Theatre.


More info >>




Online

How to Prepare for Possible Drought Conditions

Mar 28 – 1:30pm

Johnson County Master Gardeners will offer a virtual continuing education program with Linn County Master Gardener Deb Walser to help gardeners prepare for drought.


More info >>




Online

GW lithographs: Art for the People during the Great Depression

Mar 28 – 2:00pm

This presentation will explore Grant Wood’s contribution of 19 lithographs to Associated American Artists, a company which sought to provide original art prints and place “Art in Every Home.”


More info >>




Online

Love & Other Destinations – Live Iowa Premiere

Mar 28 – 7:00pm

Timeless songs track one couple’s right turns, wrong turns and U-turns on their journey through love. Music by Brad Ross; lyrics by Michael Cooper; Dir. Cavan Hallman; Musical Dir. Janelle Lauer.


More info >>




Online

Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Elena Smyrniotis

Mar 29 – 7:30pm (CDT)

“Dispossessed”
In her talk, Elena Smyrniotis will discuss themes of utopia and human desire for a better world.


More info >>

LATEST ARTS COVERAGE





Mission Creek announces a virtual two-day fest, Duos, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Andrea Gibson and more




Video premiere: Penny Peach, ‘Laurelz’




Melissa Febos talks ‘Girlhood’ and Iowa transitions ahead of Friday reading




Oh, my god: University Lecture Committee to host Dan Levy in April




Mirrorbox Theatre deftly navigates uncharted territory with their first musical

PUPPIES OF ALL SPECIES

Earlier this week was National Puppy Day, and although you’re familiar by now with beloved office pup Rudy, we thought we’d introduce you to some of the other four-legged family that help keep our staff (relatively) stable!













Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.