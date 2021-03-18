Weekender, March 18: ‘Flight of the Diamond Smugglers,’ the families of Brucemore and a reading with (and for) cats

“Move it to October and have a huge Octoberfest/Jazz Fest! The only precaution, don’t drink and drive!” –Saba S.

“As a performer it would take me and my whole band getting a vaccine. No jab = no gig.” –Ross C.

“All-in-all, I think risking people’s lives just so some music-lovers could get their kicks would be a very shameful thing to do (and this is coming from a struggling musician and music-lover). An online music festival would be much better for the health and safety of the community.” –RT B.

“Since limited childcare options are available these days, I’m hoping to make it to some local, small scale, socially distanced and kid-friendly events this summer with our family. I’d love to hit some larger events, but I don’t think it’s worth the risk/logistics-fatigue.” —Riley E.

“I want a shot in my arm. Then I’d call it good if masks were enforced—that being said I might get anxious even if I’m fully vaccinated…” —Shannon