Weekender, March 18: ‘Flight of the Diamond Smugglers,’ the families of Brucemore and a reading with (and for) cats

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! This weekend we’ll be at virtual readings on wartime fashion design and diamond smuggling, baking buttery Czech rolls and enjoying story time with cats. What are you up to?




Online

‘Stages’ by David Lee Nelson

Mar 5 – Mar 21 – All day

Riverside Theatre presents a hero’s journey through the medical wilderness. An inspirational, funny, unflinching, and true story from writer/performer David Lee Nelson.


More info >>




Online

Screen Time: Crystal Sherman & Jonathan Welch

Mar 18 – 5:30pm

For this week’s episode of Screen Time, Englert Event’s Director Jessica Egli talks with Crystal Sherman & Jonathan Welch about the triumphs and tribulations of navigating a virtual arts space.


More info >>




Online

‘Franci’s War’ Virtual Author Talk

Mar 18 – 7:00pm (CDT)

‘Franci’s War: A Woman’s Story of Survival’ is an engrossing memoir of a spirited and glamorous young fashion designer who survived World War ll.


More info >>




Online

Matthew Gavin Frank Reading: ‘Flight of the Diamond Smugglers’

Mar 19 – 7:00pm

Kirkus Reviews calls it “an intriguing and unusual blend of genres. Here he mixes natural history with anthropology and a twist of true crime in a tale of small-scale theft.” Registration required.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ’30 Seconds’

Mar 19 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents a special co-production with Coe College: ’30 Seconds,’ by Jayne Deely, winner of Coe’s bi-annual playwriting award. Dir. Dennis Barnett. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

What is Your Cat Reading?

Mar 20 – 10:00am

Watch cats being read to and then share your pictures of pets reading.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs

Mar 20 – 1:00pm

Corridor Games on Demand offers their monthly afternoon of short form roleplaying, all online on their Discord server.


More info >>




Online

Rohlik: Czech Rolls

Mar 20 – 2:30pm (CDT)

Czech rolls are a very original buttery pastry, only available in the Czech and Slovak Republics, but everyone who tries them usually loves them. This class will teach you to master the recipe!


More info >>




Online

Roots Rising Showcase

Mar 20 – 8:00pm

The legendary Taj Mahal hosts a showcase featuring Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amythyst Kiah, Annie Mack, Leyla McCalla, Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo, Ranky Tanky, Allison Russell and Jontavious Willis.


More info >>




Online

East Central IA STEM Festival

Mar 21 – 1:00pm

This virtual STEM festival brings science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to life by assembling experienced scientists, engineers, teachers and education experts.


More info >>




Online

An Afternoon of Curious Music

Mar 21 – 1:00pm

In collaboration with Outer/Most, Curious Music offers their first virtual festival, featuring Amanda Berlind, Bjarni Biering, Heavy Color, Tim Story, Hans-Joachim Roedelius & more.


More info >>




Online

March Art in the Afternoon

Mar 21 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Julia Lohrman Audlehelm is an artist who creates highly detailed pen & ink drawings on commission. Her Iowa roots are on display in many of these drawings.


More info >>




Online

Patrons, Friends, and Artists: Connecting Brucemore’s Families and Grant Wood

Mar 21 – 2:00pm

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art presents Brucemore program manager Jessica Peel-Austin to explore the history of the mansion’s sleeping porch and its Grant Wood mural. Free; registration required.


More info >>








Family Folk Machine Online, Iowa City, IA

Family Folk Machine Online Mini-Concert One Planet YouTube Premiere

Mar 21 – 3:00pm

The Family Folk Machine is Iowa City’s intergenerational, non-auditioned choir. During the pandemic, they FFM has become a virtual choir.


More info >>




Online

Free Generative Workshops for March: Jorrell Watkins

Mar 21 – 5:30pm

Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present their Free Generative Workshop for March, featuring writer and martial artist Jorrell Watkins.


More info >>

THE RETURN OF THE FESTIVAL

Spring has sprung, and with it, hopes of outdoor events in the warmer weather. We asked the readers: What would it take to get YOU out to a music festival this year?
We tallied how frequently these measures were mentioned:


“Move it to October and have a huge Octoberfest/Jazz Fest! The only precaution, don’t drink and drive!” –Saba S.

“As a performer it would take me and my whole band getting a vaccine. No jab = no gig.” –Ross C.

“All-in-all, I think risking people’s lives just so some music-lovers could get their kicks would be a very shameful thing to do (and this is coming from a struggling musician and music-lover). An online music festival would be much better for the health and safety of the community.” –RT B.

“Since limited childcare options are available these days, I’m hoping to make it to some local, small scale, socially distanced and kid-friendly events this summer with our family. I’d love to hit some larger events, but I don’t think it’s worth the risk/logistics-fatigue.” —Riley E.

“I want a shot in my arm. Then I’d call it good if masks were enforced—that being said I might get anxious even if I’m fully vaccinated…” —Shannon

