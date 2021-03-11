Advertisement

Weekender, March 11: PS1’s ‘Osmotic Radiance,’ ‘The Enchanted Forest,’ Taj Mahal

Posted on by Celine Robins
  • 3
    Shares




THE WEEKENDER ﻿﻿
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium is here! Puppets for grown-ups, cookie dough for kids, writing workshops and more activities for the whole family this weekend.
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, reply to this email to tell us about it.




Online

‘Stages’ by David Lee Nelson

Mar 5 – Mar 21 – All day

Riverside Theatre presents a hero’s journey through the medical wilderness. An inspirational, funny, unflinching, and true story from writer/performer David Lee Nelson.


More info >>




Online

Osmotic Radiance: the PS1 Art Auction

Mar 6 – Mar 13 – 12:00pm

The annual PS1 art auction features diverse work by over 50 artists and is a fundraiser to support PS1’s year-round programming and resources!


More info >>




Online

‘The Enchanted Forest’

Mar 11 – 7:00pm (CST)

Cedar Rapids Opera presents Anna Young’s ‘The Enchanted Forest’ w/ members of the Opera’s Young Artists Program, dramatized by puppets in their likenesses by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company.


More info >>




Online

Mark Morris in conversation with Nico Muhly, composer

Mar 11 – 7:30pm

Journalist Paula Zahn will moderate a live conversation with acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris and composer Nico Muhly.


More info >>




Online

Puppets and Pastries for Adults!

Mar 12 – 7:00pm

Lovers of puppet theatre will have the opportunity to see cutting edge puppetry directed towards adults and enjoy music, poetry and storytelling.


More info >>




Online

Storytelling, a Pandemic Play

Mar 12 – 7:00pm (CST)

Kept apart by the pandemic, Chloe and her grandfather communicate only by Zoom, learning a little bit more about each other and the value of stories when we’re living in separate worlds.


More info >>




Online

Loren Glass in conversation with Ann Powers

Mar 12 – 7:00pm

Join Prairie Lights to celebrate the release of “Tapestry” with author and University of Iowa professor Loren Glass, in conversation with NPR Music Critic and Correspondent, Ann Powers.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Bezos ‘N Me’

Mar 12 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Patrick Vermillion’s ‘Bezos ‘N Me,’ directed by Cavan Hallman. Free; registration required. Donations welcome!


More info >>




Online

Storytellers: Megan Gogerty

Mar 13 – 10:00am

In this gentle and fun crash course, comedian and playwright Megan Gogerty will lead the class through the basics of standup comedy—how to write, edit and deliver jokes based on your real life.


More info >>




Online

Iron Pen Virtual Awards Reading

Mar 13 – 2:00pm

Join the Midwest Writing Center to hear the writers of 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place and Honorable Mention winners of the Iron Pen Contest.


More info >>

Little Village is free. Making it isn’t.




Online

Storytelling, a Pandemic Play

Mar 13 – 7:00pm (CST)

Kept apart by the pandemic, Chloe and her grandfather communicate only by Zoom, learning a little bit more about each other and the value of stories when we’re living in separate worlds.


More info >>




Hawkeye Downs Speedway

46th Annual SaPaDaPaSo Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Mar 13 – 2:00pm

The intrepid SaPaDaPaSo folks have created a drive-through parade that you can enjoy from the safety of your vehicle. Parade entries will be lined up along the racetrack for parade-goers enjoyment.


More info >>




Online

Bublanina: Famous Czech-Baked Dessert

Mar 13 – 2:30pm (CST)

Our popular virtual cooking classes are back!

This famous Czech dessert is simple to prepare and is irresistible.


More info >>




Online

Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues Band with special guest Jon Cleary

Mar 13 – 8:00pm

The legendary Taj Mahal performs with British-born New Orleans funk savant Jon Cleary. Part of the Taj Mahal livestream series from the UC Theatre.


More info >>




Online

Second Sunday Garden Forum: Iowa Gardens of the Past with Beth Cody

Mar 14 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City gardener and author Beth Cody will give a presentation of the history of ornamental gardening in Iowa.


More info >>




Online

Storytelling, a Pandemic Play

Mar 14 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Kept apart by the pandemic, Chloe and her grandfather communicate only by Zoom, learning a little bit more about each other and the value of stories when we’re living in separate worlds.


More info >>




Online

Homemade Dog Treats

Mar 14 – 3:30pm

Becky’s Mindful Kitchen’s dog treat recipes allow for endless substitutions—just be sure to look up any new ingredients to make sure they are safe for dogs!


More info >>




Online

St. Patrick’s Day Special with Blame Not the Bard

Mar 14 – 7:00pm

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early with songs and stories online from Iowa’s own Blame Not the Bard!


More info >>




Online

Spring Break Kids: Make Cookie Dough Bites with Becky’s Mindful Kitchen

Mar 15 – 3:30pm (CDT)

Kick off spring break with a fun and easy cooking class with Becky Schmooke from Becky’s Mindful Kitchen! She’ll teach you how to make completely customizable edible cookie dough bites.


More info >>




Online

Poetry as Active Voice

Mar 15 – 6:00pm

In this 4-part series, Steven Willis brings techniques from theater and playwriting to help poets craft vivid stories and scenes held together by distinct first-person voices!


More info >>




Online

Journaling for Mental Health, presented by NAMI and the Midwest Writing Center

Mar 15 – 6:30pm (CDT)

NAMI and the Midwest Writing Center have partnered to present a free (suggested donation $10) virtual workshop on using writing to help manage mental health.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Brockmeier in conversation with Anjali Sachdeva

Mar 15 – 7:00pm

Join Prairie Lights to celebrate the release of Kevin Brockmeier’s new collection of stories, “The Ghost Variations” with a reading and conversation with Anjali Sachdeva.


More info >>

IOWA RAISED, IRELAND ROOTED





Blame Not the Bard takes its St. Patrick’s Day show online this year with a performance on Facebook this Sunday evening. They took some time to put together a playlist of Irish tunes for you to enjoy until then, from both traditional artists and local contemporaries. “All three of us grew up in Iowa, but we have felt a strong connection to the humanity that Irish songs highlight,” Nikki Philbrick wrote in an email. “In them, we have found love, war, laughter, sorrow and joy. We may have been raised in Iowa, but have felt rooted to these songs that are sometimes centuries old because they’re just so—human.” Click here to open the playlist on Spotify!

LATEST IN ARTS & DINING ﻿﻿




The Takeaway: Mosley’s is for barbecue lovers, from the ribs to the sides

Tiffani Green
I was raised by a father whose love of barbecue was such that he’d bring home ribs from a different restaurant almost every Friday as part of a long-running project to determine which ones were the best. I only vaguely remember the criteria: tenderness, something about the quantity and flavor of the sauce …




Book Review: ‘Death of the Demon Machine: A Pop Anthology’

Genevieve Trainor
The backstory begins like this: Imagine Other Worlds with Authors (I.O.W.A.), a yearly multi-genre book signing event that began in the mid-2010s to uplift and highlight regional writers, was once plagued by the presence of a soda machine stuck in a musical loop. Throughout their entire event, the thing repeated and repeated and repeated. So, like all creative professionals faced with an attack to their sanity, they decided to turn madness into creative energy. They wrote about it …




Book Review: ‘Thinking Inside the Box’ by Adrienne Raphel

Sarah Elgatian
EVENT: Adrienne Raphel in conversation with Micah Bateman
Online—Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m., Prairie Lights
I love to tell people that I want to learn everything. When I was asked to read a book about the history of crossword puzzles I thought, “well, that’s not a topic I would have picked,” and agreed …




Album Review: Logan Springer — ‘Coyote- “kī-yōte”’

Avery Gregurich
Coyotes tend to howl to locate each other and establish their territory, not only for the sake of those around, but also for themselves. It seems prudent then that Iowa alt-country singer-songwriter Logan Springer titled his full-length debut, Coyote- “kī-yōte”




Album Review: Elizabeth Zimmerman — ‘Roots of Rhythm’

Kent Williams
The first song on Elizabeth Zimmerman’s Roots Of Rhythm, “The Journey,” is just her voice and piano. It brings Judee Sill immediately to mind. It combines pleasant, subtly modulated vocal style with an intricately worked melody and introspective lyrics. She presents to the listener as an inviting, fascinating mystery …




Elizabeth Moen drops single ‘Red State Handshake’ to raise funds for abortion access groups

Emma McClatchey
Elizabeth Moen shared her first “blatantly political” song in a video posted to Facebook in the weeks following the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho. More than six months later, that demo has evolved into a fully realized single, incorporating the talents of two other Iowa artists.
Little Village caught back up with Moen ahead of the track’s March 5 Bandcamp Friday release, which serves as a fundraiser for reproductive rights groups Iowa Abortion Access Fund and Midwest Action Coalition …




‘Blackness is many things’: Meka Jean breaks down the ‘partitions of identity’ in new visual LP

Genevieve Trainor
There’s a setting used in some of the ambient noise interstitial scenes between videos in Meka Jean’s “visual long play,” Still (a) Life, released at the end of January. It first appears between tracks two and three, “Distortion” and “Too Good for You.” It’s within the abandoned frame of a building, likely in Alabama, where most of those short scenes were filmed. There is a foundation, but no roof. The sun shines hot on Meka Jean as she exercises to the cues of an off-camera personal trainer (who makes a couple of appearances later in the piece) …


  • 3
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.