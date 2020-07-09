Advertisement

Weekender, July 9: ‘Knives Out,’ Julian E. Zelizer, ‘Furie’ and more

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

This weekend’s roundup of can’t-miss virtual and physically distanced events from local venues and artists is here! If you do choose to walk amongst the humans this weekend, please wear a mask and maintain proper physical distance. Please. We care about you.








Online

No Touching Sessions 08 // Jayce Nguyen + TIGER

Jul 9 – 8:00pm

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

Into the Vault: Iowa’s Privately Printed Peter Rabbit

Jul 10 – 2:00pm

University of Iowa Special Collections Summer Seminar Series continues with this look at a significant edition of a children’s classic.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: Compass Rose

Jul 10 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

Julian E. Zelizer in conversation with Amber Tamblyn

Jul 10 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents an exciting reading and conversation featuring Julian E. Zelizer, author of “Burning Down the House,” in conversation with Amber Tamblyn.


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Recliners

Jul 10 – 7:00pm

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jul 10 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Out the Box. This week: “Listen for the Light” by Kara Lee Corthron w/ Catherine Blades, Omarr Hatcher, Peter Mark Kendall. Dir. Cavan Hallman.


More info >>




Online

“Furie” with Live Commentary

Jul 10 – 8:15pm

Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a screening of the 2019 Vietnamese martial arts classic.


More info >>




Linn County Fairgrounds

Drive-in Movie: ‘Twister’

Jul 11 – 8:30pm

The Linn County Fairgrounds hosts a drive-in-only screening of “Twister.” Rain date: Sunday, July 12.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘Knives Out’

Jul 11 – 9:15pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing!


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Jul 12 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Jul 12 – 6:00pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards’ nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Zombie Day Camp.


More info >>




Online

Antoine Williams Conversation w/ LaTanya Autry & Tiffany Holland

Jul 13 – 6:00pm

Center for Afrofuturist Studies presents artist-in-residence Antoine Williams for a livestreamed conversation with cultural organizer LaTanya Autry and scholar/educator Tiffany Holland.


More info >>


