Weekender, July 9: ‘Knives Out,’ Julian E. Zelizer, ‘Furie’ and more

The Weekender
This weekend’s roundup of can’t-miss virtual and physically distanced events from local venues and artists is here! If you do choose to walk amongst the humans this weekend, please wear a mask and maintain proper physical distance. Please. We care about you.
Online
No Touching Sessions 08 // Jayce Nguyen + TIGER
Jul 9 – 8:00pm
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
Online
Into the Vault: Iowa’s Privately Printed Peter Rabbit
Jul 10 – 2:00pm
University of Iowa Special Collections Summer Seminar Series continues with this look at a significant edition of a children’s classic.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block: Compass Rose
Jul 10 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!
More info >>
Online
Julian E. Zelizer in conversation with Amber Tamblyn
Jul 10 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents an exciting reading and conversation featuring Julian E. Zelizer, author of “Burning Down the House,” in conversation with Amber Tamblyn.
More info >>
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Recliners
Jul 10 – 7:00pm
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
More info >>
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Jul 10 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Out the Box. This week: “Listen for the Light” by Kara Lee Corthron w/ Catherine Blades, Omarr Hatcher, Peter Mark Kendall. Dir. Cavan Hallman.
More info >>
Online
“Furie” with Live Commentary
Jul 10 – 8:15pm
Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a screening of the 2019 Vietnamese martial arts classic.
More info >>
Linn County Fairgrounds
Drive-in Movie: ‘Twister’
Jul 11 – 8:30pm
The Linn County Fairgrounds hosts a drive-in-only screening of “Twister.” Rain date: Sunday, July 12.
More info >>
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Summer of the Arts: ‘Knives Out’
Jul 11 – 9:15pm
Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing!
More info >>
Online
Crumbs
Jul 12 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Jul 12 – 6:00pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards’ nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Zombie Day Camp.
More info >>
Online
Antoine Williams Conversation w/ LaTanya Autry & Tiffany Holland
Jul 13 – 6:00pm
Center for Afrofuturist Studies presents artist-in-residence Antoine Williams for a livestreamed conversation with cultural organizer LaTanya Autry and scholar/educator Tiffany Holland.
More info >>