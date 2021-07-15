Weekender, July 15: Tour de Brew, ‘The Winter’s Tale,’ comedian Nathan Timmel

|
Gray skies got you down? Restore yourself this weekend with a wide array of events perfect for getting you into a mid-summer mood.
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Jul 15 – 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Thursday night life drawing group. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
Public Space One
PATV Archives Open House
Jul 15 – 4:00pm
An afternoon of community and history at the PATV archives project! PS1 has been working this summer to document, organize and activate the history of PATV for the newly formed Media Arts Cooperative.
Lower City Park
The Winter’s Tale
Jul 15 – Jul 25 – 7:30pm
“Exit, pursued by bear…” Free Shakespeare returns to Iowa City with “The Winter’s Tale,” directed by Adam Knight and featuring a cast of twelve!
Colony Pumpkin Patch
Drive-In Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon
Jul 16 – 5:30pm
North Liberty City Government brings drive-in movies back to the Colony Pumpkin Patch with “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Stick around at 8:30 p.m. for “Dirty Dancing.”
Merge
Startup Weekend Iowa City: Education
Jul 16 – Jul 18 – 6:00pm
Learn how to think, work and build like a startup. In 54 thrilling hours.
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block 2021: Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Jul 16 – 6:00pm
Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!
RavenWolf Stage
Comedian Nathan Timmel
Jul 16 – 7:00pm
Nathan Timmel performs at comedy clubs around the country, from Buffalo to Albuquerque and Colorado Springs to Baltimore. Comedy act will be followed by a musical performance by A Rogue Wave!
Millstream Brewing Co.
Tour de Brew 2021 at Millstream Brewing Co.
Jul 17 – 9:00am
Millstream Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Tour de Brew, a fun ride through the beautiful Iowa countryside with bands, food trucks, raffles & more. A fabulous warmup to RAGBRAI!
Downtown Cedar Rapids
Community Block Party
Jul 17 – 2:00pm
Bridge Under the Bridge presents a fundraising event with free food, face paint, music and more!
Centennial Park
Concert in the Park
Jul 17 – 5:00pm
North Liberty’s Concert in the Park series continues with the Tanya English Band and Brian Johannesen.
RavenWolf Stage
Riverbottom Ramblers & Cedar County Cobras
Jul 17 – 5:30pm
Suggested entry fee $10 (children free). Enjoy a night of rambling tunes under the open sky!
Northside Marketplace
IC Slam Team Fundraiser
Jul 17 – 5:30pm
Come out to support the IC Slam Team as they prepare for State Competition! Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey will perform, along with the amazing high school poets he’s mentored for the last few years.
CSPS Hall
Improv Incubator w/ Special Guest: Amara Andrews
Jul 17 – 8:00pm
Join CSPS this summer as they partner with Improv Incubator to offer a monthly theatre series with special guests! Outside event in the CSPS courtyard.
Online
Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience Faculty Reading
Jul 18 – 8:00am
Join IWP online for a reading with acclaimed writers from North Macedonia, Pakistan, Bulgaria and the U.S. all in one free session through Prairie Lights Bookstore! Registration required.
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | Kevin “B.F” Burt
Jul 18 – 1:00pm
Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host Kevin “B.F” Burt once again for a free show on the patio.
Online
The Free Generative Workshops for July: Noelia Cerna
Jul 18 – 5:30pm
Prompt Press and Iowa City Poetry present a free workshop with Noelia Cerna, a Latina poet based in Northwest Arkansas. Registration required.
Five questions with: Comedian Nathan Timmel by Genevieve Trainor, July 14
For two decades, comedian and author Nathan Timmel has been making people laugh with his stand-up routines. Since moving to Iowa in 2007, he’s been a regular at Penguin’s in Cedar Rapids, as well as frequenting the open mics at the Yacht Club and Studio 13 in Iowa City. READ MORE >>
Bites, fries, fluff and a squealer: Iowa State Fair food previewedby Celine Robins, July 14
I’m what you might call a “fair-foodie”: an aficionado of the gastrointestinally punishing caloric arms race one can only experience at the Iowa State Fair. With the 2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19, I missed out on my annual survey of the creative dishes it has to offer. READ MORE >>
Cedar Rapids looks to boost arts and entertainment industry this summer by Izabela Zaluska, July 12
A new initiative from the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance aims to rally support for arts, culture and entertainment venues in the city this summer. The CR Summer Rally program is the latest phase of the Economic Alliance’s Buy Local program, communications manager Jule Day told Little Village. READ MORE >>
Cooking on hot coals: A recipe for fire-roasted naan, vegetables and labneh by Ben Partridge, July 12
One of the more memorable diversions from last year was socially distanced outdoor gatherings with family members and “pod” friends, hanging around the most primitive of cooking stations: a fire pit. No need to clean the house or lay out a fancy spread — it’s the pandemic after all; we’re just trying to survive. READ MORE >>
Loop, an interactive art exhibit, lights up the Ped Mall by Paul Brennan, July 11
Loop began to light up the Ped Mall on Friday. The interactive art installation combines spinning illustrations and quiet music, all powered by the person viewing the art. The installation features large cylindrical pods that mimic the display of a zoetrope, an early 19th-century precursor of the movies. READ MORE >>
With Harmony Festival, Sarah Driscoll marries her two talents: music and yoga by Kembrew McLeod, July 9
In one memorable scene from the Woodstock documentary, young music fans and counterculture kids are introduced to yoga poses and breathing exercises in a field, and the 1969 festival kicked off with a speech by a renowned spiritual teacher and yoga adept. My mind immediately flashed back to that when I first heard about the upcoming Harmony Festival, subtitled Music, Movement and Mindfulness. READ MORE >>