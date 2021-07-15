Advertisement

Weekender, July 15: Tour de Brew, ‘The Winter’s Tale,’ comedian Nathan Timmel

Posted on by Celine Robins

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Gray skies got you down? Restore yourself this weekend with a wide array of events perfect for getting you into a mid-summer mood.




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Jul 15 – 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Thursday night life drawing group. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.


More info >>




Public Space One

PATV Archives Open House

Jul 15 – 4:00pm

An afternoon of community and history at the PATV archives project! PS1 has been working this summer to document, organize and activate the history of PATV for the newly formed Media Arts Cooperative.


More info >>




Lower City Park

The Winter’s Tale

Jul 15 – Jul 25 – 7:30pm

“Exit, pursued by bear…” Free Shakespeare returns to Iowa City with “The Winter’s Tale,” directed by Adam Knight and featuring a cast of twelve!


More info >>




Colony Pumpkin Patch

Drive-In Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon

Jul 16 – 5:30pm

North Liberty City Government brings drive-in movies back to the Colony Pumpkin Patch with “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Stick around at 8:30 p.m. for “Dirty Dancing.”


More info >>




Merge

Startup Weekend Iowa City: Education

Jul 16 – Jul 18 – 6:00pm

Learn how to think, work and build like a startup. In 54 thrilling hours.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021: Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Jul 16 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!


More info >>
RavenWolf Stage

Comedian Nathan Timmel

Jul 16 – 7:00pm

Nathan Timmel performs at comedy clubs around the country, from Buffalo to Albuquerque and Colorado Springs to Baltimore. Comedy act will be followed by a musical performance by A Rogue Wave! 


More info >>




Millstream Brewing Co.

Tour de Brew 2021 at Millstream Brewing Co.

Jul 17 – 9:00am

Millstream Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Tour de Brew, a fun ride through the beautiful Iowa countryside with bands, food trucks, raffles & more. A fabulous warmup to RAGBRAI!


More info >>




Downtown Cedar Rapids

Community Block Party

Jul 17 – 2:00pm

Bridge Under the Bridge presents a fundraising event with free food, face paint, music and more!


More info >>




Centennial Park

Concert in the Park

Jul 17 – 5:00pm

North Liberty’s Concert in the Park series continues with the Tanya English Band and Brian Johannesen.


More info >>




RavenWolf Stage

Riverbottom Ramblers & Cedar County Cobras

Jul 17 – 5:30pm

Suggested entry fee $10 (children free). Enjoy a night of rambling tunes under the open sky!


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

IC Slam Team Fundraiser

Jul 17 – 5:30pm

Come out to support the IC Slam Team as they prepare for State Competition! Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey will perform, along with the amazing high school poets he’s mentored for the last few years.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Improv Incubator w/ Special Guest: Amara Andrews

Jul 17 – 8:00pm

Join CSPS this summer as they partner with Improv Incubator to offer a monthly theatre series with special guests! Outside event in the CSPS courtyard.


More info >>




Online

Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience Faculty Reading

Jul 18 – 8:00am

Join IWP online for a reading with acclaimed writers from North Macedonia, Pakistan, Bulgaria and the U.S. all in one free session through Prairie Lights Bookstore! Registration required.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | Kevin “B.F” Burt

Jul 18 – 1:00pm

Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host Kevin “B.F” Burt once again for a free show on the patio.


More info >>




Online

The Free Generative Workshops for July: Noelia Cerna

Jul 18 – 5:30pm

Prompt Press and Iowa City Poetry present a free workshop with Noelia Cerna, a Latina poet based in Northwest Arkansas. Registration required.


More info >>

ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & DINING




Five questions with: Comedian Nathan Timmel by Genevieve Trainor, July 14
For two decades, comedian and author Nathan Timmel has been making people laugh with his stand-up routines. Since moving to Iowa in 2007, he’s been a regular at Penguin’s in Cedar Rapids, as well as frequenting the open mics at the Yacht Club and Studio 13 in Iowa City. READ MORE >>




Bites, fries, fluff and a squealer: Iowa State Fair food previewed﻿﻿﻿﻿by Celine Robins, July 14
I’m what you might call a “fair-foodie”: an aficionado of the gastrointestinally punishing caloric arms race one can only experience at the Iowa State Fair. With the 2020 Iowa State Fair canceled due to COVID-19, I missed out on my annual survey of the creative dishes it has to offer. READ MORE >>




Cedar Rapids looks to boost arts and entertainment industry this summer by Izabela Zaluska, July 12
A new initiative from the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance aims to rally support for arts, culture and entertainment venues in the city this summer. The CR Summer Rally program is the latest phase of the Economic Alliance’s Buy Local program, communications manager Jule Day told Little Village. READ MORE >>




Cooking on hot coals: A recipe for fire-roasted naan, vegetables and labneh by Ben Partridge, July 12
One of the more memorable diversions from last year was socially distanced outdoor gatherings with family members and “pod” friends, hanging around the most primitive of cooking stations: a fire pit. No need to clean the house or lay out a fancy spread — it’s the pandemic after all; we’re just trying to survive. READ MORE >>




Loop, an interactive art exhibit, lights up the Ped Mall by Paul Brennan, July 11
Loop began to light up the Ped Mall on Friday. The interactive art installation combines spinning illustrations and quiet music, all powered by the person viewing the art. The installation features large cylindrical pods that mimic the display of a zoetrope, an early 19th-century precursor of the movies. READ MORE >>




With Harmony Festival, Sarah Driscoll marries her two talents: music and yoga by Kembrew McLeod, July 9
In one memorable scene from the Woodstock documentary, young music fans and counterculture kids are introduced to yoga poses and breathing exercises in a field, and the 1969 festival kicked off with a speech by a renowned spiritual teacher and yoga adept. My mind immediately flashed back to that when I first heard about the upcoming Harmony Festival, subtitled Music, Movement and Mindfulness. READ MORE >>


