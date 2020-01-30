Advertisement

Weekender, Jan. 30: Hanif Abdurraqib, GZA, Brian Johannesen and more this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
Weekender

The editor's selection of this weekend's top events includes four events covered in Little Village: Hanif Abdurraqib, Brian Johannesen, Gina Chavez and "The Agitators!"




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

HANIF ABDURRAQIB

Jan 30 – 7:00pm

The Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program’s Bedell Distinguished Visiting Professor for Spring Semester Hanif Abdurraqib will read from and talk about his work. Click through for the interview!


Gabe’s

GZA w/ Strangers Of Necessity, The Only Ion, 26 ENT, Tay Yung

Jan 30 – 7:00pm

GZA’s Liquid Swords Tour brings the rapper and songwriter to Iowa City. A founding member of the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, GZA is the group’s “spiritual head.”


Public Space One

Stories at PS1: Election

Jan 31 – 7:00pm

A participatory storytelling series w/ Jennifer New. This month, share stories of elections that broke your hearts, got out of hand and primed your pump for hope. Donations accepted.


University of Iowa Theatre Building

Stonewall 50th Anniversary Celebration

Jan 31 – 8:00pm

Please join us as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the riots that ignited the LGBTQ+ movement.


The Mill

Album Release Party: Brian Johannesen w/ Ryan Joseph Anderson

Jan 31 – 8:00pm

Come celebrate the release of Brian Johannesen’s new album, “Holster Your Silver.” Buy a ticket for the show in advance and get a FREE CD with your purchase! Click through to read the LV review.


Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Dickie w/ TWINS

Jan 31 – 8:00pm

Storied troubadour Dick Prall brings his project DICKIE to CSPS with redoubtable pop rockers TWINS.


Trumpet Blossom Cafe

FMWT #48: Lea Bertucci w/ Saariselka (Chuck Johnson/Marielle V Jakobsons)

Jan 31 – 9:30pm

Feed Me Weird Things #48 brings the brilliance of Lea Bertucci w/ Saariselka and special guest Hillary Schofield.


Hancher Auditorium

Gina Chavez

Feb 1 – 2:00pm

Gina Chavez presents the inaugural event of the new Hancher Kids Club series. Click through to read the LV interview with her!


Rapid Creek Cidery

Wassail 2020

Feb 1 – 7:30pm

Rapid Creek Cidery is once again bringing the Wassailing tradition to Iowa City! Join us in toasting to health and abundance at the orchard!


Riverside Theatre

The Agitators

Feb 2 – 2:00pm

“The Agitators” is running through Feb. 16. Today’s performance is followed by a talkback with UI professor Miriam Gilbert and playwright Mat Smart. Click through for the review!


Legion Arts CSPS Hall

The Democratic Field

Feb 2 – 2:30pm

Just one day before the Iowa Democratic Caucuses, Legion Arts in collaboration with Mirrorbox Theatre will present “The Democratic Field,” a theatrical table read and social research project.


BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS