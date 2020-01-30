Weekender, Jan. 30: Hanif Abdurraqib, GZA, Brian Johannesen and more this weekend

|
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
HANIF ABDURRAQIB
Jan 30 – 7:00pm
The Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program’s Bedell Distinguished Visiting Professor for Spring Semester Hanif Abdurraqib will read from and talk about his work. Click through for the interview!
Gabe’s
GZA w/ Strangers Of Necessity, The Only Ion, 26 ENT, Tay Yung
Jan 30 – 7:00pm
GZA’s Liquid Swords Tour brings the rapper and songwriter to Iowa City. A founding member of the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, GZA is the group’s “spiritual head.”
Public Space One
Stories at PS1: Election
Jan 31 – 7:00pm
A participatory storytelling series w/ Jennifer New. This month, share stories of elections that broke your hearts, got out of hand and primed your pump for hope. Donations accepted.
University of Iowa Theatre Building
Stonewall 50th Anniversary Celebration
Jan 31 – 8:00pm
Please join us as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the riots that ignited the LGBTQ+ movement.
The Mill
Album Release Party: Brian Johannesen w/ Ryan Joseph Anderson
Jan 31 – 8:00pm
Come celebrate the release of Brian Johannesen’s new album, “Holster Your Silver.” Buy a ticket for the show in advance and get a FREE CD with your purchase! Click through to read the LV review.
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Dickie w/ TWINS
Jan 31 – 8:00pm
Storied troubadour Dick Prall brings his project DICKIE to CSPS with redoubtable pop rockers TWINS.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
FMWT #48: Lea Bertucci w/ Saariselka (Chuck Johnson/Marielle V Jakobsons)
Jan 31 – 9:30pm
Feed Me Weird Things #48 brings the brilliance of Lea Bertucci w/ Saariselka and special guest Hillary Schofield.
Hancher Auditorium
Gina Chavez
Feb 1 – 2:00pm
Gina Chavez presents the inaugural event of the new Hancher Kids Club series. Click through to read the LV interview with her!
Rapid Creek Cidery
Wassail 2020
Feb 1 – 7:30pm
Rapid Creek Cidery is once again bringing the Wassailing tradition to Iowa City! Join us in toasting to health and abundance at the orchard!
Riverside Theatre
The Agitators
Feb 2 – 2:00pm
“The Agitators” is running through Feb. 16. Today’s performance is followed by a talkback with UI professor Miriam Gilbert and playwright Mat Smart. Click through for the review!
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
The Democratic Field
Feb 2 – 2:30pm
Just one day before the Iowa Democratic Caucuses, Legion Arts in collaboration with Mirrorbox Theatre will present “The Democratic Field,” a theatrical table read and social research project.
