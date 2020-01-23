Advertisement

Weekender, Jan. 23: Four readings, three plays, two beer festivals and one nerdy con!

Posted on by Celine Robins
Weekender

An extra-hefty selection of events this weekend. Click through the listings for Kiley Reid, Color Out of Space, The Color Purple, Emma Goldman Clinic, The Tin Woman, Chris Liddell-Westefeld and Garth Greenwell to read LV's coverage and reviews!




Iowa Memorial Union

Anita Hill: From Social Movement to Social Impact

Jan 23 – 7:00pm

Anita Hill’s bravery empowered women from all walks of life to bring forth their own sexual harassment lawsuits and helped revolutionize equality for women in the workplace.


More Info >>




The Englert Theatre

Rebirth Brass Band

Jan 23 – 7:30pm

A warm “welcome back” to a New Orleans institution. Rebirth Brass Band brings their funk- and hip-hop-tinged brass sound to all corners of the world.


More Info >>




University of Iowa Main Library Gallery

Exhibit Opening Celebration: The Pull of Horses on National and Local Histories and Identities

Jan 24 – 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Horses profoundly shaped human identities. This exhibition explores their physical and social impact by screening an original documentary at life-sized scale amid displays of local equine history.


More Info >>




Iowa City Public Library

#StillWithHer – embedded in the Hillary Clinton Campaign

Jan 24 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Award-winning photojournalist Barbara Kinney, Hillary Clinton’s campaign photographer during her 2016 presidential campaign, will show some of her work & tell stories from the campaign trail.


More Info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Kiley Reid

Jan 24 – 7:00pm

Writers’ Workshop graduate Kiley Reid will read from and talk about her new novel, Such a Fun Age. This debut novel dives head first into matters of race and privilege.


More Info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Romeo and Juliet

Jan 24 – 7:30pm

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine will bring 55 bright and talented Ukrainian ballet stars to present the passionate romantic tragedy.


More Info >>




Iowa City Yacht Club

Only Ion, CBE, Jennifer MacB-Stephens, Deb Tiemens

Jan 24 – 8:00pm

Welcome to the new decade. iHearIC is going to be doing a few shows at Yacht Club this season. This month will feature the Only Ion, Christine Burke Ensemble and more.


More Info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Color Out of Space

Jan 24 – 9:00pm

A story of cosmic terror from H.P Lovecraft about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle and bustle of the 21st century.


More Info >>




Hancher Auditorium

The Color Purple

Jan 25 – 1:00pm

This tour of the award-winning revival production of The Color Purple runs for three shows over Friday and Saturday. But the Saturday 1 p.m. performance features an ASL interpreter!


More Info >>




Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

Coralville BrrrFest 2020

Jan 25 – 1:00pm

Winter beers are the centerpiece of this annual festival which benefits Coralville 4th Fest and the Iowa Brewers Guild. More than 60 breweries from across Iowa will be represented.


More Info >>




Hotel Vetro

Emma Goldman Clinic Choice Event 2020: W.W.E.D. featuring Megan Gogerty

Jan 25 – 6:00pm

The clinic’s annual event features local comedian, playwright and—let’s face it—legit phenomenon Megan Gogerty, asking the question: “What Would Emma Do?”


More Info >>




Sanctuary Pub

Burns Night – Songs and Poems of Robert Burns

Jan 25 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet, is celebrated across the globe on Jan 25, his birthday. Join us for an informal evening of his songs and poems.


More Info >>




The Englert Theatre

Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day

Jan 25 – 8:00pm

King of the rant Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin.


More Info >>




Cedar Rapids Marriott

Cedar Rapids Quad Con 2020 Comic & Toy Show

Jan 26 – 10:00am

A pop culture celebration of video games, posters, comic books, sci-fi, cosplay, vintage magazines, board games, toys and much more. A day of geeky goodness!


More Info >>




Giving Tree Theater

The Tin Woman

Jan 26 – 2:00pm

The Sunday show is the closing performance of this warm, comedic look at death and living.


More Info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Brewing Art: A Mini Festival

Jan 26 – 3:00pm

Explore what local artists in Iowa City are creating and get a first-hand look at their individual processes. Poets from IC Speaks join local visual artists and crafters.


More Info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Chris Liddell – Westefeld

Jan 26 – 4:00pm

Native Iowan Chris Liddell-Westefeld will read from his new book, They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing the Dream on Obama’s Improbable Campaign.


More Info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Garth Greenwell in conversation with Novuyo Rosa Tshuma

Jan 27 – 7:00pm

Garth Greenwell will read from and discuss his second book of fiction, Cleanness, a January Indie Next Selection also named a “most anticipated book of 2020” by the New York Times.


More Info >>


