Weekender, Jan. 23: Four readings, three plays, two beer festivals and one nerdy con!

|
|
|
|
Weekender
An extra-hefty selection of events this weekend. Click through the listings for Kiley Reid, Color Out of Space
, The Color Purple
, Emma Goldman Clinic, The Tin Woman
, Chris Liddell-Westefeld and Garth Greenwell to read LV’s coverage and reviews! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox, sign up for the newsletter
.
|
|
Iowa Memorial Union
Anita Hill: From Social Movement to Social Impact
Jan 23 – 7:00pm
Anita Hill’s bravery empowered women from all walks of life to bring forth their own sexual harassment lawsuits and helped revolutionize equality for women in the workplace.
More Info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Rebirth Brass Band
Jan 23 – 7:30pm
A warm “welcome back” to a New Orleans institution. Rebirth Brass Band brings their funk- and hip-hop-tinged brass sound to all corners of the world.
More Info >>
|
|
University of Iowa Main Library Gallery
Exhibit Opening Celebration: The Pull of Horses on National and Local Histories and Identities
Jan 24 – 5:00pm – 7:00pm
Horses profoundly shaped human identities. This exhibition explores their physical and social impact by screening an original documentary at life-sized scale amid displays of local equine history.
More Info >>
|
|
Iowa City Public Library
#StillWithHer – embedded in the Hillary Clinton Campaign
Jan 24 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Award-winning photojournalist Barbara Kinney, Hillary Clinton’s campaign photographer during her 2016 presidential campaign, will show some of her work & tell stories from the campaign trail.
More Info >>
|
|
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Kiley Reid
Jan 24 – 7:00pm
Writers’ Workshop graduate Kiley Reid will read from and talk about her new novel, Such a Fun Age. This debut novel dives head first into matters of race and privilege.
More Info >>
|
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Romeo and Juliet
Jan 24 – 7:30pm
The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine will bring 55 bright and talented Ukrainian ballet stars to present the passionate romantic tragedy.
More Info >>
|
|
Iowa City Yacht Club
Only Ion, CBE, Jennifer MacB-Stephens, Deb Tiemens
Jan 24 – 8:00pm
Welcome to the new decade. iHearIC is going to be doing a few shows at Yacht Club this season. This month will feature the Only Ion, Christine Burke Ensemble and more.
More Info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
Color Out of Space
Jan 24 – 9:00pm
A story of cosmic terror from H.P Lovecraft about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle and bustle of the 21st century.
More Info >>
|
|
Hancher Auditorium
The Color Purple
Jan 25 – 1:00pm
This tour of the award-winning revival production of The Color Purple runs for three shows over Friday and Saturday. But the Saturday 1 p.m. performance features an ASL interpreter!
More Info >>
|
|
Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
Coralville BrrrFest 2020
Jan 25 – 1:00pm
Winter beers are the centerpiece of this annual festival which benefits Coralville 4th Fest and the Iowa Brewers Guild. More than 60 breweries from across Iowa will be represented.
More Info >>
|
|
Hotel Vetro
Emma Goldman Clinic Choice Event 2020: W.W.E.D. featuring Megan Gogerty
Jan 25 – 6:00pm
The clinic’s annual event features local comedian, playwright and—let’s face it—legit phenomenon Megan Gogerty, asking the question: “What Would Emma Do?”
More Info >>
|
|
Sanctuary Pub
Burns Night – Songs and Poems of Robert Burns
Jan 25 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet, is celebrated across the globe on Jan 25, his birthday. Join us for an informal evening of his songs and poems.
More Info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day
Jan 25 – 8:00pm
King of the rant Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin.
More Info >>
|
|
Cedar Rapids Marriott
Cedar Rapids Quad Con 2020 Comic & Toy Show
Jan 26 – 10:00am
A pop culture celebration of video games, posters, comic books, sci-fi, cosplay, vintage magazines, board games, toys and much more. A day of geeky goodness!
More Info >>
|
|
Giving Tree Theater
The Tin Woman
Jan 26 – 2:00pm
The Sunday show is the closing performance of this warm, comedic look at death and living.
More Info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Brewing Art: A Mini Festival
Jan 26 – 3:00pm
Explore what local artists in Iowa City are creating and get a first-hand look at their individual processes. Poets from IC Speaks join local visual artists and crafters.
More Info >>
|
|
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Chris Liddell – Westefeld
Jan 26 – 4:00pm
Native Iowan Chris Liddell-Westefeld will read from his new book, They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing the Dream on Obama’s Improbable Campaign.
More Info >>
|
|
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Garth Greenwell in conversation with Novuyo Rosa Tshuma
Jan 27 – 7:00pm
Garth Greenwell will read from and discuss his second book of fiction, Cleanness, a January Indie Next Selection also named a “most anticipated book of 2020” by the New York Times.
More Info >>