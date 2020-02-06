Weekender, Feb. 6: FilmScene’s Blue Carpet Bash, Jason Snell’s music composed by EEG and more events in the CRANDIC

|
Weekender
It's been a long week. Shake it off with a little transhumanist music composed and transcribed via EEG.
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Sean Adams
Feb 6 – 7:00pm
Writers’ Workshop graduate Sean Adams will read from his imaginative and darkly hilarious satire, The Heap. Read the review in the current issue of Little Village!
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Jason Snell: EEG-to-Music
Feb 6 – 7:30pm
Cedar Rapids native Jason Snell has created an EEG-to-music system that allows him to compose and manipulate sounds live with his mind.
The Mill
Mike Doughty w/ Baby Men
Feb 6 – 8:00pm
Mike Doughty, the force behind seminal ’90s band Soul Coughing, accomplished solo artist and author, will tell your future on tour this February.
FilmScene—Ped Mall
First Friday: February 2020 — Art Caucus
Feb 7 – 5:00pm
February First Friday honors Iowa electoral tradition and welcomes artist-neighbors to jockey and jostle for a place within a pop-up exhibition.
Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar
Anthony Worden and the Illiterati w/ In the Attic
Feb 7 – 8:00pm
Anthony Worden has cut his teeth in Iowa City the past two years. His advocacy for DIY show spaces in town has led him to perform alongside various inflections of rock and roll.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Good Morning Midnight, Purple Frank, Dark Family, In The Pines
Feb 7 – 8:00pm
Good Morning Midnight triumphantly lives on. This new rendition of the band, a power trio of water signs, communicates on stage via sonar beams, undecipherable to most.
Downtown Iowa City
Cheers to 100 Years – United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties
Feb 8 – 6:30pm
You are invited to one big party filled with music, food & fun. Join your community to honor the 100th Year of United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties.
Hancher Auditorium
Rosanne Cash
Feb 8 – 7:30pm
Carrying the legacy of her famous musical family forward, Rosanne Cash is one of the great singer-songwriters of our time.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Blue Carpet Bash
Feb 9 – 5:30pm
Hollywood’s biggest night is earlier than ever this year—don’t miss it! FilmScene invites you to their annual big screen celebration of the year in film, once again entirely free of charge!
