Weekender, Feb. 6: FilmScene’s Blue Carpet Bash, Jason Snell’s music composed by EEG and more events in the CRANDIC

Posted on by Celine Robins
Weekender

It's been a long week. Shake it off with a little transhumanist music composed and transcribed via EEG.




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Sean Adams

Feb 6 – 7:00pm

Writers’ Workshop graduate Sean Adams will read from his imaginative and darkly hilarious satire, The Heap. Read the review in the current issue of Little Village!


More Info >>




Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Jason Snell: EEG-to-Music

Feb 6 – 7:30pm

Cedar Rapids native Jason Snell has created an EEG-to-music system that allows him to compose and manipulate sounds live with his mind.


More Info >>




The Mill

Mike Doughty w/ Baby Men

Feb 6 – 8:00pm

Mike Doughty, the force behind seminal ’90s band Soul Coughing, accomplished solo artist and author, will tell your future on tour this February.


More Info >>




FilmScene—Ped Mall

First Friday: February 2020 — Art Caucus

Feb 7 – 5:00pm

February First Friday honors Iowa electoral tradition and welcomes artist-neighbors to jockey and jostle for a place within a pop-up exhibition.


More Info >>




Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar

Anthony Worden and the Illiterati w/ In the Attic

Feb 7 – 8:00pm

Anthony Worden has cut his teeth in Iowa City the past two years. His advocacy for DIY show spaces in town has led him to perform alongside various inflections of rock and roll.


More Info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Good Morning Midnight, Purple Frank, Dark Family, In The Pines

Feb 7 – 8:00pm

Good Morning Midnight triumphantly lives on. This new rendition of the band, a power trio of water signs, communicates on stage via sonar beams, undecipherable to most.


More Info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Cheers to 100 Years – United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties

Feb 8 – 6:30pm

You are invited to one big party filled with music, food & fun. Join your community to honor the 100th Year of United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties.


More Info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Rosanne Cash

Feb 8 – 7:30pm

Carrying the legacy of her famous musical family forward, Rosanne Cash is one of the great singer-songwriters of our time.


More Info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Blue Carpet Bash

Feb 9 – 5:30pm

Hollywood’s biggest night is earlier than ever this year—don’t miss it! FilmScene invites you to their annual big screen celebration of the year in film, once again entirely free of charge!


More Info >>


BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS