Weekender Eastern Iowa! Maul, Chemosh, Dryad, Frontal Assault | Tawnya Reynolds | Au Hasard Balthazar

Tomorrow may be Friday the 13th, but it’s your lucky weekend! There’s music galore from local and national acts, or grab your hockey mask and get your slasher on at FilmScene. On Monday, honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service at Mercer Park.
The Weekender is sponsored by:
The Green House
Listening Party for New Single
Jan 12 – 7:00pm
Come listen to a few songs! One song was written locally with Kylie Buddin and check out a New Single coming out by LaLa DeLo
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Danielle Nicole
Jan 12 – 8:00pm
Danielle Nicole Band hits the stage with Brandon Miller Band kicking off!! Tickets avails Friday Nov. 18th
More info >>
Cedar Ridge Winery
Friday Night Music – Kevin Moore
Jan 13 – 6:00pm
Kevin is a singer songwriter born in Iowa but hails from the Dairyland in Wisconsin.
More info >>
Gabe's
Maul, Chemosh, Dryad, Frontal Assault
Jan 13 – 7:00pm
Maul, Chemosh, Dryad, and Frontal Assault at Gabe’s
More info >>
Giving Tree Theater
Murder Mystery
Jan 13 – 7:30pm
Can you solve the murder? Join us for our next Murder Mystery event. You become the detective and interrogate the suspects to see if you can figure out who the killer is and why they did it.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Late Shift at the Grindhouse: Friday the 13th
Jan 13 – 10:00pm
“Friday the 13th is about the best Friday the 13th movie you could hope for. It has a lot of scary and gruesome killings. Not a whole lot of acting is required.”
More info >>
Bend XPO
Abernathy’s Presents: Legacy Pin-Up Pageant
Jan 14 – 3:00pm
15 pinup beauties will come together to compete for the 6th ‘Miss Legacy Pinup” title. Inspired by the styling of Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe, and retro Hollywood glam from the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s.
More info >>
Elray's Live & Dive
Tawnya Reynolds
Jan 14 – 6:30pm
Nashville artist & The Voice alum visits Iowa City for two nights!
More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Public Space One
Birdlabs / Cenobyte / Bodiah / Dataclysm
Jan 14 – 8:00pm
A night of electronic music exploration.
More info >>
The Ideal Social Hall
Sons of Mack EP Release Show
Jan 14 – 8:00pm
Sons of Mack performs their latest EP with guest DJ VerbaTim spinning between sets.
More info >>
Gabe's
Local Independent G.O.A.TS / Local 2 Global Showcase/Concert
Jan 14 – 9:00pm
King Buffalo LIVE at Gabe’s
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Au Hasard Balthazar
Jan 15 – 4:00pm
A profound masterpiece from one of the most revered filmmakers in the history of cinema, Robert Bresson’s Au Hasard Balthazar follows the donkey Balthazar as he is passed from owner to owner.
More info >>
The Iowa Children's Museum
Kids Care – An MLK Day Community Event
Jan 16 – 9:00am
Free museum admission and special activities to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
More info >>
Mercer Park
MLK Day of Service & Unity March
Jan 16 – 9:45am
After the Unity Rally and March there will be a celebratory program at the Mercer Park Gym, including entertainment performances, a keynote speaker, and free lunch.
More info >>
Album Review: Justin K Comer — ‘Undustrial Devolution 1 & 2’
by Kent Williams, Jan 10
Justin K. Comer and his friends who play on
Undustrial Devolution 1 & 2 are on the vanguard for free improvisational music in Iowa. That means they’re somewhere out in a cornfield where the other footprints stop, striking out in random directions.
Book Review: ‘Sound Fury’ by Mark Levine
by Sarah Elgatian, Jan 9
Things not to do: read Mark Levine’s
Sound Fury while battling a nasty rhinovirus. Here’s why: Levine (deftly) uses so many literary devices simultaneously that one really needs the full use of their faculties to experience Sound Fury (University of Iowa Press).
Album Review: Goyf and Bodiah — ‘Goyf/Bodiah Split’
by Jack Howard, Jan 9
You don’t have to spend much time digging to discover talented contemporary artists in Iowa. Whether you’re a hardcore, a hip-hop head, an indie-folker or a stoner-metal enthusiast, you’re bound to find something to satisfy your particular niche in one of the state’s population hubs.
When it comes to searching for electronic music in this state, however — particularly the lesser-listened-to styles you won’t hear in Court Avenue clubs or college town bars — you’ll need to put in more time to scratch that itch.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-maul-chemosh-dryad-frontal-assault-tawnya-reynolds-au-hasard-balthazar/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="140"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>