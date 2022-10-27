Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs | Martin Sexton | Halloween at the Market

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
There’s not one, but TWO Witching Hour events happening this weekend. There’s not one, but TWO costumed cover shows at the Trumpet Blossom this weekend. And there’s not one, but too, too many fantastic events for you to ever hope to hit them all! Alongside Halloween fun for young and old, don’t forget that the University of Iowa Homecoming is this weekend—take care not to get stuck in FRIGHTful traffic! Top pick? Keep your scares classic with the Englert’s annual Rocky Horror screening. It’s just a jump to the left …
PS1—Close House

Drop-in Tarot Readings

Oct 27 – 1:00pm

Join Craig, our resident astrology and queer divination expert, for a free drop-in tarot reading.


More info >>




Online

Black Audience Labor for Naught: The Long-Term Problem with Embracing Plasticity as Meaningful Representation

Oct 27 – 3:30pm (CDT)

Join us for a virtual conversation with Kristen Warner from the University of Alabama in conjunction with the Obermann Center for Advanced Studies at the University of Iowa.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Adam Soto w/Nickolas Butler

Oct 27 – 7:00pm

Please join us for a reading and conversation with Adam Soto in celebration of the release of his book Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep: Ghost Stories


More info >>




The James Theater

Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs

Oct 27 – 7:30pm

Witching Hour Series: Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs at the Englert.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Halloween Costumed Cover Show

Oct 27 – 8:00pm

Halloween costumed cover show!


More info >>




Wright House of Fashion

Spooky Treats & Afrobeats

Oct 27 – 9:30pm

SPOOKY TREATS & AFROBEATS!


More info >>




Elray's Live & Dive

NonGrata w/Guilty of Treason

Oct 28 – 7:00pm

Halloween weekend kick off!


More info >>




Gabe's

Psalm One, Angelenah, SHOWYOUSUCK & greenSLLime

Oct 28 – 8:00pm

SFP Presents: Psalm One, Angelenah, SHOWYOUSUCK & greenSLLime


More info >>




University of Iowa Pentacrest

Sir Chloe with NoSo

Oct 28 – 8:00pm

SCOPE Productions presents its free homecoming concert featuring Sir Chloe and NoSO


More info >>




The James Theater

Martin Sexton

Oct 28 – 9:00pm

Martin Sexton at the James Theater


More info >>




Iowa City Farmer's Market

Halloween at the Market

Oct 29 – 10:00am

All are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat at the vendor tables.


More info >>




Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Gup & Co. Bluegrass – Live Music

Oct 29 – 6:00pm

Join Gup and Co. Saturday October 29th at Lion Bridge Brewing in Cedar Rapids for some bluegrass!


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Ghostbusters

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Lady Franklynstein

Oct 29 – 7:30pm

Join Lady Franklyn and Willow Creek’s Devising crew as they create life! Well, life in the form of a play, that is—with a super-spooky theme, perfect for Halloween!


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Another Stage of Staging Ourselves

Oct 29 – 7:30pm

Witching Hour: Another Stage of Staging Ourselves


More info >>




The James Theater

Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha Presents Trick or Tease "An Out of Bawdy Burlesque Experience"

Oct 29 – 8:00pm

Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha is thrilled to return to The James Theater in Iowa City for our Halloween burlesque spooktacular, Trick or Tease!


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Halloween Cover Show

Oct 29 – 9:00pm

$10 minimum donation to the Rape Victim Advocacy Program


More info >>




Gabe's

Nightmare on Washington Street

Oct 29 – 9:00pm

Nightmare on Washington Street feat: Kill OG, Sidequest, Childs Play & Dirty Bill


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Halloweekend Comedy with Ken Flores

Oct 29 – 9:30pm

Join us for this Hallweekend Zombie Comedy show!


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Oct 29 – 11:50pm

The Englert Theatre and Comics In Action are proud to bring the Rocky Horror Picture Show to life once again at The Englert


More info >>




PS1—Close House

Drag Storytime & Spooky Fun

Oct 30 – 11:00am

Join us for a special edition Queer Storytime event with special guest readers, Franky D. Lover & J.T. Amore of the IC Kings!


More info >>




The Iowa Children's Museum

Low-Sensory Halloween

Oct 30 – 6:00pm

Sensory-friendly activities and opportunities to collect treats in museum exhibits.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

John Waters: False Negative

Oct 30 – 7:30pm

This filthy world has certainly changed and so has John Waters’ spoken word show, now entitled False Negative.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Jamil Jan Kochai

Oct 31 – 7:00pm

Please join us for a reading and conversation with Jamil Jan Kochai in celebration of the release of his book The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories


More info >>

