Weekender Eastern Iowa! Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs | Martin Sexton | Halloween at the Market

There’s not one, but TWO Witching Hour events happening this weekend. There’s not one, but TWO costumed cover shows at the Trumpet Blossom this weekend. And there’s not one, but too, too many fantastic events for you to ever hope to hit them all! Alongside Halloween fun for young and old, don’t forget that the University of Iowa Homecoming is this weekend—take care not to get stuck in FRIGHTful traffic! Top pick? Keep your scares classic with the Englert’s annual Rocky Horror screening. It’s just a jump to the left …
PS1—Close House
Drop-in Tarot Readings
Oct 27 – 1:00pm
Join Craig, our resident astrology and queer divination expert, for a free drop-in tarot reading.
Online
Black Audience Labor for Naught: The Long-Term Problem with Embracing Plasticity as Meaningful Representation
Oct 27 – 3:30pm (CDT)
Join us for a virtual conversation with Kristen Warner from the University of Alabama in conjunction with the Obermann Center for Advanced Studies at the University of Iowa.
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Adam Soto w/Nickolas Butler
Oct 27 – 7:00pm
Please join us for a reading and conversation with Adam Soto in celebration of the release of his book Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep: Ghost Stories
The James Theater
Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs
Oct 27 – 7:30pm
Witching Hour Series: Hrishikesh Hirway + Jenny Owen Youngs at the Englert.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Halloween Costumed Cover Show
Oct 27 – 8:00pm
Halloween costumed cover show!
Wright House of Fashion
Spooky Treats & Afrobeats
Oct 27 – 9:30pm
SPOOKY TREATS & AFROBEATS!
Elray's Live & Dive
NonGrata w/Guilty of Treason
Oct 28 – 7:00pm
Halloween weekend kick off!
Gabe's
Psalm One, Angelenah, SHOWYOUSUCK & greenSLLime
Oct 28 – 8:00pm
SFP Presents: Psalm One, Angelenah, SHOWYOUSUCK & greenSLLime
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Sir Chloe with NoSo
Oct 28 – 8:00pm
SCOPE Productions presents its free homecoming concert featuring Sir Chloe and NoSO
The James Theater
Martin Sexton
Oct 28 – 9:00pm
Martin Sexton at the James Theater
Iowa City Farmer's Market
Halloween at the Market
Oct 29 – 10:00am
All are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat at the vendor tables.
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Gup & Co. Bluegrass – Live Music
Oct 29 – 6:00pm
Join Gup and Co. Saturday October 29th at Lion Bridge Brewing in Cedar Rapids for some bluegrass!
FilmScene—Chauncey
Ghostbusters
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
Lady Franklynstein
Oct 29 – 7:30pm
Join Lady Franklyn and Willow Creek’s Devising crew as they create life! Well, life in the form of a play, that is—with a super-spooky theme, perfect for Halloween!
The Englert Theatre
Another Stage of Staging Ourselves
Oct 29 – 7:30pm
Witching Hour: Another Stage of Staging Ourselves
The James Theater
Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha Presents Trick or Tease "An Out of Bawdy Burlesque Experience"
Oct 29 – 8:00pm
Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha is thrilled to return to The James Theater in Iowa City for our Halloween burlesque spooktacular, Trick or Tease!
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Halloween Cover Show
Oct 29 – 9:00pm
$10 minimum donation to the Rape Victim Advocacy Program
Gabe's
Nightmare on Washington Street
Oct 29 – 9:00pm
Nightmare on Washington Street feat: Kill OG, Sidequest, Childs Play & Dirty Bill
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Halloweekend Comedy with Ken Flores
Oct 29 – 9:30pm
Join us for this Hallweekend Zombie Comedy show!
The Englert Theatre
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct 29 – 11:50pm
The Englert Theatre and Comics In Action are proud to bring the Rocky Horror Picture Show to life once again at The Englert
PS1—Close House
Drag Storytime & Spooky Fun
Oct 30 – 11:00am
Join us for a special edition Queer Storytime event with special guest readers, Franky D. Lover & J.T. Amore of the IC Kings!
The Iowa Children's Museum
Low-Sensory Halloween
Oct 30 – 6:00pm
Sensory-friendly activities and opportunities to collect treats in museum exhibits.
The Englert Theatre
John Waters: False Negative
Oct 30 – 7:30pm
This filthy world has certainly changed and so has John Waters’ spoken word show, now entitled False Negative.
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Jamil Jan Kochai
Oct 31 – 7:00pm
Please join us for a reading and conversation with Jamil Jan Kochai in celebration of the release of his book The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories
