Weekender Eastern Iowa! Full Moon Forest Therapy | Kick-It Expo | Celtic Summerfest

Dance by the light of the Sturgeon supermoon this weekend! The full moon peaks on Thursday night, when you can enjoy our top-pick Full Moon Nature and Forest Therapy Experience out at Prairiewoods — but it will still be shining for your dancing pleasure as you take in outdoor live music throughout the weekend. And with this array of options, even if you stay indoors, you’ll still land among the stars.
Noelridge Park
Jazz Under The Stars
Aug 11 – 6:30pm
Cedar Rapids’ only jazz concert series!
Each August, Jazz 88.3 KCCK presents free Thursday night concerts in Cedar Rapids’ Noelridge Park.
More info >>
Gabe's
The Delta Bombers w/Reckless Ones
Aug 11 – 7:00pm
The Delta Bombers w/ The Reckless Ones & TBD at Gabe’s
More info >>
Prairiewoods Center
Full Moon Nature & Forest Therapy Experience at Prairiewoods
Aug 11 – 7:00pm
We invite you to join the land at Prairiewoods and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Emelia Sautter for a walk with the natural world during the beauty of the full moon.
More info >>
Downtown Iowa City
Rock the Chalk
Aug 12 – 5:00pm
MidWestOne Bank’s Annual Community Chalk Art Festival, Rock the Chalk!
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block Concert Series
Aug 12 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block Concert Series at NewBo
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Friday Night Concert Series: Diplomats of Solid Sound
Aug 12 – 6:30pm
Friday Night Concert Series: Diplomats of Solid Sound
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Not Made for TV
Aug 12 – 7:00pm
A hilarious evening of sketch and standup comedy!
More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Wilco
Aug 12 – 7:30pm
Wilco performs at the Paramount Theatre
More info >>
The James Theater
Why Do I Own A Thong? And Other Existential Questions
Aug 12 – 7:30pm
In a one-woman show that combines performance art, slam poetry, and traditional cabaret, Van Brussel explores memory, self, identity, relationships, but through the medium of clothes.
More info >>
Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom
Kick-It: Buy, Sell & Trade Expo
Aug 13 – 10:00am
Vice’s Kick-It: Buy, Sell & Trade Expo
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
Peach Fest at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Aug 13 – 11:00am
Please join us for our annual Peach Fest!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Boy and the World
Aug 13 – 11:00am
The Picture Show Family: Boy and the World
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
His Girl Friday
Aug 13 – 7:00pm
A newspaper editor (Cary Grant) uses every trick in the book to keep his ace reporter ex-wife (Rosalind Russell) from remarrying.
More info >>
Online
Édouard Louis with Garth Greenwell
Aug 14 – 12:00pm
Prairie Lights is excited to join forces with Books & Books and Left Bank Books for this special conversation with Édouard Louis.
More info >>
Public Space One
Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop
Aug 14 – 1:00pm
Lawn of the Poetic Everywhere: A Nature Poetry Workshop
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Celtic Summerfest
Aug 14 – 3:00pm
Celtic Summerfest is 120 minutes of music and dance from eastern Iowa’s most acclaimed Irish musicians and dancers.
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
September Mourning w/ Bullet To The Heart, Shatter Smile, Original Violence
Aug 14 – 7:00pm
A dark pop culture fantasy for your ears and eyes.
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Marie Antoinette
Aug 14 – 8:30pm
Eleven Sundays (and one full moon Wednesday), summer through fall, featuring well-loved classics, beneath the stars and above the streets of Iowa City.
More info >>
The Stanley Museum of Art’s homecoming
by Genevieve Trainor, August 10th
The museum broke ground on its new location on June 7, 2019 — the perfect way to celebrate its 50th. Construction started that September.
Just Announced: LV and the Englert present a new Witching Hour series
Little Village is thrilled to announce this year’s Witching Hour Series, a joint presentation with the Englert.
In past years, Witching Hour has been a weekend festival. For 2022, individual events spanning from late September to the end of October will all bear the Witching Hour name. They will remain focused on the ongoing Witching Hour goals of exploring the unknown, discussing the creative process and presenting new work. These carefully curated events will offer a fresh perspective and encourage audiences to celebrate the arts as an expression of community.
