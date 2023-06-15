Weekender Eastern Iowa! Farm Sessions | Amana Wurst Fest | Charlie and the Wolf

It’s a slow crawl to summer, but the heat’s ahead of the game! Head down to Wilson’s Orchard tonight for their Farm Sessions Open Mic, then swing by again during the weekend to pick your own strawberries. Celebrate Juneteenth at the Englert with Charlie and the Wolf — no, not Peter and the Wolf. This entirely new opera imagines a meeting between Charlie Parker and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for a genre-blending world premiere that’s free to attend! And get another dose of Pride as Iowa City celebrates on Saturday.

Top pick: Take your dad or dad-adjacent life figure out for Father’s Day to the Amana Wurst Fest, with live music, stein holding, family friendly events and most importantly the Best of the Wurst competition, A.K.A. your opportunity to sample the best the weinermongers have to offer. Don’t miss the Dachshund Derby, where you’ll find out who the fastest weiner in the Seven Villages is and support Safe Haven of Iowa County, a no-kill animal shelter.