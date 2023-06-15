Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Farm Sessions | Amana Wurst Fest | Charlie and the Wolf

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
It’s a slow crawl to summer, but the heat’s ahead of the game! Head down to Wilson’s Orchard tonight for their Farm Sessions Open Mic, then swing by again during the weekend to pick your own strawberries. Celebrate Juneteenth at the Englert with Charlie and the Wolf — no, not Peter and the Wolf. This entirely new opera imagines a meeting between Charlie Parker and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for a genre-blending world premiere that’s free to attend! And get another dose of Pride as Iowa City celebrates on Saturday.
Top pick: Take your dad or dad-adjacent life figure out for Father’s Day to the Amana Wurst Fest, with live music, stein holding, family friendly events and most importantly the Best of the Wurst competition, A.K.A. your opportunity to sample the best the weinermongers have to offer. Don’t miss the Dachshund Derby, where you’ll find out who the fastest weiner in the Seven Villages is and support Safe Haven of Iowa County, a no-kill animal shelter.
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Thursday Night Farm Sessions

Jun 15 – 6:30pm

Open Mic Hosted by J. Knight


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

The Way We Say Goodbye

Jun 15 – 7:30pm

The Way We Say Goodbye is a collage of the many ways we bid farewell to people, places, and things.


More info >>




Public Space One

Brazilian Social Dance: The Samba

Jun 15 – 7:30pm

Looking for an active way to be physically, intellectually, and emotionally involved with classmates? Want to learn about a Social Dance from Brazil?


More info >>




Wilson's Orchard & Farm

You-Pick Strawberry Season

Jun 16 – 9:00am

You-Pick Strawberry Season is here!


More info >>




The Sawmill Museum

Norwegian Style Wood Carving Class

Jun 16 – 4:00pm

Join Rebecca Hanna, a Norwegian style wood carver, and make your very own carved piece of decorative wood! These classes will cover the basics of how to carve in the Norwegian kroting style


More info >>




Amana Colonies

Amana Colonies Wurst Festival

Jun 16 – 5:00pm

Kick off Father’s Day weekend at the Market Barn on Friday at 5pm. Our Wurst Kick Off Party Ever is returning with music by The Swampland Jewels! Plus Brats and Beer of course.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Drag Bingo

Jun 16 – 6:00pm

Join Queen Lexi Belle and Paris Jackson for an outrageous night of drag and bingo!


More info >>




Gabe's

Worst Impressions, Fishbait, Two Canes, Bone Bruis

Jun 16 – 8:00pm

Worst Impressions, Fishbait, Two Canes and Bone Bruise


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Lilli Lewis

Jun 16 – 8:00pm

Folk Rock Diva and a voice for the voiceless.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Friends Of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Farmers Market Sale

Jun 17 – 7:30am

Visit the Urban Plaza outside the Downtown Library to purchase new or gently used books in support of literacy programs during the Downtown Farmers Market.


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets

Jun 17 – Jan 14 – 9:30am

Brilliant Bohemian Garnets is a one-of-a-kind exhibition of nearly 200 priceless antique and modern garnets from the National Museum in Prague.


More info >>




PS1—Close House

Children's Storytime

Jun 17 – 10:00am

Join us for a morning of movement, songs, and books for a Storytime experience you’ve never had before!


More info >>
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Downtown Iowa City

Iowa City Pride Festival

Jun 17 – 12:00pm

We realized we are Stronger Together, so let’s have a party about it! Join us for a Parade, Entertainment and a Vendor Fair!


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Martika: The One Woman Stunt Show

Jun 17 – 1:00pm

Martika will dazzle crowds in the morning with her Circus Variety Show and outdoors with her Fire Arts Show in the afternoon. Join us for one or both!


More info >>




CSPS

Bonner Black

Jun 17 – 8:00pm

Classically trained ballerina turned singer-songwriter


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Charlie and the Wolf – Juneteenth Celebration

Jun 18 – 1:00pm

Everyone is playing with the same notes… we just interpret them differently!


More info >>




Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Sunday Funday with the FunkDaddies

Jun 18 – 3:00pm

Free Outdoor Live Music


More info >>




Riverside Festival Stage

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night

Jun 18 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre returns to Lower City Park for our free show, Twelfth Night! Shakespeare’s iconic and hilarious play, set in a resort paradise, will make this a summer you’ll never forget.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Hancher to debut Infinite Dream Festival this fall — two weeks of music, conversation and a spaced-out art installation

by Sid Peterson, Jun 14
Infinite Dream Festival, a new two-week, multidisciplinary festival will debut in Iowa City this October, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival is a collaborative effort between the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement.
Infinite Dream will include orchestral, jazz and alternative music; a conversation with Iowa Writers’ Workshop alums John Irving and director Lan Samantha Chang; and N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars), a performance installation work by theater, video and arts technologist Andrew Schneider that will inhabit Hancher’s Strauss Hall.




Cedar Rapids Opera celebrates Juneteenth with new, kid-friendly show mixing Mozart and Charlie Parker

by Isaac Hamlet, Jun 14
Since its early days, the Cedar Rapids Opera has sought to add original works to their repertoire.
“I started the company 25 years ago,” said Dr. Daniel Kleinknecht, the opera’s founder, who still serves as artistic director. “It was an idea I had, kind of because in the ’80s, ’90s, so many of my friends had died of AIDS and a couple of my friends who were tenors passed away and I was fumbling about [for] a way to make life meaningful ….
“In our third year [as an opera] we produced a piece called Too Many Sopranos … a two-act comic opera that has really gotten a lot of performances.”