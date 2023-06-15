Weekender Eastern Iowa! Farm Sessions | Amana Wurst Fest | Charlie and the Wolf

It’s a slow crawl to summer, but the heat’s ahead of the game! Head down to Wilson’s Orchard tonight for their Farm Sessions Open Mic, then swing by again during the weekend to pick your own strawberries. Celebrate Juneteenth at the Englert with Charlie and the Wolf — no, not Peter and the Wolf. This entirely new opera imagines a meeting between Charlie Parker and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for a genre-blending world premiere that’s free to attend! And get another dose of Pride as Iowa City celebrates on Saturday.
Top pick: Take your dad or dad-adjacent life figure out for Father’s Day to the Amana Wurst Fest, with live music, stein holding, family friendly events and most importantly the Best of the Wurst competition, A.K.A. your opportunity to sample the best the weinermongers have to offer. Don’t miss the Dachshund Derby, where you’ll find out who the fastest weiner in the Seven Villages is and support Safe Haven of Iowa County, a no-kill animal shelter.
Hancher to debut Infinite Dream Festival this fall — two weeks of music, conversation and a spaced-out art installation
by Sid Peterson, Jun 14
Infinite Dream Festival, a new two-week, multidisciplinary festival will debut in Iowa City this October, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival is a collaborative effort between the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement.
Infinite Dream will include orchestral, jazz and alternative music; a conversation with Iowa Writers’ Workshop alums John Irving and director Lan Samantha Chang; and N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars), a performance installation work by theater, video and arts technologist Andrew Schneider that will inhabit Hancher’s Strauss Hall.
Cedar Rapids Opera celebrates Juneteenth with new, kid-friendly show mixing Mozart and Charlie Parker
by Isaac Hamlet, Jun 14
Since its early days, the Cedar Rapids Opera has sought to add original works to their repertoire.
“I started the company 25 years ago,” said Dr. Daniel Kleinknecht, the opera’s founder, who still serves as artistic director. “It was an idea I had, kind of because in the ’80s, ’90s, so many of my friends had died of AIDS and a couple of my friends who were tenors passed away and I was fumbling about [for] a way to make life meaningful ….
“In our third year [as an opera] we produced a piece called Too Many Sopranos … a two-act comic opera that has really gotten a lot of performances.”