Hancher to debut Infinite Dream Festival this fall — two weeks of music, conversation and a spaced-out art installation





Infinite Dream Festival Iowa City, Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 21, passes on sale starting June 19

Infinite Dream Festival, a new two-week, multidisciplinary festival will debut in Iowa City this October, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival is a collaborative effort between the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement.

Infinite Dream will include orchestral, jazz and alternative music; a conversation with Iowa Writers’ Workshop alums John Irving and director Lan Samantha Chang; and N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars), a performance installation work by theater, video and arts technologist Andrew Schneider that will inhabit Hancher’s Strauss Hall.

Performances will take place across campus and in the community from Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 21. Festival passes cost $85 for adults and $35 for UI students and youth, and go on sale Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. Individual tickets will also be available to attendees, and many events will be free and open to the public.

The festival’s current lineup includes Kurt Vile, an American psych-pop songwriter and guitarist, and Love in Exile, a new collaboration from Grammy Award-winning, former Mission Creek performer Arooj Aftab, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and pianist Vijay Iyer. Chicago-based percussionist, composer and producer Makaya McCraven will also be performing the entirety of his album In These Times alongside his ensemble at Hancher on the Hadley Stage.

The Spinx Virtuosi, a dynamic self-conducted chamber orchestra of 18 Black and Lantinx artists will be performing at the Englert, while Model/Actriz, a noisy alternative band from Brooklyn, will perform at Gabe’s.

Infinite Dream’s full schedule of performances, presentations and engagements will be released early in the fall. The festival’s programming partners include Feed Me Weird Things, Refocus Film Festival, Iowa City Book Festival and UI Stanley Museum, among others.