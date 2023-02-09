Weekender Eastern Iowa! Bouquet+ Closet Witch | James Armstrong | Kronos Quartet

Whether you’re a Hallmark-maniac who’s been prepping for Valentine’s since last year or you’re sick of all things sickly sweet, this weekend’s got plenty to keep you happy! Swing on down to the Englert in Iowa City for ‘The Second City Swipes Right’ as the comedians take on all things love, dating, relationships and all that other stuff. Spending the weekend in Cedar Rapids? Don’t miss Leslie Mitchell and co. over at Lucky Cat Comedy Club for a night of awesome local comics. Pick of the weekend: Don’t miss the opening reception for ‘The Pink House Wants Me Dead,’ a new exhibition at Public Space One’s North Gallery (229 N. Gilbert) by Megan Roethler. Violence, shame, guilt and dark humor mingle in these found-object-and-heirloom sculptures.
Little Village announces Isaac Hamlet as statewide Arts & Culture Editor
Long-time Iowa arts reporter Isaac Hamlet has joined
Little Village
as our statewide Arts & Culture Editor, based out of our Des Moines office. A Michigan native, Isaac has lived in Iowa since 2013, writing on arts for the
Daily Iowan
during his time at the university and continuing to cover Iowa culture for the
Press-Citizen
, the
Des Moines Register
and more in the time since. You can reach him at
isaac@littlevillagemag.com
. Welcome, Isaac!
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium
Theresa Pfarr "Longings"
Jan 23 – Mar 10 – 4-6pm
Gallery Open Daily
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
True Crime Lecture with Sarah Cailean: Romance is Dead
Feb 9 – 5:00pm
Join us for a true crime lecture and fun evening on Thursday, February 9 at Big Grove Brewery
More info >>
University of Iowa Main Library
An Evening with Joe Sacco
Feb 9 – 6:30pm
Join us in conversation with journalist, comics artist, and Ida Cordelia Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor Joe Sacco.
More info >>
The Ideal Social Hall
Dinner & A Show | Severio Mancieri
Feb 9 – 7:00pm
This week’s dinner will be a joint production of Full Bowl in Newbo City Market and Up In Smoke BBQ in Czech Village. Music provided by touring singer/songwriter Severio Mancieri of Duluth, MN.
More info >>
The James Theater
Jason Walsmith
Feb 9 – 7:00pm
Jason Walsmith Storyteller – Share the Stage – Brian Johannesen
More info >>
Theatre B, UI Theatre Building
Braided Sorrow
Feb 9 – 8:00pm
Braided Sorrow
By Marisela Treviño Orta
Directed by Natalie Villamonte Zito
More info >>
Gabe's
Pure Intention, Vehicle Dynamics & More!
Feb 9 – 8:00pm
Pure Intention, Vehicle Dynamics, New Neighbors, Swimshirt
More info >>
Public Space One
The Pink House Wants Me Dead Opening
Feb 10 – 4:00pm
The Pink House Wants Me Dead is an honest reflection on untreated mental illness, family dysfunction, and internalized homophobia, misogyny, and ableism.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Art Show: Art from the Inside Out
Feb 10 – 7:00pm
This event is free and open to the public and will showcase the incredible artistry of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals with more than 25 pieces of art.
More info >>
Waterloo Center for the Arts
Good as H*LL: A Pal-Entines Celebration
Feb 10 – 7:00pm
Waterloo Center for the Arts is throwing Cedar Valley’s coolest pal-entines celebration, suited specifically for you and your best friends.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
The Second City Swipes Right
Feb 10 – 7:30pm
It’s love at first laugh with The Second City!
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
The Secret Garden in Concert
Feb 10 – 7:30pm
A mysterious Yorkshire estate turns into a place of wonder for a young orphan when she is sent to live with her reclusive uncle.
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Comedy: Leslie Mitchell & Friends
Feb 10 – 8:00pm
This show is a simple love letter to comedy, bringing some of Leslie’s favorite comics to one great night. Featuring Matt Anderson, Brandon Gale, Joe Marino, Mitch Banks, and Zach Vaughan.
More info >>
CSPS
James Armstrong
Feb 10 – 8:00pm
Born into a musical family in 1957 in Los Angeles, James Armstrong had blues music in his blood from the very start.
More info >>
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Stanley Creates: Portraits in Green Inspired by Lee Krasner
Feb 11 – 2:00pm
Create an abstract artwork using just one color—green!
More info >>
La wine bar & restaurant
Flash in a Pan
Feb 11 – 7:00pm
Iowa City’s own FLASH IN A PAN returns to La Wine Bar!
Come enjoy some bluegrass music and the best spicy fried chicken in the city!
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Kronos Quartet
Feb 11 – 7:30pm
A rhapsodic modern-day song cycle spun from the skin of history for string quartet, chorus, and narrator.
More info >>
The Ideal Social Hall
A Valentine’s Evening w/the Dandelion Stompers
Feb 11 – 7:30pm
Bring your sweetheart and your dancing shoes to The Ideal Theater and Bar.
More info >>
CSPS Hall
My Bloody Valentine
Feb 11 – 7:30pm
Giveaways, prizes, merch, live music performances
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Jazzed Up Comedy
Feb 11 – 9:30pm
The best comedians around do their set accompanied by musicians!
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market
Feb 12 – 11:00am
Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.
More info >>
Gabe's
Bouquet + Closet Witch
Feb 12 – 6:00pm
Bouquet, Closet Witch, Frail Body, Parachute Day, Hardship at Gabe’s
More info >>
The Green House
Gigglin' Galentines: A Comedy Show
Feb 13 – 7:00pm
Megan Gogerty headlines Gigglin’ Galentines: An all gal pal comedy show! Featuring local comics!
More info >>
The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events
Improv: Love is a Funny Thing
Feb 13 – 7:00pm
If laughter is the food of love, then come get your fill at Love is a Funny Thing, a hilariously fun Galentine’s Day improv show.
More info >>
A bloody Valentine weekend in the Quad Cities
by Ellena Vallejo, Feb 7
Love isn’t patient and isn’t kind in Factory of Fear’s newest haunt.
Moline-based Factory of Fear
has been manufacturing Halloween scares for nearly 30 years, showcasing year-round attractions across more than 40 scare rooms. They’ve been sharpening their fangs in preparation for their 2023 Valentine’s weekend event, “
Love is Blind: Vampires Suck
.”
Book Review: ‘Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future’ ed. by Cornelia F. Mutel
by William Blair, Feb 8
While contemplating
Tending Iowa’s Land, a poignant story returned to mind. A good friend of mine and his wife, several years ago, lived very near the Iowa River. During a hot, dry spell, he decided to put a pump into the river and use river water instead of well water to resuscitate their parched garden.
