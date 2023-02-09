Weekender Eastern Iowa! Bouquet+ Closet Witch | James Armstrong | Kronos Quartet

Whether you’re a Hallmark-maniac who’s been prepping for Valentine’s since last year or you’re sick of all things sickly sweet, this weekend’s got plenty to keep you happy! Swing on down to the Englert in Iowa City for ‘The Second City Swipes Right’ as the comedians take on all things love, dating, relationships and all that other stuff. Spending the weekend in Cedar Rapids? Don’t miss Leslie Mitchell and co. over at Lucky Cat Comedy Club for a night of awesome local comics. Pick of the weekend: Don’t miss the opening reception for ‘The Pink House Wants Me Dead,’ a new exhibition at Public Space One’s North Gallery (229 N. Gilbert) by Megan Roethler. Violence, shame, guilt and dark humor mingle in these found-object-and-heirloom sculptures.