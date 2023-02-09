Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Bouquet+ Closet Witch | James Armstrong | Kronos Quartet

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Whether you’re a Hallmark-maniac who’s been prepping for Valentine’s since last year or you’re sick of all things sickly sweet, this weekend’s got plenty to keep you happy! Swing on down to the Englert in Iowa City for ‘The Second City Swipes Right’ as the comedians take on all things love, dating, relationships and all that other stuff. Spending the weekend in Cedar Rapids? Don’t miss Leslie Mitchell and co. over at Lucky Cat Comedy Club for a night of awesome local comics. Pick of the weekend: Don’t miss the opening reception for ‘The Pink House Wants Me Dead,’ a new exhibition at Public Space One’s North Gallery (229 N. Gilbert) by Megan Roethler. Violence, shame, guilt and dark humor mingle in these found-object-and-heirloom sculptures.

Little Village announces Isaac Hamlet as statewide Arts & Culture Editor


Long-time Iowa arts reporter Isaac Hamlet has joined Little Village as our statewide Arts & Culture Editor, based out of our Des Moines office. A Michigan native, Isaac has lived in Iowa since 2013, writing on arts for the Daily Iowan during his time at the university and continuing to cover Iowa culture for the Press-Citizen, the Des Moines Register and more in the time since. You can reach him at isaac@littlevillagemag.com. Welcome, Isaac!
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium

Theresa Pfarr "Longings"

Jan 23 – Mar 10 – 4-6pm

Gallery Open Daily


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

True Crime Lecture with Sarah Cailean: Romance is Dead

Feb 9 – 5:00pm

Join us for a true crime lecture and fun evening on Thursday, February 9 at Big Grove Brewery


More info >>




University of Iowa Main Library

An Evening with Joe Sacco

Feb 9 – 6:30pm

Join us in conversation with journalist, comics artist, and Ida Cordelia Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor Joe Sacco.


More info >>




The Ideal Social Hall

Dinner & A Show | Severio Mancieri

Feb 9 – 7:00pm

This week’s dinner will be a joint production of Full Bowl in Newbo City Market and Up In Smoke BBQ in Czech Village. Music provided by touring singer/songwriter Severio Mancieri of Duluth, MN.


More info >>




The James Theater

Jason Walsmith

Feb 9 – 7:00pm

Jason Walsmith Storyteller – Share the Stage – Brian Johannesen


More info >>




Theatre B, UI Theatre Building

Braided Sorrow

Feb 9 – 8:00pm

Braided Sorrow
By Marisela Treviño Orta
Directed by Natalie Villamonte Zito


More info >>
Gabe's

Pure Intention, Vehicle Dynamics & More!

Feb 9 – 8:00pm

Pure Intention, Vehicle Dynamics, New Neighbors, Swimshirt


More info >>




Public Space One

The Pink House Wants Me Dead Opening

Feb 10 – 4:00pm

The Pink House Wants Me Dead is an honest reflection on untreated mental illness, family dysfunction, and internalized homophobia, misogyny, and ableism.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Art Show: Art from the Inside Out

Feb 10 – 7:00pm

This event is free and open to the public and will showcase the incredible artistry of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals with more than 25 pieces of art.


More info >>




Waterloo Center for the Arts

Good as H*LL: A Pal-Entines Celebration

Feb 10 – 7:00pm

Waterloo Center for the Arts is throwing Cedar Valley’s coolest pal-entines celebration, suited specifically for you and your best friends.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

The Second City Swipes Right

Feb 10 – 7:30pm

 It’s love at first laugh with The Second City!


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The Secret Garden in Concert

Feb 10 – 7:30pm

A mysterious Yorkshire estate turns into a place of wonder for a young orphan when she is sent to live with her reclusive uncle.


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Leslie Mitchell & Friends

Feb 10 – 8:00pm

This show is a simple love letter to comedy, bringing some of Leslie’s favorite comics to one great night. Featuring Matt Anderson, Brandon Gale, Joe Marino, Mitch Banks, and Zach Vaughan.


More info >>




CSPS

James Armstrong

Feb 10 – 8:00pm

Born into a musical family in 1957 in Los Angeles, James Armstrong had blues music in his blood from the very start.


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Stanley Creates: Portraits in Green Inspired by Lee Krasner

Feb 11 – 2:00pm

Create an abstract artwork using just one color—green!


More info >>




La wine bar & restaurant

Flash in a Pan

Feb 11 – 7:00pm

Iowa City’s own FLASH IN A PAN returns to La Wine Bar!
Come enjoy some bluegrass music and the best spicy fried chicken in the city!


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Kronos Quartet

Feb 11 – 7:30pm

A rhapsodic modern-day song cycle spun from the skin of history for string quartet, chorus, and narrator.


More info >>




The Ideal Social Hall

A Valentine’s Evening w/the Dandelion Stompers

Feb 11 – 7:30pm

Bring your sweetheart and your dancing shoes to The Ideal Theater and Bar.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

My Bloody Valentine

Feb 11 – 7:30pm

Giveaways, prizes, merch, live music performances


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Jazzed Up Comedy

Feb 11 – 9:30pm

The best comedians around do their set accompanied by musicians!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market

Feb 12 – 11:00am

Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.


More info >>




Gabe's

Bouquet + Closet Witch

Feb 12 – 6:00pm

Bouquet, Closet Witch, Frail Body, Parachute Day, Hardship at Gabe’s


More info >>




The Green House

Gigglin' Galentines: A Comedy Show

Feb 13 – 7:00pm

Megan Gogerty headlines Gigglin’ Galentines: An all gal pal comedy show! Featuring local comics!


More info >>




The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Improv: Love is a Funny Thing

Feb 13 – 7:00pm

If laughter is the food of love, then come get your fill at Love is a Funny Thing, a hilariously fun Galentine’s Day improv show.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





A bloody Valentine weekend in the Quad Cities

by Ellena Vallejo, Feb 7
Love isn’t patient and isn’t kind in Factory of Fear’s newest haunt.
Moline-based Factory of Fear has been manufacturing Halloween scares for nearly 30 years, showcasing year-round attractions across more than 40 scare rooms. They’ve been sharpening their fangs in preparation for their 2023 Valentine’s weekend event, “Love is Blind: Vampires Suck.”




Book Review: ‘Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future’ ed. by Cornelia F. Mutel

by William Blair, Feb 8
While contemplating Tending Iowa’s Land, a poignant story returned to mind. A good friend of mine and his wife, several years ago, lived very near the Iowa River. During a hot, dry spell, he decided to put a pump into the river and use river water instead of well water to resuscitate their parched garden.

