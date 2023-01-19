Weekender Eastern Iowa! Back Room Bass Sessions | STOMP | Dan Knight

Throw on the snow tires this weekend, because there’s too much to do to stay at home. Head on over to the Close House to rattle your bones with the Back Room Bass Sessions, learn more about under-appreciated Black heroines at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or catch a show with Iowa City’s only professional improv team! Top pick: ‘I F@#*ing Hate Shakespeare’ at Mirrorbox Theatre, in which playwright Gina Femia discusses how their experience with the Bard has shaped their origin story as a playwright.
Wickiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center
Campfire and S’mores
Jan 19 – 4:00pm
Join us for a campfire gathering with s’more fixings and activities near the Wickiup Wandering Wood’s nature playscape. No cost for the program but remember to register!
Waterloo Center for the Arts
Freedom’s Daughters: Gallery Talk & Reception
Jan 19 – 5:30pm
This cycle of paintings by Cedar Rapids, self-taught artist Kathy Schumacher depicts largely unknown Black heroines from the Suffrage to Civil Rights in United States.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Within Our Gates
Jan 19 – 7:00pm
Mark your calendar for the screening of Within Our Gates, the earliest surviving feature film by an African American director.
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium
Theresa Pfarr, Opening Reception
Jan 20 – 5:00pm
Artist talk and opening reception, Friday 1/20, 5-7pm
Mirrorbox Theatre
I F@#*cking Hate Shakespeare
Jan 20 – 7:30pm
Through the lens of different Shakespeare plays, Gina discusses how their experience with the Bard has shaped their origin story as a playwright. 30-min talkback after the show.
The Englert Theatre
An Evening w/Dan Knight
Jan 20 – 7:30pm
Composer, pianist, educator and Steinway Artist Dan Knight has built a worldwide reputation as “one of the finest solo pianists in the world.”
PS1—Close House
Back Room Bass Sessions
Jan 20 – 8:00pm
Back Room Bass Sessions Vol 3.1
Gabe's
Americature w/Good Devils & The Slow Retreat
Jan 20 – 8:00pm
Americature with Good Devils and The Slow Retreat
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium
Paintings by Jack Hayes and Sam Weis
Jan 21 – Mar 10 – 4-6pm
Gallery Open Daily
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Picture Show: An American Tail
Jan 21 – 11:00am
A young mouse named Fievel Mousekewitz and his family emigrate from Russia to the United State by boat after their home is destroyed by cats.
Hancher Auditorium
STOMP
Jan 21 – 2:00pm
STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, and utterly unique while appealing to audiences of all ages.
The Englert Theatre
Englert Local Showcase Series w/Younger, Sophie Mitchell, Death Kill Overdrive
Jan 21 – 7:30pm
Experience the best of Iowa City’s local music at the historic Englert Theatre! Each performance in the event features the brightest of Iowa City’s emerging artists.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
LADY FRANKLYN Improv Show
Jan 21 – 7:30pm
Lady Franklyn takes the stage for an unscripted show, improvised comedy at it’s best! A hilarious show you that you will never forget
CSPS
Knights of the Round Pasties: NSFW
Jan 21 – 8:00pm
Join the Knights of the Round Pasties as they explore the various professions both safe and unsafe!
Elray's Live & Dive
CJ Solar
Jan 21 – 9:00pm
Rolling Stone ‘Artist You Need to Know’
Giving Tree Theater
Murder Mystery
Jan 22 – 2:00pm
Can you solve the murder? Join us for our next Murder Mystery event. You become the detective and interrogate the suspects to see if you can figure out who the killer is and why they did it.
Book Review: ‘Music-Making in U.S. Prisons’ by Mary L. Cohen and Stuart P. Duncan
by Genevieve Trainor, Jan 10
In the 1864 novella
Notes From the Underground, Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky proposes the proto-existentialist notion of “perverse freedom.” There are never no choices in life, because one can always, at any time, choose to act against one’s own self-interest — to act in a way that’s contrary to all expected motivations.
