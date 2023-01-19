Weekender Eastern Iowa! Back Room Bass Sessions | STOMP | Dan Knight

Throw on the snow tires this weekend, because there’s too much to do to stay at home. Head on over to the Close House to rattle your bones with the Back Room Bass Sessions, learn more about under-appreciated Black heroines at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, or catch a show with Iowa City’s only professional improv team! Top pick: ‘I F@#*ing Hate Shakespeare’ at Mirrorbox Theatre, in which playwright Gina Femia discusses how their experience with the Bard has shaped their origin story as a playwright.