Weekender, Dec. 2: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Holiday Thieves Market, The Blake and Elly Snow Down, FilmScene Open Screen

Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra debuts new conductor at first performance since March, 2020

by Rob Cline, Dec. 2

Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh has waited a long time to take to the podium and lead the Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra in concert.

The orchestra’s concert on Sunday, Dec. 5 will be a moment nearly two years in the making. The CRCO last performed in March of 2020. Since then, the ensemble has experienced both lows and highs as it mourned the loss of Marty Clancey, its founder and first conductor, who passed away in July 2021 and celebrated gaining nonprofit status.