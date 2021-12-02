Advertisement

Weekender, Dec. 2: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Holiday Thieves Market, The Blake and Elly Snow Down, FilmScene Open Screen

Posted on by Celine Robins
The weather is holding steady, but the winter holidays are upon us. Hannukah is wrapping up this weekend (a wonderful fifth night tonight to all who celebrate!) and those who are looking toward Christmas have a couple of open Advent calendar doors behind them now. As you soak in the spirit of the season, we hope you’ll use these calendar listings to find new ways to share joy with your loved ones!
Online

Economic Development as Social Justice — An Obermann Conversation

Dec 2 – 7:00pm (CST)

A public discussion about the historic barriers faced by BIPOC people interested in starting a business, and why tearing down these barriers matters to all of us. Free; registration required.


More info >>




CSPS

Improv First Thursday

Dec 2 – 7:00pm

Join CSPS and the Improv Incubator for their monthly participatory Improv Jam followed by an Improv Showcase!


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

‘Cinderella’

Dec 2 – 7:30pm

The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists! This performance ASL interpreted in partnership with Hands Up Communications.


More info >>




Iowa City Masonic Building

Eastside Artists 2021 Show and Sale

Dec 3 – Dec 5 – 10:00am

The Iowa City Eastside Artists return this year to a live show! Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for admission.


More info >>




Johnson County Fairgrounds

2021 Iowa City Kiwanis Antique Show

Dec 3 – 4:00pm

This fun, all-ages show is $4 at the door, with food for purchase and 35 quality dealers ready to help you find the perfect gift for the holiday season—or for yourself.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Open Screen

Dec 3 – 6:30pm

Bijou’s bi-annual invitation to student and community filmmakers to share their work on the big screen. Free for all attendees.


More info >>




Online

Beth Hoffman w/ Chuck Offenburger

Dec 3 – 7:00pm (CST)

A reading and conversation with Beth Hoffman to celebrate the release of her new book “Bet The Farm: The Dollars and Cents of Growing Food in America.”


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

RHCR Theatre Presents: An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Cabaret

Dec 3 – 7:00pm

RHCR Theatre presents their annual Christmas Cabaret in the Whipple Auditorium.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

The Nutcracker 2021

Dec 3 – 7:30pm

The Englert Theatre and Nolte Academy are proud to present “The Nutcracker” for five performances Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5.


More info >>




CSPS

Irish Christmas in America

Dec 3 – 8:00pm

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.


More info >>




Iowa Memorial Union

The Mirage

Dec 3 – Dec 4 – 9:00pm

Free HIV testing, a condom casino, an info-stravaganza and most notably an amateur and professional drag show!


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

The Blake and Elly Snow Down w/Charlotte Blu

Dec 3 – 9:00pm

Blake Shaw, Elly Hofmaier, and Charlotte Blu. ALL AGES. $10.


More info >>




December’s the time to celebrate this year’s Best of the CRANDIC winners, but while you fête, don’t forget: our Give Guide Donation Drive still marches on! We’ve got a great group of hard-workin’ nonprofits and locally-owned shops that we’d love to introduce you to.




Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center

Thieves Holiday Market

Dec 4 – Dec 5 – 10:00am

Welcome back to the Thieves Market, a holiday tradition in a brand new location!


More info >>




Walker Homestead

Harvest Party- Music on the Farm

Dec 4 – 5:00pm

Celebrate the harvest and the end of season with wood-fired pizza and music from Lojo Russo on the Walker Homestead farm!


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Storm Large Holiday Ordeal

Dec 4 – 7:30pm

An undeniable force of nature, Storm Large will light up the holidays with a tempest of seasonal favorites.


More info >>




Kennedy High School Performing Arts Center

Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra Fall Concert

Dec 5 – 2:00pm

The Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra is pleased to present its first concert since March 2020, lead by cellist and educator Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Dec 5 – 4:00pm (CST)

Writers of all genres and experience levels are invited to share 4-5 minutes of original writing with an appreciative and supportive audience.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

The Eye Opener 2021

Dec 5 – 4:00pm

Join FilmScene at their annual fundraising celebration for delicious drinks, marvelous auction items, a hand-picked short film, a take-home gift box and reconnection with friends.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra debuts new conductor at first performance since March, 2020

by Rob Cline, Dec. 2
Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh has waited a long time to take to the podium and lead the Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra in concert.
The orchestra’s concert on Sunday, Dec. 5 will be a moment nearly two years in the making. The CRCO last performed in March of 2020. Since then, the ensemble has experienced both lows and highs as it mourned the loss of Marty Clancey, its founder and first conductor, who passed away in July 2021 and celebrated gaining nonprofit status.
Zeidieh, a cellist and conductor who grew up in Damascus, Syria, and earned his graduate degrees at the University of Iowa, had no doubt that this day would come — and that it would be well worth the wait. READ MORE >>




Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Arts & Entertainment

Best Song by a Local Artist, Best Drag Performer, Best Local Author, Best Local Podcast, Best Place to Dance, Best Theatrical Production and more… BROWSE WINNERS >>




Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Food & Drink

Best Appetizers/Small Plates, Best Bakery, Best Cocktail Menu, Best Patio/Outdoor Dining, Best Farmers Market Vendor and more … BROWSE WINNERS >>


