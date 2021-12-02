Weekender, Dec. 2: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Holiday Thieves Market, The Blake and Elly Snow Down, FilmScene Open Screen

|
The weather is holding steady, but the winter holidays are upon us. Hannukah is wrapping up this weekend (a wonderful fifth night tonight to all who celebrate!) and those who are looking toward Christmas have a couple of open Advent calendar doors behind them now. As you soak in the spirit of the season, we hope you’ll use these calendar listings to find new ways to share joy with your loved ones!
Online
Economic Development as Social Justice — An Obermann Conversation
Dec 2 – 7:00pm (CST)
A public discussion about the historic barriers faced by BIPOC people interested in starting a business, and why tearing down these barriers matters to all of us. Free; registration required.
CSPS
Improv First Thursday
Dec 2 – 7:00pm
Join CSPS and the Improv Incubator for their monthly participatory Improv Jam followed by an Improv Showcase!
Theatre Cedar Rapids
‘Cinderella’
Dec 2 – 7:30pm
The pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball—all your favorites, with some surprising new twists! This performance ASL interpreted in partnership with Hands Up Communications.
Iowa City Masonic Building
Eastside Artists 2021 Show and Sale
Dec 3 – Dec 5 – 10:00am
The Iowa City Eastside Artists return this year to a live show! Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for admission.
Johnson County Fairgrounds
2021 Iowa City Kiwanis Antique Show
Dec 3 – 4:00pm
This fun, all-ages show is $4 at the door, with food for purchase and 35 quality dealers ready to help you find the perfect gift for the holiday season—or for yourself.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Open Screen
Dec 3 – 6:30pm
Bijou’s bi-annual invitation to student and community filmmakers to share their work on the big screen. Free for all attendees.
Online
Beth Hoffman w/ Chuck Offenburger
Dec 3 – 7:00pm (CST)
A reading and conversation with Beth Hoffman to celebrate the release of her new book “Bet The Farm: The Dollars and Cents of Growing Food in America.”
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
RHCR Theatre Presents: An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Cabaret
Dec 3 – 7:00pm
RHCR Theatre presents their annual Christmas Cabaret in the Whipple Auditorium.
The Englert Theatre
The Nutcracker 2021
Dec 3 – 7:30pm
The Englert Theatre and Nolte Academy are proud to present “The Nutcracker” for five performances Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5.
CSPS
Irish Christmas in America
Dec 3 – 8:00pm
Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.
Iowa Memorial Union
The Mirage
Dec 3 – Dec 4 – 9:00pm
Free HIV testing, a condom casino, an info-stravaganza and most notably an amateur and professional drag show!
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
The Blake and Elly Snow Down w/Charlotte Blu
Dec 3 – 9:00pm
Blake Shaw, Elly Hofmaier, and Charlotte Blu. ALL AGES. $10.
Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center
Thieves Holiday Market
Dec 4 – Dec 5 – 10:00am
Welcome back to the Thieves Market, a holiday tradition in a brand new location!
Walker Homestead
Harvest Party- Music on the Farm
Dec 4 – 5:00pm
Celebrate the harvest and the end of season with wood-fired pizza and music from Lojo Russo on the Walker Homestead farm!
Hancher Auditorium
Storm Large Holiday Ordeal
Dec 4 – 7:30pm
An undeniable force of nature, Storm Large will light up the holidays with a tempest of seasonal favorites.
Kennedy High School Performing Arts Center
Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra Fall Concert
Dec 5 – 2:00pm
The Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra is pleased to present its first concert since March 2020, lead by cellist and educator Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh.
Online
Writers Open Mic
Dec 5 – 4:00pm (CST)
Writers of all genres and experience levels are invited to share 4-5 minutes of original writing with an appreciative and supportive audience.
FilmScene—Chauncey
The Eye Opener 2021
Dec 5 – 4:00pm
Join FilmScene at their annual fundraising celebration for delicious drinks, marvelous auction items, a hand-picked short film, a take-home gift box and reconnection with friends.
Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra debuts new conductor at first performance since March, 2020
by Rob Cline, Dec. 2
Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh has waited a long time to take to the podium and lead the Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra in concert.
The orchestra’s concert on Sunday, Dec. 5 will be a moment nearly two years in the making. The CRCO last performed in March of 2020. Since then, the ensemble has experienced both lows and highs as it mourned the loss of Marty Clancey, its founder and first conductor, who passed away in July 2021 and celebrated gaining nonprofit status.
Zeidieh, a cellist and conductor who grew up in Damascus, Syria, and earned his graduate degrees at the University of Iowa, had no doubt that this day would come — and that it would be well worth the wait. READ MORE >>
