Weekender Central Iowa! PrideFest | Juneteenth Kickoff | | PrideFest 2023

June is the month for all things Pride! Celebrate queer pride at the events surrounding Capital City Pride’s PrideFest! All colors of the rainbow will be highlighted in the skies of East Village as well as at the Lauridsen Amphitheater, Wooly’s and more! Top Pick: Uplift Black pride at Mainframe Studios’ Iowa Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration, sure to be a space that feels opens and soulful. Black art, Black culture and more will flare through Des Moines for everyone to soak in.
Jasper Winery
2023 Summer Concert Series
Jun 8 – 6:00pm
Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Native Gardens
Jun 8 – 7:30pm
Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank.
xBk Live
Radkey
Jun 8 – 8:00pm
As pre-teens growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, Mo., brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock ‘n’ roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville.
Historic East Village
PrideFest 2023
Jun 9 – 5:00am
Join us for Capital City Pride’s PrideFest celebration June 9-11, 2023 in Des Moines’ East Village.
Mainframe Studios
Iowa Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration
Jun 9 – 5:00pm
Join is for the Kick Off for the Iowa Juneteenth Observance Celebrations. We have have motivational speakers, spoken word, food, drink, and entertainment.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Motivate Dance Recital 2023: MDPT solos, duets, and trios
Jun 9 – 5:00pm
Motivate Dance Recital 2023: Memories and Milestones: MDPT solos, duets, and trios
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Charles Wesley Godwin
Jun 9 – 6:30pm
A native of West Virginia, Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic country-folk that’s as gorgeous and ruggedly raw as his homeland.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Lovesick Comedy
Jun 9 – 7:00pm
Join us for some great stand up and improv about love.
Wooly's
Grown & Sexy
Jun 9 – 10:30pm
Drag King DSM at PrideFest 2023
East Village
Capital City Pride Little Rainbow Run
Jun 10 – 9:30am
Join us for the inaugural Little Rainbow Run!
East Village
2023 Capital City Pride Pet Parade
Jun 10 – 10:00am
We love our furry friends as members of the family and now they have a chance to show their support for a cause you love almost as much as you love them!
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Des Moines People's Pride
Jun 10 – 1:00pm
Working to create a community-centered pride away from cops & corporations in Des Moines.
Mainframe Studios
GDT Presents Dance Workshops | Indian Semi-classical w/ Syd Furgerson
Jun 10 – 1:00pm
We invite you to come to learn from local artists the art of movement!
American Enterprise Group HQ
Opera Gala
Jun 10 – 5:30pm
Join Des Moines Metro Opera as it celebrates the opening of the 51st Festival Season!
Wooly's
Pride Fest All Ages
Jun 10 – 6:00pm
Wooly’s presents Drag King DSM – Pride Fest All Ages
Exile Brewing Company
The Dirty Lowdown featuring Lady Revel
Jun 10 – 8:00pm
Live show at Exile with The Dirty Lowdown featuring Lady Revel.
East Village
Capital City Pride Parade presented by Veridian Credit Union and F&G
Jun 11 – 12:00pm
The Capital City Pride Parade is a PrideFest Weekend must see!
Des Moines Civic Center
Dear Evan Hansen
Jun 11 – 1:00pm
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have.
Iowa State Capitol
Music Under the Stars
Jun 11 – 7:00pm
Free concerts featuring professional musicians performing a wide variety of concert and jazz band selections.
xBk Live
Nolan Taylor
Jun 11 – 7:30pm
Nolan Taylor is a singer-songwriter based out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Stoner Studio Theater
In The Upper Room
Jun 11 – 7:30pm
In The Upper Room is an upbeat and groovy story showcasing a tight-knit Black family in the 70’s.
Adventureland
Service Day at Adventure Bay Waterpark
Jun 12 – 11:00am
PrideFest would not be possible without the incredible support of our service industry.
Des Moines Art Center
Artist Lecture with Edmund de Waal: “I placed a jar: objects, restitution, repair”Artist Lecture with Edmund de Waal: “I placed a jar: objects, restitution, repair”
Jun 12 – 6:00pm
Edmund de Waal is an internationally acclaimed artist and writer, best known for his large-scale installations of porcelain vessels.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Raptor Attack! | A Comedy Adventure 30 Years In The Making
Jun 12 – 7:00pm
All the dinosaurs are running wild!
Art Week Des Moines 2023 tasks local artists like Jordan Brooks with capturing the spirit of five Des Moines communities
by Jackie Duden, Jun 8
On Friday, June 16, Art Week Des Moines kicks off its ninth year showcasing area artists and connecting them with one another, as well as their community.
This year, Art Week has introduced
Art Week Fellows
: a handful of artists tasked with overseeing specific art pop-ups within five neighborhoods around the Des Moines metro, drawing inspiration from their assigned communities.
