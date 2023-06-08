Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Central Iowa! PrideFest | Juneteenth Kickoff | | PrideFest 2023

Posted on by Little Village






*|MC:SUBJECT|*


THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
June is the month for all things Pride! Celebrate queer pride at the events surrounding Capital City Pride’s PrideFest! All colors of the rainbow will be highlighted in the skies of East Village as well as at the Lauridsen Amphitheater, Wooly’s and more! Top Pick: Uplift Black pride at Mainframe Studios’ Iowa Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration, sure to be a space that feels opens and soulful. Black art, Black culture and more will flare through Des Moines for everyone to soak in.




Jasper Winery

2023 Summer Concert Series

Jun 8 – 6:00pm

Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

Native Gardens

Jun 8 – 7:30pm

Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank.


More info >>




xBk Live

Radkey

Jun 8 – 8:00pm

As pre-teens growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, Mo., brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock ‘n’ roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville.


More info >>




Historic East Village

PrideFest 2023

Jun 9 – 5:00am

Join us for Capital City Pride’s PrideFest celebration June 9-11, 2023 in Des Moines’ East Village.


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

Iowa Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration

Jun 9 – 5:00pm

Join is for the Kick Off for the Iowa Juneteenth Observance Celebrations. We have have motivational speakers, spoken word, food, drink, and entertainment.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Motivate Dance Recital 2023: MDPT solos, duets, and trios

Jun 9 – 5:00pm

Motivate Dance Recital 2023: Memories and Milestones: MDPT solos, duets, and trios


More info >>




Lauridsen Amphitheater

Charles Wesley Godwin

Jun 9 – 6:30pm

A native of West Virginia, Charles Wesley Godwin makes cinematic country-folk that’s as gorgeous and ruggedly raw as his homeland.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Lovesick Comedy

Jun 9 – 7:00pm

Join us for some great stand up and improv about love.


More info >>




Wooly's

Grown & Sexy

Jun 9 – 10:30pm

Drag King DSM at PrideFest 2023


More info >>




Historic East Village

PrideFest 2023

Jun 10 – 5:00am

Join us for Capital City Pride’s PrideFest celebration June 9-11, 2023 in Des Moines’ East Village.


More info >>




East Village

Capital City Pride Little Rainbow Run

Jun 10 – 9:30am

Join us for the inaugural Little Rainbow Run!


More info >>




East Village

2023 Capital City Pride Pet Parade

Jun 10 – 10:00am

We love our furry friends as members of the family and now they have a chance to show their support for a cause you love almost as much as you love them!


More info >>




Lauridsen Amphitheater

Des Moines People's Pride

Jun 10 – 1:00pm

Working to create a community-centered pride away from cops & corporations in Des Moines.


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

GDT Presents Dance Workshops | Indian Semi-classical w/ Syd Furgerson

Jun 10 – 1:00pm

We invite you to come to learn from local artists the art of movement!


More info >>




American Enterprise Group HQ

Opera Gala

Jun 10 – 5:30pm

Join Des Moines Metro Opera as it celebrates the opening of the 51st Festival Season!


More info >>




Wooly's

Pride Fest All Ages

Jun 10 – 6:00pm

Wooly’s presents Drag King DSM – Pride Fest All Ages


More info >>




Exile Brewing Company

The Dirty Lowdown featuring Lady Revel

Jun 10 – 8:00pm

Live show at Exile with The Dirty Lowdown featuring Lady Revel.


More info >>




Historic East Village

PrideFest 2023

Jun 11 – 5:00am

Join us for Capital City Pride’s PrideFest celebration June 9-11, 2023 in Des Moines’ East Village.


More info >>




East Village

Capital City Pride Parade presented by Veridian Credit Union and F&G

Jun 11 – 12:00pm

The Capital City Pride Parade is a PrideFest Weekend must see!


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Dear Evan Hansen

Jun 11 – 1:00pm

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have.


More info >>




Iowa State Capitol

Music Under the Stars

Jun 11 – 7:00pm

Free concerts featuring professional musicians performing a wide variety of concert and jazz band selections.


More info >>




xBk Live

Nolan Taylor

Jun 11 – 7:30pm

Nolan Taylor is a singer-songwriter based out of Cincinnati, Ohio.


More info >>




Stoner Studio Theater

In The Upper Room

Jun 11 – 7:30pm

In The Upper Room is an upbeat and groovy story showcasing a tight-knit Black family in the 70’s.


More info >>




Adventureland

Service Day at Adventure Bay Waterpark

Jun 12 – 11:00am

PrideFest would not be possible without the incredible support of our service industry.


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Artist Lecture with Edmund de Waal: “I placed a jar: objects, restitution, repair”Artist Lecture with Edmund de Waal: “I placed a jar: objects, restitution, repair”

Jun 12 – 6:00pm

Edmund de Waal is an internationally acclaimed artist and writer, best known for his large-scale installations of porcelain vessels.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Raptor Attack! | A Comedy Adventure 30 Years In The Making

Jun 12 – 7:00pm

All the dinosaurs are running wild!


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Art Week Des Moines 2023 tasks local artists like Jordan Brooks with capturing the spirit of five Des Moines communities

by Jackie Duden, Jun 8
On Friday, June 16, Art Week Des Moines kicks off its ninth year showcasing area artists and connecting them with one another, as well as their community.
This year, Art Week has introduced Art Week Fellows: a handful of artists tasked with overseeing specific art pop-ups within five neighborhoods around the Des Moines metro, drawing inspiration from their assigned communities.