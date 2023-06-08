Weekender Central Iowa! PrideFest | Juneteenth Kickoff | | PrideFest 2023

June is the month for all things Pride! Celebrate queer pride at the events surrounding Capital City Pride’s PrideFest! All colors of the rainbow will be highlighted in the skies of East Village as well as at the Lauridsen Amphitheater, Wooly’s and more! Top Pick: Uplift Black pride at Mainframe Studios’ Iowa Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration, sure to be a space that feels opens and soulful. Black art, Black culture and more will flare through Des Moines for everyone to soak in.