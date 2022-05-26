Weekender Central Iowa! Plumero, CelebrAsian 2022, SpringFest 2022

Indoors and out, music rules the roost this long weekend! Top pick? Friday’s album release party for Plumero at xBk Live. Check out the stellar debut, ‘Prune Juice,’ from these Girls Rock! alums and soon-to-be Roosevelt High grads!
Jasper Winery
Birdchild
May 26 – 6:00pm
Birdchild performs at Jasper Winery. Please join us on Thursday nights for our Summer Concert Series. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for outside seating.
More info >>
Alluvial Brewing Company
Never Come Down
May 26 – 7:00pm
2019 RockyGrass and 2021 FreshGrass band competition winners! Never Come Down is a Portland, Oregon based 5-piece that weaves together modern and traditional styles of bluegrass and americana.
More info >>
Western Gateway Park
CelebrAsian 2022!
May 27 – May 28 –
CelebrAsian returns for 2022 in honor of Asian Heritage Month.
More info >>
Moberg Gallery
Opening Reception: Contemporary Abstraction
May 27 – 5:00pm
Twenty artists from around the world will exhibit together, embracing the varied methods, media, surfaces, and narratives that comprise the world of abstraction today
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
PedalArt Poster Show
May 27 – 6:00pm
PedalArt is a celebration of local artists and their love of cycling, featuring bicycle and active transportation themed posters designed by Iowa artists
More info >>
xBk Live
Plumero EP Release Show
May 27 – 7:00pm
Join the ladies of Plumero in celebrating the release of their debut EP, recorded at Golden Bear Studios.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Hamilton
May 27 – 7:30pm
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.
More info >>
xBk Live
Emmett Phillips’ Community Celebration
May 28 – 7:00pm
Emmett Phillips’ Community Celebration: A fundraising event for Oak Ridge Community
More info >>
Wooly's
FlyLife And The Fam
May 28 – 8:00pm
FlyLife And The Fam ft Us Vs Them (FlyLife, UnoUp6, Ace Forgiato, Sqvce, Vin, Dominic Harrington & LEECE), ARTHVR, TCfrmHonorroll accompanied by ThatHonorroll KID & 1400Slim, B.Well & more!
More info >>
Hilton Des Moines Downtown
Drag Brunch: This Will Be…Starring Dida Ritz
May 29 – 10:30am
This will be…the brunch you talk about the rest of the year! Come for drag, drinks, & brunch. Starring Dida Ritz from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
More info >>
Riverview Park
SpringFest 2022
May 29 – 2:00pm
Celebrate great music in a perfect setting at Riverview Park on Memorial Weekend.
More info >>
Gaslamp
Ezra Furman w/Grace Cummings
May 30 – 7:00pm
Ezra Furman performs w/Grace Cummings at Gaslamp.
More info >>
