Weekender Central Iowa! No Sleep | Casey Donahew | The Astronomers | King Pari

This weekend’s for you, music lovers – swing by xBk Live and explore the space with the Astronomers, watch juggling, beatboxing, tapdancing and more with Collision of Rhythm at the Des Moines Civic Center or catch some midwest folk at Gas Lamp with Good Morning Bedlam! Top pick: check out the French Experience at xBk for cheese, wine, and the warm feeling of doing good; portions of the entry fee go to support Des Moines Refugee Support.
Wooly's
Casey Donahew
Jan 19 – 7:00pm
Casey Donahew is an American Texas country music singer.
More info >>
xBk Live
The Astronomers
Jan 19 – 7:00pm
The Astronomers
with Ryan Lombard (of Lvvmaking) performs A Trip to the Moon
Thursday, January 19th 2023
Doors: 7pm
Show: 8pm
Tickets: $13 ADV // $15 DoS
All Ages
More info >>
Noce
Jazz on the House w Vocalist/Saxophonist Heath Alan
Jan 19 – 7:00pm
Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour.Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night!
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
David Watson Live at Confluence
Jan 19 – 7:00pm
Check out live music in the taproom by David Watson on Thursday, 1/19 at 7 PM!
More info >>
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Go, Dog. Go!
Jan 20 – 7:00pm
Three dogs snorkel. Blue dogs howl. Small dogs ride a Ferris wheel. ALL dogs sing and dance and climb trees in an exploration of movement, color, and space. A big and little musical world of doggy fun
More info >>
xBk Live
The French Experience
Jan 20 – 7:30pm
An Immersive French Themed Evening. Enjoy French wine, cheeses, and language!
More info >>
Wooly's
NO SLEEP: STAND UP COMEDY
Jan 20 – 8:00pm
The state’s biggest night of independent stand-up comedy returns to Wooly’s January 20th!
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
No Sleep After Party
Jan 20 – 10:30pm
The state’s biggest night of independent stand-up comedy returns to Wooly’s January 20th!
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Collision of Rhythm
Jan 21 – 11:00am
Collision of Rhythm is a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee.
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
ChewBOCKa Fest 2023
Jan 21 – 12:00pm
It’s time again for our annual ChewBOCKa Fest party!
More info >>
xBk Live
GR!LIVE
Jan 21 – 1:00pm
ALT Rock: Herstory: Tegan and Sara | Featuring: Allegra Hernandez
More info >>
xBk Live
King Pari
Jan 21 – 7:00pm
“extremely bright and only getting brighter”
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Good Morning Bedlam, Andrew Hoyt at Gas Lamp
Jan 21 – 7:30pm
Good Morning Bedlam has become an innovative force in the midwest folk scene.
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
Trivia Night at Confluence
Jan 23 – 6:30pm
Confluence Trivia Night in the taproom on Monday, January 23rd from 6:30-8:30- it’s FREE to play!
More info >>
Book Review: ‘Music-Making in U.S. Prisons’ by Mary L. Cohen and Stuart P. Duncan
by Genevieve Trainor, Jan 10
In the 1864 novella
Notes From the Underground, Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky proposes the proto-existentialist notion of “perverse freedom.” There are never no choices in life, because one can always, at any time, choose to act against one’s own self-interest — to act in a way that’s contrary to all expected motivations.
