Weekender Central Iowa! March Mayhem | Amateur Comedy Night | 2000’s Movie Trivia

The weekend is almost here, so plan carefully what you’re going to do each day to stay out of the cold. Catch some music at places like xBk, Gas Lamp, Platform, Noce and more. Hear music from the Des Moines Symphony, Oracle Blu or SubDocta. See a movie at The Varsity Theater, figure out your feelings with Rachel Merrill or test out those jokes you’ve never tried at TeeHee’s. Top pick: ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ at The Varsity. The title makes me want to know whether she makes it home—how does her fate turnout? Whatever the twists, it should be good!