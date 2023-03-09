Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! March Mayhem | Amateur Comedy Night | 2000’s Movie Trivia

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The weekend is almost here, so plan carefully what you’re going to do each day to stay out of the cold. Catch some music at places like xBk, Gas Lamp, Platform, Noce and more. Hear music from the Des Moines Symphony, Oracle Blu or SubDocta. See a movie at The Varsity Theater, figure out your feelings with Rachel Merrill or test out those jokes you’ve never tried at TeeHee’s. Top pick: ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ at The Varsity. The title makes me want to know whether she makes it home—how does her fate turnout? Whatever the twists, it should be good!




Platform

SubDocta (VIP Reservations)

Mar 9 – 9:00pm

This page is informational and for VIP / Bottle Service reservations only.


More info >>




The Varsity Cinema

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Mar 9 – 10:00pm

The first Iranian Vampire Western


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

March Mayhem

Mar 10 – 5:00pm

COME OUT AND HAVE A FUN FRIDAY NIGHT WITH US!!!


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Rachel Merrill: “Untitled (Slobberknocker)” Performance 1

Mar 10 – 6:00pm

Exploring the complexity of submission, the performance asks questions about grief, power, and vulnerability.


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Hundred Dresses

Mar 10 – 7:00pm

Maddie Reeves has a dilemma. New classmate Wanda Petronski is a Polish immigrant with one dress.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Amateur Comedy Night | Hosted by Bernard Bell

Mar 10 – 9:00pm

Amateur Comedy Night! Brought to you by Iowa Promoter and Bernard Bell at Teehee’s Comedy Club!


More info >>




xBk Live

Katy Guillen & the Drive & Frogpond

Mar 11 – 7:00pm

A brand new band led by guitarist/vocalist/songwriter/producer Parker Griggs


More info >>




Noce

Nate Sparks & DM Brass

Mar 11 – 7:00pm

Nate Sparks is a composer/arranger/performer who grew up in Runnells, Iowa.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Des Moines Symphony: St. Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky

Mar 11 – 7:30pm

Experience Guest Conductor Carl St. Clair


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Botanical Blues

Mar 12 – 11:00am

Take a break from the cold winter weather and join us for Botanical Blues!


More info >>




Caspe Terrace

Yaala Ballin: Symphony, Song & Swing

Mar 12 – 2:00pm

Inspired by Billie Holiday’s seminal 1958 recording “Lady In Satin,” “Symphony, Song & Swing!” embodies the lyricism and dynamic rhythms of Jazz’ Golden Age.


More info >>




Bellhop

2000's Movie Trivia @ Bellhop Tiki Bar

Mar 12 – 6:00pm

2000’s Movie Trivia


More info >>

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Liz Lidgett Gallery threads together four artists ‘pushing the boundaries of textile-based artwork’ in new exhibit

By Courtney Guein, March 2
The Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design opened a new group show, “Textiles,” on Feb. 24, featuring 20 textile-based pieces that can brighten the darkest of rooms. “Each work will make you stop in place to contemplate and try to discover more about the technique and brilliance of the artist,” according to the show’s description. READ MORE >




