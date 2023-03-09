Weekender Central Iowa! March Mayhem | Amateur Comedy Night | 2000’s Movie Trivia

|
|
|
|
The weekend is almost here, so plan carefully what you’re going to do each day to stay out of the cold. Catch some music at places like xBk, Gas Lamp, Platform, Noce and more. Hear music from the Des Moines Symphony, Oracle Blu or SubDocta. See a movie at The Varsity Theater, figure out your feelings with Rachel Merrill or test out those jokes you’ve never tried at TeeHee’s. Top pick: ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ at The Varsity. The title makes me want to know whether she makes it home—how does her fate turnout? Whatever the twists, it should be good!
|
|
Platform
SubDocta (VIP Reservations)
Mar 9 – 9:00pm
This page is informational and for VIP / Bottle Service reservations only.
More info >>
|
|
The Varsity Cinema
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Mar 9 – 10:00pm
The first Iranian Vampire Western
More info >>
|
|
Lefty's Live Music
March Mayhem
Mar 10 – 5:00pm
COME OUT AND HAVE A FUN FRIDAY NIGHT WITH US!!!
More info >>
|
|
Des Moines Art Center
Rachel Merrill: “Untitled (Slobberknocker)” Performance 1
Mar 10 – 6:00pm
Exploring the complexity of submission, the performance asks questions about grief, power, and vulnerability.
More info >>
|
|
Des Moines Community Playhouse
The Hundred Dresses
Mar 10 – 7:00pm
Maddie Reeves has a dilemma. New classmate Wanda Petronski is a Polish immigrant with one dress.
More info >>
|
|
Teehee's Comedy Club
Amateur Comedy Night | Hosted by Bernard Bell
Mar 10 – 9:00pm
Amateur Comedy Night! Brought to you by Iowa Promoter and Bernard Bell at Teehee’s Comedy Club!
More info >>
|
|
xBk Live
Katy Guillen & the Drive & Frogpond
Mar 11 – 7:00pm
A brand new band led by guitarist/vocalist/songwriter/producer Parker Griggs
More info >>
|
|
Noce
Nate Sparks & DM Brass
Mar 11 – 7:00pm
Nate Sparks is a composer/arranger/performer who grew up in Runnells, Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Symphony: St. Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky
Mar 11 – 7:30pm
Experience Guest Conductor Carl St. Clair
More info >>
|
|
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Botanical Blues
Mar 12 – 11:00am
Take a break from the cold winter weather and join us for Botanical Blues!
More info >>
|
|
Caspe Terrace
Yaala Ballin: Symphony, Song & Swing
Mar 12 – 2:00pm
Inspired by Billie Holiday’s seminal 1958 recording “Lady In Satin,” “Symphony, Song & Swing!” embodies the lyricism and dynamic rhythms of Jazz’ Golden Age.
More info >>
|
|
Bellhop
2000's Movie Trivia @ Bellhop Tiki Bar
Mar 12 – 6:00pm
2000’s Movie Trivia
More info >>
|
|
Liz Lidgett Gallery threads together four artists ‘pushing the boundaries of textile-based artwork’ in new exhibit
By Courtney Guein, March 2
The Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design opened a new group show, “Textiles,” on Feb. 24, featuring 20 textile-based pieces that can brighten the darkest of rooms. “Each work will make you stop in place to contemplate and try to discover more about the technique and brilliance of the artist,” according to the show’s description. READ MORE >