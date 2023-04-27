Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Central Iowa! Lemon Trail Ride | Joyland | ReggaeDub at Platform

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Get ready to get active! Exile Brewing is having their 6th annual Lemon Trail Ride and the Des Moines Botanical Gardens is inviting you to their Spring Ephemeral Hike for a beautiful walk through Brown Woods Forest Preserve. This is just the start of many opportunities to walk, run or bike with the community. If you prefer to watch others breaking a sweat, enjoy some of the nations top track and field athletes at Drake relays or catch the moves of the university’s Black sororities and fraternities battle it out with a step show. Top Pick: DJ AD3 presents a ReggaeDub night at Platform. It’s warm out and it’s time to move!




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Bringing Birds to Your Backyard

Apr 27 – 5:30pm

Bringing Birds to Your Backyard


More info >>




Platform

AD3 ReggaeDub

Apr 27 – 9:00pm

Join us for a specially curated night by DJ AD3. The history of dub and reggae will blend together in a show that’s sure to make you feel the love.


More info >>




Drake University

Drake Relays

Apr 28 –

Non-Law classes suspended for Drake Relays at 1:50pm on Friday, April 28th.


More info >>




The Varsity Cinema

Joyland

Apr 28 – 7:00pm

As a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue their family line, their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a transgender starlet.


More info >>




Drake University

Drake Relays Concert

Apr 28 – 8:00pm

Drake University’s largest student-run event of the year will take place on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m.


More info >>




Storyhouse Bookpub

Storyhouse Bookpub Indie Bookstore Day Extravaganza

Apr 29 – 10:00am

Complete a Central Iowa IBD Passport to enter to win a bundle of bookish swag.


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

Celebrate Indie Bookstores with Passports and Prizes!

Apr 29 – 10:00am

Celebrate shopping local and support central Iowa indie bookstores!


More info >>




Exile Brewing Company

Lemon Trail Ride 2023

Apr 29 – 10:30am

Join us for our SIXTH annual Lemon Trail Ride on Saturday, April 29th.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Spring Ephemeral Hike

Apr 29 – 1:00pm

Spring Ephemeral Hike


More info >>




Drake University

NPHC Step Show

Apr 29 – 7:30pm

Join the Black Alumni Association and National Pan-Hellenic Council for the step show on Saturday evening.


More info >>




xBk Live

Widow7 EP Release Show

Apr 29 – 8:00pm

xBk & First Fleet Concerts presents WIDOW7 with MCHNZ, BACKHAND BLUE, & ELISION


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Invisible Wonders

Apr 30 – 6:30pm

In photographer Anand Varma’s hands, a camera is not just a tool to capture what he sees—it’s a way to illuminate the layers of beauty and complexity that are otherwise hidden from our naked eye.


More info >>




Drake University

Underrepresented Composers Recital

May 1 – 7:30pm

Recital featuring strings & chamber works from historically underrepresented composers.


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Reggae Mondays at Gas Lamp

May 1 – 9:00pm

Open Mic hosted by: The Sheet
Every Monday 8pm-12am
21+ Event | No Cover


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Book Review: ‘Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling’ by Katherine Linn Caire

by Sarah Elgatian, Apr 25
I try to imagine myself learning, at age 52, that I have a sister. I think about my own sister and how important that relationship is to me. I think about how much life there is in 52 years — how much identity is formed, how awkward it becomes just making friends as an adult — and I can’t imagine it. Surely it would be confusing and scary and thrilling, but what would that even mean?




Nature photographer Anand Varma brings bees, birds, bats and parasites into focus for National Geographic

by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 25
Honeybee populations have been declining for more than a decade. To keep one of nature’s most prolific pollinators alive and busy, the USDA has been mixing mite-resistant bees and bees kept by commercial beekeepers.