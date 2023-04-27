Weekender Central Iowa! Lemon Trail Ride | Joyland | ReggaeDub at Platform

Get ready to get active! Exile Brewing is having their 6th annual Lemon Trail Ride and the Des Moines Botanical Gardens is inviting you to their Spring Ephemeral Hike for a beautiful walk through Brown Woods Forest Preserve. This is just the start of many opportunities to walk, run or bike with the community. If you prefer to watch others breaking a sweat, enjoy some of the nations top track and field athletes at Drake relays or catch the moves of the university’s Black sororities and fraternities battle it out with a step show. Top Pick: DJ AD3 presents a ReggaeDub night at Platform. It’s warm out and it’s time to move!
Book Review: ‘Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling’ by Katherine Linn Caire
by Sarah Elgatian, Apr 25
I try to imagine myself learning, at age 52, that I have a sister. I think about my own sister and how important that relationship is to me. I think about how much life there is in 52 years — how much identity is formed, how awkward it becomes just making friends as an adult — and I can’t imagine it. Surely it would be confusing and scary and thrilling, but what would that even mean?
Nature photographer Anand Varma brings bees, birds, bats and parasites into focus for National Geographic
by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 25
Honeybee populations have been declining for more than a decade. To keep one of nature’s most prolific pollinators alive and busy, the USDA has been mixing mite-resistant bees and bees kept by commercial beekeepers.