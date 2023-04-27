Weekender Central Iowa! Lemon Trail Ride | Joyland | ReggaeDub at Platform

Get ready to get active! Exile Brewing is having their 6th annual Lemon Trail Ride and the Des Moines Botanical Gardens is inviting you to their Spring Ephemeral Hike for a beautiful walk through Brown Woods Forest Preserve. This is just the start of many opportunities to walk, run or bike with the community. If you prefer to watch others breaking a sweat, enjoy some of the nations top track and field athletes at Drake relays or catch the moves of the university’s Black sororities and fraternities battle it out with a step show. Top Pick: DJ AD3 presents a ReggaeDub night at Platform. It’s warm out and it’s time to move!