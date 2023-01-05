Weekender Central Iowa! Laura Peek | Cats | State Fair Flea Market

Happy New Year – and with it, a host of new events! Get Jellicle at the Des Moines Civic Center, swing by TeeHee’s for a night of comedy, or be the show yourself at the Slow Down Coffee Co’s open mic!
Slow Down Coffee Co
Open Mic Night VI
Jan 5 – 6:00pm
Headliner gets 4-5 songs and others get 10 minutes or 2-3 songs.
Mainframe Studios
First Friday / Keep It Mellow
Jan 6 – 5:00pm
Take the beginning of the new year easy!
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Flea Market
Jan 7 – 9:00am
Once a month from January to June (except March) and October to December, you will find antiques, collectibles, home décor, jewelry, purses, bags and more!
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Plants on Your Plate
Jan 7 – 11:00am
Plants are important for filling your body with antioxidants, phytochemicals, and other nutrients that help keep your immune system strong
Des Moines Civic Center
Cats
Jan 7 – 2:00pm
CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is headed to the Des Moines Civic Center!
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Look At Me EP Release Show w/ Salt Fox & Allegra Hernandez
Jan 7 – 9:00pm
This lineup up of All-Iowa alt-rock and indie-pop is not to be missed!
Lefty's Live Music
Say What! Poetry
Jan 7 – 9:00pm
Poetry open-mic event live at Lefty’s on University Ave.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Laura Peek
Jan 7 – 9:30pm
Laura Peek is one of the most promising young Los Angeles based standup comics to come out of Nashville’s bustling comedy scene.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Botanical Blues
Jan 8 – 11:00am
Take a break from the cold winter weather and join us for Botanical Blues!
Hoyt Sherman Place
Basic Photography Workshop
Jan 9 – 5:30pm
Great for beginners or refreshing your skills.
