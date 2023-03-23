Weekender Central Iowa! Indie Bookstore Cookie Crawl | Freegrass String Trio | Pink Martini

Spring is finally here which means there’s no choice but to get out of the house! There are many reasons to celebrate this weekend. Readers can reminisce about the books you’ve read to distract yourself from the cold by joining in the Des Moines Book Festival book crawl at Storyhouse Bookpub, Beaverdale Books, Raccoon River Press and Reading in Public. If art is more your thing, help the Art Center give a round of applause to 75 Years of Iowa Art. Top Pick: Comedy Kickback #Blackexcellence at Teehee’s. Black excellence surrounds us at every turn. It’s lovely to recognize our Black community in a fun way.