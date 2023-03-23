Weekender Central Iowa! Indie Bookstore Cookie Crawl | Freegrass String Trio | Pink Martini

|
Spring is finally here which means there’s no choice but to get out of the house! There are many reasons to celebrate this weekend. Readers can reminisce about the books you’ve read to distract yourself from the cold by joining in the Des Moines Book Festival book crawl at Storyhouse Bookpub, Beaverdale Books, Raccoon River Press and Reading in Public. If art is more your thing, help the Art Center give a round of applause to 75 Years of Iowa Art. Top Pick: Comedy Kickback #Blackexcellence at Teehee’s. Black excellence surrounds us at every turn. It’s lovely to recognize our Black community in a fun way.
Noce
Jazz on the House with Saxophonist Robert Espe & Co.
Mar 23 – 7:00pm
Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour. Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night! $5 wine & well drinks, & free live jazz!
Storyhouse Bookpub
The DSM Indie Bookstore Cookie Crawl
Mar 24 – 9:00am
DSM Readers! Prep for the DSM Book Festival!
Noce
Freegrass String Trio & Guests Feat. Blake Shaw
Mar 24 – 7:00pm
Freegrass is a trio of musicians who have been called a collaborator’s dream team that just so happen to write and perform their own music on the side.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Stephen Taylor | Stand-Up Comedy
Mar 24 – 7:00pm
Originally a Louisiana native, Stephen moved to Kansas City to escape his traditional southern roots.
Drake University Olmstead Center
Dogtown After Hours
Mar 24 – 8:00pm
Drake’s largest alcohol alternative event that hosts over 850 attendees with activities, performances, food, and prizes!
Des Moines Art Center
“Art Center: 75 Years of Iowa Art” Gallery Talk, featuring Artists Mary Young Bear, Sarah Young Bear-Brown, and Daniel Young Bear-Brown
Mar 25 – 1:30pm
Artists Mary Young Bear, Sarah Young Bear-Brown, and Daniel Young Bear-Brown will join Art Center Senior Curator Laura Burkhalter to host a Gallery Talk of “Art Center
Noce
Blues Vocalist Joyann Parker – National Act!
Mar 25 – 7:00pm
“A singing, songwriting, guitar-playing, self-producing, self-aware powerhouse, but the driving force is unquestionably her voice — a formidable instrument she wields with soul and taste.”
Teehee's Comedy Club
Comedy Kickback #blackexcellence
Mar 25 – 9:30pm
Come join a chill experience where you get to hangout and enjoy a great evening of comedy.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes
Mar 26 – 7:00pm
“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure… if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”
– Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader/pianist
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Botany Book Club
Mar 27 – 5:30pm
What is better than books and botany? Each month January through June, read a book about or involving plants with us!
Drake University
Words as Seeds, an evening with Tanaya Winder
Mar 27 – 7:00pm
How do words shape and mold us into the people we become?
‘We have local acts that deserve to be on a stage of that size’: 100-year-old Hoyt Sherman Place theater to host GDP music festival on April 15
By Benjamin Jeffery, March 22, 2023
Gross Domestic Product sticks to the mission — but that’s about it. Since the all-local music festival first popped up in 2006, GDP has bounced between Des Moines neighborhoods to celebrate the various corners of both the city and the scene. That means no two years of the one-day festival look or sound the same. READ MORE >