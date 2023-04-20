Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Hits! the Musical | Earth Day | Jonathan Foster

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Music lovers in central Iowa are in luck, as there’s no shortage of acts coming to town, across many genres. From roots artist Jonathan Foster to the Des Moines Symphony’s “all-French program” to Trio-X at Caspe Terrace and Dionne Warwick’s “Hits! The Musical” at Hoyt Sherman Place, there’s a little bit of everything available this weekend. Top Pick: When it’s not hailing or raining, the weather has been nice in Des Moines these past few days. What better time to show some appreciation for the planet we all share by attending the Botanical Garden’s Earth Day celebration? Visitors on Saturday can not only enjoy free admission, but also family friendly actives and the unveiling of a new mural in the garden.
Lefty's Live Music

Jonathan Foster at Lefty's Live Music

Apr 20 – 6:00pm

On tour, acoustic singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster performs at Lefty’s Live Music in Des Moines, Iowa


More info >>




Noce

Jazz on the House with Guitarist Dan Padley

Apr 20 – 7:00pm

Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour. Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night! $5 wine & well drinks, & free live jazz!


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Mugshot at Lefty's

Apr 21 – 5:00pm

Mugshot
w/ Rehtek, Archives & Ataraxis
at Lefty’s
5pm Doors
All Ages
$12 adv


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

Katherine Linn Caire | Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Apr 21 – 6:30pm

Kathe isn’t interested in learning her birth parents’ identities, just the details of their health.


More info >>




Wooly's

Alice Unchained: The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band with Youth Gone

Apr 21 – 7:00pm

Formed in 2014, Alice Unchained has brought to life the look and sound of the legendary Alice in Chains.


More info >>




Noce

NOLA Jazz Band

Apr 21 – 7:00pm

Individual band members have played for years at local venues, various big bands, lead their own bands, opened for and played with many famous groups and players, and played various venues.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Earth Day

Apr 22 – 10:00am

Celebrate the connection between plants and water with the Botanical Garden with free admission!


More info >>




The Temple Theater

The Second City Swipes Right

Apr 22 – 5:00pm

It’s love at first laugh with The Second City!


More info >>




Noce

Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra

Apr 22 – 7:00pm

The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra (PLJO) is a 17-piece large jazz ensemble led by Paul Lichty, a composer, arranger, trombonist, bandleader, and educator from northeast Iowa.


More info >>




xBk Live

Twen

Apr 22 – 7:00pm

“The band Twen was born and bred in the Boston DIY punk scene, where lead vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons and guitarist Ian Jones met before moving to Nashville.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

A.D.D. Live at Lefty's!

Apr 22 – 7:00pm

A.D.D. returns to Des Moines!!


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Hits! The Musical

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical


More info >>




First Unitarian Church of Des Moines

Amilia K Spicer in Concert – Progressive Voices Concert Series

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Her smoky Americana and folk/rock voice becons listeners to wide open spaces.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Des Moines Symphony: April in Paris

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Camille Thomas joins the Des Moines Symphony for an all-French program.


More info >>




Tallgrass Theatre Co.

THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF: Wonder of the World by David Lindsay-Abaire

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Nothing will prepare you for the dirty little secret Cass discovers in her husband’s sweater drawer.


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

How I Became a Pirate

Apr 23 – 1:00pm

Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure.


More info >>




Caspe Terrace

Original Mind

Apr 23 – 2:00pm

The very first group we presented at Caspe Terrace in 2008 was Trio-X, a group that featured sax, drum and bass playing original music.


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

William B. Friedricks | Saved By Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz

Apr 23 – 2:30pm

Celina Karp Biniaz was just eight years old when the Germans invaded her homeland of Poland in 1939.


More info >>

