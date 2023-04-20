Weekender Central Iowa! Hits! the Musical | Earth Day | Jonathan Foster

Music lovers in central Iowa are in luck, as there’s no shortage of acts coming to town, across many genres. From roots artist Jonathan Foster to the Des Moines Symphony’s “all-French program” to Trio-X at Caspe Terrace and Dionne Warwick’s “Hits! The Musical” at Hoyt Sherman Place, there’s a little bit of everything available this weekend. Top Pick: When it’s not hailing or raining, the weather has been nice in Des Moines these past few days. What better time to show some appreciation for the planet we all share by attending the Botanical Garden’s Earth Day celebration? Visitors on Saturday can not only enjoy free admission, but also family friendly actives and the unveiling of a new mural in the garden.
Lefty's Live Music
Jonathan Foster at Lefty's Live Music
Apr 20 – 6:00pm
On tour, acoustic singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster performs at Lefty’s Live Music in Des Moines, Iowa
Noce
Jazz on the House with Guitarist Dan Padley
Apr 20 – 7:00pm
Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour. Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night! $5 wine & well drinks, & free live jazz!
Lefty's Live Music
Mugshot at Lefty's
Apr 21 – 5:00pm
Mugshot
w/ Rehtek, Archives & Ataraxis
at Lefty’s
5pm Doors
All Ages
$12 adv
Beaverdale Books
Katherine Linn Caire | Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister
Apr 21 – 6:30pm
Kathe isn’t interested in learning her birth parents’ identities, just the details of their health.
Wooly's
Alice Unchained: The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute Band with Youth Gone
Apr 21 – 7:00pm
Formed in 2014, Alice Unchained has brought to life the look and sound of the legendary Alice in Chains.
Noce
NOLA Jazz Band
Apr 21 – 7:00pm
Individual band members have played for years at local venues, various big bands, lead their own bands, opened for and played with many famous groups and players, and played various venues.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Earth Day
Apr 22 – 10:00am
Celebrate the connection between plants and water with the Botanical Garden with free admission!
The Temple Theater
The Second City Swipes Right
Apr 22 – 5:00pm
It’s love at first laugh with The Second City!
Noce
Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra
Apr 22 – 7:00pm
The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra (PLJO) is a 17-piece large jazz ensemble led by Paul Lichty, a composer, arranger, trombonist, bandleader, and educator from northeast Iowa.
xBk Live
Twen
Apr 22 – 7:00pm
“The band Twen was born and bred in the Boston DIY punk scene, where lead vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons and guitarist Ian Jones met before moving to Nashville.
Lefty's Live Music
A.D.D. Live at Lefty's!
Apr 22 – 7:00pm
A.D.D. returns to Des Moines!!
Hoyt Sherman Place
Hits! The Musical
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical
First Unitarian Church of Des Moines
Amilia K Spicer in Concert – Progressive Voices Concert Series
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Her smoky Americana and folk/rock voice becons listeners to wide open spaces.
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Symphony: April in Paris
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Camille Thomas joins the Des Moines Symphony for an all-French program.
Tallgrass Theatre Co.
THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF: Wonder of the World by David Lindsay-Abaire
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Nothing will prepare you for the dirty little secret Cass discovers in her husband’s sweater drawer.
Des Moines Community Playhouse
How I Became a Pirate
Apr 23 – 1:00pm
Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure.
Caspe Terrace
Original Mind
Apr 23 – 2:00pm
The very first group we presented at Caspe Terrace in 2008 was Trio-X, a group that featured sax, drum and bass playing original music.
Beaverdale Books
William B. Friedricks | Saved By Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz
Apr 23 – 2:30pm
Celina Karp Biniaz was just eight years old when the Germans invaded her homeland of Poland in 1939.
