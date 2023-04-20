Weekender Central Iowa! Hits! the Musical | Earth Day | Jonathan Foster

Music lovers in central Iowa are in luck, as there’s no shortage of acts coming to town, across many genres. From roots artist Jonathan Foster to the Des Moines Symphony’s “all-French program” to Trio-X at Caspe Terrace and Dionne Warwick’s “Hits! The Musical” at Hoyt Sherman Place, there’s a little bit of everything available this weekend. Top Pick: When it’s not hailing or raining, the weather has been nice in Des Moines these past few days. What better time to show some appreciation for the planet we all share by attending the Botanical Garden’s Earth Day celebration? Visitors on Saturday can not only enjoy free admission, but also family friendly actives and the unveiling of a new mural in the garden.