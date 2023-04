Seven bands shared two stages at historic Hoyt Sherman Place on Saturday for the 17th Gross Domestic Product festival, produced by the Des Moines Music Coalition and co-presented by Little Village.

Photographer Tyler Erickson attended the all-Iowa music fest, featuring the Envy Corps, Annalibera, James Tutson, B.Well, Genevieve Salamone, Lani, Eleanor Grace, MFKS and other guest artists.