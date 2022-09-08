Weekender Central Iowa! Gurnfest | Wild and Scenic Film Festival | RenFest

Advertisement

Festivals about this weekend in Central Iowa, from Gurnfest to PorchFest to the RenFest and more! Top pick? Why not take in a film fest? The Iowa Environmental Council is offering the South Yuba River Citizens League Wild and Scenic Film Festival both in-person and virtually, with seven short films and a live panel discussion with the aim of inspiring environmental activism.
xBk Live

All Access Live! Featuring Penny Peach

Sep 8 – 6:30pm

All Access Live! Featuring Penny Peach at xBk


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Bernadette Peters & Des Moines Symphony

Sep 8 – 7:30pm

Performing with The Des Moines Symphony.


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

Leah Angstman | Out Front the Following Sea

Sep 9 – 6:30pm

Meet the Author: Leah Angstman is a historian and transplanted Midwesterner, unsure of what feels like home anymore.


More info >>




xBk Live

Stutterin' Jimmy and the Goosebumps w/ Matt Jesson

Sep 9 – 7:00pm

Stutterin’ Jimmy and the Goosebumps w/ Matt Jesson
by xBk Live


More info >>




Tallgrass Theatre Co.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

Sep 9 – 7:30pm

The Story: Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Gurnfest 2022

Sep 10 – 6:00pm

A Local Music and Arts Mini Festival!
21+


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Granny We Made It | Bernard Bell Album Recording

Sep 10 – 7:00pm

An inside look into the life of comedian Bernard Bell, from fatherhood, Chicago to Iowa living, dating and foods he hates.


More info >>




Valley Junction

Vintage in the Valley

Sep 11 – 10:00am

Upcycled DSM and Valley Junctions present “Vintage In The Valley.”


More info >>




Sleepy Hollow

The Renaissance Faire

Sep 11 – 10:00am

The dates for 2022 will remain the first three weekends in September, including Labor Day.


More info >>




Union Park Neighborhood

PorchFest DSM

Sep 11 – 12:00pm

A rolling music festival held on the welcoming front porches of the residents of Union Park in Des Moines, Iowa. This family friendly, free event will feature 17 musical acts from a variety of genres.


More info >>




The Palms Theatres & IMAX

IEC's Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Sep 11 – 1:00pm

An in-person and virtual event featuring films and a local panel on water, clean energy, environmental justice and more.


More info >>




Secret Admirer

Secret Book Fair

Sep 11 – 2:00pm

It’s like the Scholastic Book Fair, but for adults!


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

The Obsessed w/ Ecstatic Vision, Caustic Casanova, ResurrectioN MarY & The Getaways

Sep 11 – 7:00pm

The Obsessed w/ Ecstatic Vision, Caustic Casanova, ResurrectioN MarY & The Getaways

21+


More info >>




Wooly's

OM with Zombi

Sep 12 – 7:00pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents:OM with Zombi


More info >>

After a three-year hiatus, the historic Beaverdale Fall Festival returns this month

by Courtney Guein, Sep 2
It’s been almost three years since Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood hosted their annual fall festival. That changes Sept. 16 and 17, when the festivities return to downtown Beaverdale, with some new and altered features.

