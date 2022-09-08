Weekender Central Iowa! Gurnfest | Wild and Scenic Film Festival | RenFest

Festivals about this weekend in Central Iowa, from Gurnfest to PorchFest to the RenFest and more! Top pick? Why not take in a film fest? The Iowa Environmental Council is offering the South Yuba River Citizens League Wild and Scenic Film Festival both in-person and virtually, with seven short films and a live panel discussion with the aim of inspiring environmental activism.
All Access Live! Featuring Penny Peach
Sep 8 – 6:30pm
All Access Live! Featuring Penny Peach at xBk
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Bernadette Peters & Des Moines Symphony
Sep 8 – 7:30pm
Performing with The Des Moines Symphony.
More info >>
Beaverdale Books
Leah Angstman | Out Front the Following Sea
Sep 9 – 6:30pm
Meet the Author: Leah Angstman is a historian and transplanted Midwesterner, unsure of what feels like home anymore.
More info >>
xBk Live
Stutterin' Jimmy and the Goosebumps w/ Matt Jesson
Sep 9 – 7:00pm
Stutterin’ Jimmy and the Goosebumps w/ Matt Jesson
by xBk Live
More info >>
Tallgrass Theatre Co.
The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
Sep 9 – 7:30pm
The Story: Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships.
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Gurnfest 2022
Sep 10 – 6:00pm
A Local Music and Arts Mini Festival!
21+
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Granny We Made It | Bernard Bell Album Recording
Sep 10 – 7:00pm
An inside look into the life of comedian Bernard Bell, from fatherhood, Chicago to Iowa living, dating and foods he hates.
More info >>
Valley Junction
Vintage in the Valley
Sep 11 – 10:00am
Upcycled DSM and Valley Junctions present “Vintage In The Valley.”
More info >>
Sleepy Hollow
The Renaissance Faire
Sep 11 – 10:00am
The dates for 2022 will remain the first three weekends in September, including Labor Day.
More info >>
Union Park Neighborhood
PorchFest DSM
Sep 11 – 12:00pm
A rolling music festival held on the welcoming front porches of the residents of Union Park in Des Moines, Iowa. This family friendly, free event will feature 17 musical acts from a variety of genres.
More info >>
The Palms Theatres & IMAX
IEC's Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Sep 11 – 1:00pm
An in-person and virtual event featuring films and a local panel on water, clean energy, environmental justice and more.
More info >>
Secret Admirer
Secret Book Fair
Sep 11 – 2:00pm
It’s like the Scholastic Book Fair, but for adults!
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
The Obsessed w/ Ecstatic Vision, Caustic Casanova, ResurrectioN MarY & The Getaways
Sep 11 – 7:00pm
The Obsessed w/ Ecstatic Vision, Caustic Casanova, ResurrectioN MarY & The Getaways
21+
More info >>
Wooly's
OM with Zombi
Sep 12 – 7:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents:OM with Zombi
More info >>
After a three-year hiatus, the historic Beaverdale Fall Festival returns this month
by Courtney Guein, Sep 2
It’s been almost three years since Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood hosted their annual fall festival. That changes Sept. 16 and 17, when
the festivities
return to downtown Beaverdale, with some new and altered features.
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>