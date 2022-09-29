Weekender Central Iowa! Elegance Launch | Big Grove Vinyl Market | Fabulous Friday

Drag, comedy, craft beer and a blast-from-the-past book signing! All this and more can be yours on this crisp fall weekend in Central Iowa. Don’t miss the unveiling of a new Jill Wells mural at xBk on Saturday, or Sunday’s debut of Eastern Iowa’s popular Big Grove Vinyl Market at the brewery’s new DSM location! Top pick of the weekend, though? B. Well celebrates the public launch of his new clothing line, Elegance, with a Saturday show at Wooly’s.
xBk Live
EleanorGrace Album Release
Sep 29 – 7:00pm
Temple Theater
Dixie's Tupperware Party
Sep 29 – 7:30pm
Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century.
xBk Live
Good Looks w/Good Morning Midnight
Sep 30 – 7:00pm
Good Looks w/Good Morning Midnight
The Garden
Fabulous Friday Drag ft. Frisbee Jenkins
Sep 30 – 10:00pm
Fabulous Friday Drag ft. Frisbee Jenkins
Rumors
Heartland Bazaar
Oct 1 – 10:00am
Bi-annual vintage clothing market featuring 30 unique vendors is held in the parking lot adjacent to Rumors
Hoyt Sherman Place
2 Day Pet Portrait Class (Teens to Adults)
Oct 1 – 12:00pm
Introduction and advance watercolor techniques. One-on-one demonstration, step-by step guidance that will help you create your individual projects. Bring a photo of your furry or feathered friend.
El Bait Shop
Little Giant Beer Summit 2022
Oct 1 – 3:00pm
We come together each fall to celebrate and toast Iowa’s small, but mighty, craft breweries, cideries, and meaderies.
xBk Live
Black Renaissance Mural Unveiling
Oct 1 – 6:00pm
Black Renaissance Mural Unveiling
RAYGUNshirts
Steve-O Book Signing
Oct 1 – 5:00pm
Steve-O (Steve Glover) of Jackass is stopping in Des Moines on Saturday, October 1 at 5pm in Raygun.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Sam Tallent: Stand-Up Comedy
Oct 1 – 7:00pm
Known for whip-quick wit and rollicking improvisations, Sam Tallent is one of the sharpest, most original rising talents in comedy today.
Des Moines Civic Center
SW!NG OUT
Oct 1 – 7:30pm
Acclaimed choreographer and Dance Magazine cover star Caleb Teicher brings the best of the swing dance world to the concert stage
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Sadder Day: Emo Night
Oct 1 – 8:00pm
Another episode of SADDER DAY is coming your way
Wooly's
B. Well with Annie Kemble
Oct 1 – 8:00pm
B.WELL: Local hip-hop artist, humanitarian and creator, Billy, “B.WELL” Weathers
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove Vinyl Market
Oct 2 – 12:00pm
Big Grove Brewery is excited to host a vinyl market in Des Moines!
Gateway Dance Theatre
Indian Contemporary Dance Workshop
Oct 2 – 1:00pm
The much-awaited INDIAN CONTEMPORARY DANCE workshop by Pooja Mayur!
Iowa artist B. Well looks to harmonize his music and new apparel line, Elegance
by Courtney Guein, Sep 26
For musician, activist, fashion enthusiast and Des Moines community leader
Billy “B. Well” Weathers
, the word “elegance” goes beyond describing expensive gowns or opulent parties.
“I think figuring out that I don’t need to do anything to impress anybody else outside of myself [is elegance],” he said, “and the more that I can connect with my art, my music, my merchandise, or my apparel, my artistry as a person, the more it’s going to connect with everyone else.”
Big Grove Vinyl Market returns to Iowa City, launches next month in Des Moines
by Chris DeLine, Sep 22
“It’s a fun atmosphere to sell records in,” Brian Brandsgard told
Little Village of the aesthetics and energy Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. “It’s just a perfect place to have it.”
Christ on a bike! ‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ comes to Des Moines for all your storage and entertainment needs
by Lily DeTaeye, Sep 28
Since 2004,
Dixie Longate
has been taking her Tupperware party to stages across the country, beginning off-Broadway. Until Oct. 2, you can catch Longate and her many plastic bowls at the Temple Theater in Des Moines. But if you haven’t yet been acquainted with Longate’s presentation, allow me to fill you in.
