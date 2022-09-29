Weekender Central Iowa! Elegance Launch | Big Grove Vinyl Market | Fabulous Friday

Iowa artist B. Well looks to harmonize his music and new apparel line, Elegance

by Courtney Guein, Sep 26

For musician, activist, fashion enthusiast and Des Moines community leader Billy “B. Well” Weathers , the word “elegance” goes beyond describing expensive gowns or opulent parties.

“I think figuring out that I don’t need to do anything to impress anybody else outside of myself [is elegance],” he said, “and the more that I can connect with my art, my music, my merchandise, or my apparel, my artistry as a person, the more it’s going to connect with everyone else.”