Weekender Central Iowa! Ani DiFranco | Community Table Storytelling | Drunk Book Club

It’s a fantastic fall weekend and there’s plenty going on to keep you busy, from theater and comedy to storytelling, the paranormal and so much more! Top pick? Catch the inimical Ani DiFranco at Wooly’s to brighten up your Monday night.
Gaslamp
All Access Live! Featuring Wiitch Tiit
Oct 6 – 6:30pm
Join Iowa Public Radio at xBk on October 6th for a live broadcast and taping of All Access Live!
The Blazing Saddle
Iowa Leather Weekend
Oct 7 – Oct 9 –
Save the date for another fantastically kinky weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mainframe Studios
First Friday: Momentum Annual Exhibition
Oct 7 – 5:00pm
Join us at Mainframe Studios and experience this one-of-a-kind art exhibit featuring Central Iowa artists with disabilities, mental health conditions, or brain injuries.
Stoner Studio Theater
Sister Act Jr.
Oct 7 – 7:00pm
Based on the hit 1992 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Sister Act JR.
Des Moines Civic Center
The Book of Mormon
Oct 7 – 7:30pm
This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Joe Satriani
Oct 7 – 8:00pm
Emporium Presents Joe Satriani: Earth Tour 2022-2023
CPMI Event Center
Psychic & Paranormal Expo
Oct 8 – Oct 9 –
Featuring 30+ vendors!
North High School
Pre-Winter Community Car Check Up
Oct 8 – 9:00am
Franklin Avenue Library
Community Table: Local Storytelling and Food Festival
Oct 8 – 10:00am
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Pilates and Plants
Oct 8 – 10:00am
Join the Botanical Garden and Club Pilates for Pilates and Plants!
Teehee's Comedy Club
Drunk Book Club
Oct 8 – 7:00pm
Des Moines’ comedians Kristy and Onnalee read a book. Yes, a whole book!
xBk Live
Dan Tedesco, Dave Zollo, ENGLISH
Oct 8 – 8:00pm
xBk presents Dan Tedesco w/Dave Zollo and English
Teehee's Comedy Club
Jailbreak! Stand-Up Comedy
Oct 8 – 9:30pm
Sound the alarms! Stand-up comedians have escaped from the local sanatorium and are taking over Teehee’s Comedy Club!
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Elevate Festival
Oct 9 – 10:00am
5K, Yoga, and Mediation, all in support of Above and Beyond Cancer
Teehee's Comedy Club
Hari Kondabolu
Oct 9 – 6:30pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents: Hari Kondabolu with Carmen Lagala
xBk Live
Argonaut & Wasp
Oct 9 – 7:00pm
Argonaut & Wasp at xBk Live
Wooly's
Tai Verdes
Oct 9 – 7:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents Tai Verdes – HDTV Tour
Wooly's
Ani DiFranco w/ Abraham Alexander
Oct 10 – 6:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents: Ani DiFranco
The hip-hop horizon: Iowa rappers’ fall releases explore drug culture, punk and ‘ascension music’
by Chris DeLine, Sep 30
This fall will see a wide range of releases from Iowan artists spanning the diverse rap and hip-hop spectrum. While this is far from a comprehensive list of what’s on tap for the next several months, here’s a cross-section looking at five releases from young, up-and-coming artists who have new projects on the way.
Buy books, support reproductive education at the 60th Planned Parenthood Book Sale
by Lily DeTaeye, Oct 5
Autumn is here and you may be looking forward to cozying up with a few books as the weather gets colder. But if your bookshelves are in need of an update, you’re in luck. The
Planned Parenthood Book Sale
at the Iowa State Fairgrounds is back again this fall.
Five questions with: storyteller and speech pathologist Mama Edie Armstrong
by Liy DeTaeye, Oct 6
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Des Moines Public Library will hold its first
Community Table Storytelling and Local Food Festival
at three different locations around Des Moines. Alongside food vendors and activities, the festival will feature a lineup of acclaimed storytellers from across the country. One of these performers is Mama Edie Armstrong.
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>