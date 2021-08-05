Weekender, Aug. 5: Derecho Anniversary Festival, Surf Zombies, Rock the Chalk, Jim Swim

Built by immigrants in 1893, the Matyk Building is now a font of food and art in Cedar Rapids

by Tiffani Green, August 5

The building that sits at 1029 3rd St SE in Cedar Rapids has roots almost as deep as the city itself. It was erected by the Matyk family, immigrants from Czechoslovakia, in 1893, only 44 years after the city was incorporated. The building began its life as a dry goods store, with the family living upstairs.