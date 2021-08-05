Advertisement

Weekender, Aug. 5: Derecho Anniversary Festival, Surf Zombies, Rock the Chalk, Jim Swim

Fantastic opportunities abound far and wide this weekend, from music to art to drive-in film and online theater, if you’re feeling anxious again about getting out and about. Plus, the first of several upcoming derecho anniversary observations. Enjoy the first full weekend of August!
Rhythm City Casino Resort

50th Anniversary Bix Jazz Festival

Aug 5 – Aug 7 – 6:00pm

The BIX is BACK for the 50th Jazz Festival. Special Appearance by Bill Allred, Bix Fest pioneer.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Almost Mary’

Aug 5 – 7:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents a special family-friendly Out the Box with Claudia Haas’ “Almost Mary,” dir. Cavan Hallman. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Waterloo

Iowa Irish Fest

Aug 6 – Aug 8 – 4:00pm

The Iowa Irish Fest returns to take over downtown Waterloo with the sounds, sights and taste of Ireland!


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Rock the Chalk 2021

Aug 6 – 4:00pm

MidWestOne Bank’s annual community chalk art festival will take place in downtown Iowa City on the streets surrounding the bank headquarters building at 102 S. Clinton Street.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021: Surf Zombies

Aug 6 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard. This week: Surf Zombies!


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Dave Zollo & the Body Electric

Aug 6 – 6:30pm

Friday Night Concert Series is back on the Ped Mall with Dave Zollo and the Body Electric.


More info >>








Lowe Park – Klopfenstein Amphitheater

Moonlit Movie Night featuring ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Aug 6 – 7:00pm

Join the Marion Parks and Recreation Department for free family fun at sunset. Bring your own blanket and/or lawn chairs for general lawn seating.


More info >>




Gabe’s

Jim Swim EP Release Show w/Blookah, ADE, and Alyx Rush

Aug 6 – 9:00pm

Jim Swim’s “New Tattoo” EP drops August 6th and he decided to celebrate it by doing a show with some talented friends.


More info >>




Caitri’s Art Oasis

Maggie Vandewalle Solo Show

Aug 7 – 10:00am

Maggie Vandewalle will be doing a live demonstration all day long and auctioning the piece off at the end of the day! She will also be available to sign prints throughout the day.


More info >>




Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum

Frederick Douglass in Iowa

Aug 7 – 1:30pm

Nathan M. Richardson presents a living history performance in which he captures completely the physical and spiritual essence of the former slave, writer, orator and abolitionist.


More info >>




Greene Square Park

Derecho Anniversary Festival

Aug 7 – 4:00pm

Cedar Rapids nonprofit Together We Achieve presents a free community festival to commemorate recovery efforts.


More info >>




Sanctuary Pub

Stephanie Catlett with Suzanne Wedeking

Aug 7 – 8:00pm

Join Stephanie and violinist Suzanne Wedeking for a performance of songs from “Meet Me in the Dream,” “Caught Under Glass” and maybe even a new tune or two.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts Movie – ‘Moana’

Aug 7 – 8:45pm

Summer of the Arts presents a free showing of “Moana.” Registration required.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | Ben Schmidt Band

Aug 8 – 1:00pm

Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host a second rendition from Ben Schmidt Band! This is a free show on the patio of Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City.


More info >>

Built by immigrants in 1893, the Matyk Building is now a font of food and art in Cedar Rapids
by Tiffani Green, August 5
The building that sits at 1029 3rd St SE in Cedar Rapids has roots almost as deep as the city itself. It was erected by the Matyk family, immigrants from Czechoslovakia, in 1893, only 44 years after the city was incorporated. The building began its life as a dry goods store, with the family living upstairs.




In memoriam: John Rapson, 1953-2021
by Tara McGovern, August 3
I’m tearing my house apart looking for a piece of paper. The hunt delays the grief. That paper led me to take all of Ira “John” Rapson’s classes and to gratefully leap when he called me back into his ensembles years after graduation, playing first in jazz vespers, then in Hot Tamale Louie and now his swan song, Esteban and the Children of the Sun.

