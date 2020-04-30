Advertisement

Weekender, April 30: Quarantine Edition #7

The Weekender

A busy weekend on the interwebs! This weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events include charity events for 3 worthy causes, live theatre, poetry, and art events and a Star Wars-themed bar trivia! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.




Online

Take Back the Night

Apr 30 – 5:30pm

Women’s Resource and Action Center and RVAP present an online Take Back the Night event for survivors, loved ones and allies.


More info >>




Online

Opening Night – Bijou Presents Sky Hopinka’s maɬni

Apr 30 – 6:00pm

ICDOCS annual documentary festival is shifting online. Don’t miss opening night!


More info >>




Online

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Netflix Party

Apr 30 – 7:00pm

“We named the dog Indiana.”

Join FilmScene for the third in their Indiana Jones watch party series.


More info >>




Online

Concert at Home with Aidan Gray

May 1 – 6:00pm

The Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy “hosts” concerts at home with its student performers! Hear Aidan Gray of Broken Record; support youth musicians.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

May 1 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘This Happened Once at the Romance Depot off the I-87 in Westchester’ by Gina Femia.


More info >>




Online

Facebook Live: Establish a Pollinator Garden

May 2 – 1:00pm

Join Backyard Abundance online for the establishment of a pollinator garden at the new Creekside Park Edible Forest. Learn how to start a pollinator garden in your own backyard.


More info >>





Online

Saturdays at the Stanley ONLINE—May Day: Workers of the World Unite!

May 2 – 2:00pm

Celebrate May Day, known to many as International Workers’ Day, with a special viewing of artworks that engage concepts of workers’ rights, organized labor, radical politics and dissent.


More info >>




Online

#Stayhome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series

May 2 – 7:00pm

Online reading series presented by the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe. This week: Nikki Lowe & Kitto.


More info >>




Online

Isolation Improv LIVE

May 2 – 7:00pm

Times are tough, but sometimes we need to try to find a space to laugh. Not only will this make you laugh, but it will also make you want to donate to your local food reservoir.


More info >>




Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

36th Annual VIRTUAL Red Shoe Run & Walk 5K

May 3 – 10:00am

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois (RMHC-EIWI) will host the 36th Annual Virtual Red Shoe Run & Walk 5K.


More info >>




Online

Media Arts Co-op Virtual Launch!

May 3 – 7:00pm

The PS1 Media Arts Co-op is launching virtually, with a live-streamed screening of short videos by MAC members, followed by a Q&A with the makers!


More info >>




Online

Star Wars Trivia LIVE! Online Pub Quiz

May 4 – 7:00pm

May the 4th be with you! Free to play, but pre-registration is required (unless you already have a league ID).


More info >>


