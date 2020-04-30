Weekender, April 30: Quarantine Edition #7

|
The Weekender
A busy weekend on the interwebs! This weekend's can't-miss virtual events include charity events for 3 worthy causes, live theatre, poetry, and art events and a Star Wars-themed bar trivia!
.
Online
Take Back the Night
Apr 30 – 5:30pm
Women’s Resource and Action Center and RVAP present an online Take Back the Night event for survivors, loved ones and allies.
More info >>
Online
Opening Night – Bijou Presents Sky Hopinka’s maɬni
Apr 30 – 6:00pm
ICDOCS annual documentary festival is shifting online. Don’t miss opening night!
More info >>
Online
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Netflix Party
Apr 30 – 7:00pm
“We named the dog Indiana.”
Join FilmScene for the third in their Indiana Jones watch party series.
More info >>
Online
Concert at Home with Aidan Gray
May 1 – 6:00pm
The Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy “hosts” concerts at home with its student performers! Hear Aidan Gray of Broken Record; support youth musicians.
More info >>
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
May 1 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘This Happened Once at the Romance Depot off the I-87 in Westchester’ by Gina Femia.
More info >>
Online
Facebook Live: Establish a Pollinator Garden
May 2 – 1:00pm
Join Backyard Abundance online for the establishment of a pollinator garden at the new Creekside Park Edible Forest. Learn how to start a pollinator garden in your own backyard.
More info >>
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley ONLINE—May Day: Workers of the World Unite!
May 2 – 2:00pm
Celebrate May Day, known to many as International Workers’ Day, with a special viewing of artworks that engage concepts of workers’ rights, organized labor, radical politics and dissent.
More info >>
Online
#Stayhome Live Virtual Poetry Reading Series
May 2 – 7:00pm
Online reading series presented by the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe. This week: Nikki Lowe & Kitto.
More info >>
Online
Isolation Improv LIVE
May 2 – 7:00pm
Times are tough, but sometimes we need to try to find a space to laugh. Not only will this make you laugh, but it will also make you want to donate to your local food reservoir.
More info >>
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
36th Annual VIRTUAL Red Shoe Run & Walk 5K
May 3 – 10:00am
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois (RMHC-EIWI) will host the 36th Annual Virtual Red Shoe Run & Walk 5K.
More info >>
Online
Media Arts Co-op Virtual Launch!
May 3 – 7:00pm
The PS1 Media Arts Co-op is launching virtually, with a live-streamed screening of short videos by MAC members, followed by a Q&A with the makers!
More info >>
Online
Star Wars Trivia LIVE! Online Pub Quiz
May 4 – 7:00pm
May the 4th be with you! Free to play, but pre-registration is required (unless you already have a league ID).
More info >>