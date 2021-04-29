Weekender, April 29: Duos, Noam Chomsky, Roxane Gay

To get warmed up for Duos, we asked readers to share a few of their favorite memories of past years’ Mission Creek Festivals—and we rounded up a few of our own.

“Black Moth Super Rainbow. It was the first time I ever heard them and been hooked eva since.” –Elly H.

“Mitski for sure. It was my first Mission Creek Festival! Afterwards we all gathered at Gabe’s to celebrate. Amazing experience.” –Dakota K.

“So many great shows over the years, but a few favorites would be Faust and Lawrence English.” –Austin S.

“I will never forget how much fun it was dancing with friends at The Mill for Thao & The Get Down Stay Down with Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside, back in 2013. What a fun night! And I still listen to both bands, which I discovered because of Mission Creek Festival.” –Jen K.

“Hands down Kurt Vile at the Englert, ‘cuz he’s an outlaw, on the brink of, self-implosion” –Jason G.

“An impossible question! Kishi Bashi at The Englert was one of my all-time favorites, Dessa at Gabe’s, Gordi at The Mill!!” –Carl B.