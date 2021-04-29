Weekender, April 29: Duos, Noam Chomsky, Roxane Gay

|
Duos Day is here! Don your favorite old Mission Creek festival T-shirt and get your tix
here. Don’t sweat it if you want to catch Roxane Gay on Thursday and Noam Chomsky on Friday instead, though—Duos is available to stream until Sunday at midnight, so you can do it all!
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you'd like to see in the Weekender, reply to this email to tell us about it.
Johnson County Fairgrounds
Free Food Box and Vaccine Clinic Drive-Thru
Apr 29 – 3:00pm
Distributing 1200 boxes filled with a gallon of 2% milk, white cheddar cheese, yogurt, hot dogs, chicken drumsticks and three pounds each of apples, oranges, onions and potatoes.
More info >>
Online
Local Libraries LIT: Roxane Gay
Apr 29 – 6:30pm (CDT)
Local Libraries LIT is thrilled to present Roxane Gay during a unique hour-long online program featuring a reading and opportunity to interact.
More info >>
Online
Transit Changes Public Presentation
Apr 29 – 6:30pm
A public presentation about the proposed transit system changes recommended from the Iowa City Area Transit Study, held on Zoom.
More info >>
Online
Mission Creek Festival 2021: DUOS
Apr 29 – 7:00pm
Mission Creek Festival presents DUOS:
a celebration of music + literature
More info >>
Online
‘Sonnets for an Old Century’ by José Rivera
Apr 29 – May 2 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Riverside Theatre’s acclaimed production of ‘Sonnets for an Old Century’ has been extended for another week.
More info >>
Online
University of Iowa Homerathon
Apr 30 – 11:00am
A collaborative online reading of Homer’s ‘Iliad’ in English translation, including 213 total participants from 27 different states and seven countries besides the U.S.
More info >>
Oakdale Paper Research & Production Facility
UICB Japanese Papermaking Festival
Apr 30 – 12:30pm
Join the UICB community at the Oakdale Paper Research Facility for an afternoon celebrating Japanese papermaking. This coincides with the festival to the papermaking goddess held in Echizen, Japan.
More info >>
Online
Mission Creek Festival 2021: DUOS
Apr 30 – 7:00pm
Mission Creek Festival presents DUOS:
a celebration of music + literature
More info >>
Online
2020-2021 Distinguished Lecturer: Noam Chomsky
Apr 30 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Join the University Lecture Committee for a conversation with 2020-2021 Distinguished Lecturer: Noam Chomsky, sponsored by the University of Iowa Senior College.
More info >>
Online
An Evening of Motown with Alicia Monee
Apr 30 – May 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Alicia Monee, powerhouse R&B artist and lead singer (“Lady of Soul”) for the Funk Daddies, joins Theatre Cedar Rapids for an evening of Motown favorites.
More info >>
Online
Out the Box: ‘Palimpsests of Agrippina Minor’
Apr 30 – 8:00pm
Murdered by her son Nero, Aggripina Minor is so unknowable that historians can’t even agree upon the pronunciation of her name. Get swept up as she struggles to tell her own story.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
May Day Fun Chess Tournament
May 1 – 11:00am
Join the Iowa State Chess Association for an outdoor kids chess tournament on the Ped Mall!
More info >>
City Park
International Worker’s Day (May Day) Picnic—Center for Worker Justice
May 1 – 1:00pm
¡Traiga comida, familia y una manta de picnic para celebrar el día internacional de los trabajadores con CWJ!
More info >>
Online
Pletýnka Bun (Houska)
May 1 – 2:30pm (CDT)
This braided bread from the Czech Republic is very tasty and fun to prepare. This braided bread is known for its light buttery flavor.
More info >>
Northside Neighborhood (Iowa City)
Iowa City Poetry al Fresco
May 1 – 5:00pm
You’re invited to Iowa City Poetry al Fresco, an evening of open-air progressive readings in downtown Iowa City. Come out to enjoy poems from 32 talented writers reading at 12 different outdoor sites!
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Dance Into Spring
May 1 – 7:30pm
Ballet Des Moines and Hancher Auditorium at the
University of Iowa collaborate in outdoor performances in Des Moines, Iowa City & Muscatine.
More info >>
Chauncy Swan Park
FilmScene in the Park: ‘Wolfwalkers’
May 1 – 8:05pm
An irresistible animated feast about a young apprentice hunter who befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.
More info >>
Online
Prompt for the Planet
May 2 – 2:00pm
Calling all teen writers! Poet Amanda Gorman is prompting you to lend your voice to the earth and help document this critical moment in history through poetry, art and creativity.
More info >>
Online
Writers Open Mic
May 2 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Iowa City Poetry presents a Writers Open Mic. Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with an appreciative Zoom audience.
More info >>
To get warmed up for Duos, we asked readers to share a few of their favorite memories of past years’ Mission Creek Festivals—and we rounded up a few of our own.
“Black Moth Super Rainbow. It was the first time I ever heard them and been hooked eva since.” –Elly H.
“Mitski for sure. It was my first Mission Creek Festival! Afterwards we all gathered at Gabe’s to celebrate. Amazing experience.” –Dakota K.
“So many great shows over the years, but a few favorites would be Faust and Lawrence English.” –Austin S.
“I will never forget how much fun it was dancing with friends at The Mill for Thao & The Get Down Stay Down with Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside, back in 2013. What a fun night! And I still listen to both bands, which I discovered because of Mission Creek Festival.” –Jen K.
“Hands down Kurt Vile at the Englert, ‘cuz he’s an outlaw, on the brink of, self-implosion” –Jason G.
“An impossible question! Kishi Bashi at The Englert was one of my all-time favorites, Dessa at Gabe’s, Gordi at The Mill!!” –Carl B.
Mitski at Mission Creek. Photo by Zak Neumann
TOP 5 MISSION CREEK PROFILES FROM LV:
FESTIVAL LOOK-BACKS FROM DANIEL BOSCALJON:
