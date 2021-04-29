Advertisement

Weekender, April 29: Duos, Noam Chomsky, Roxane Gay

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Duos Day is here! Don your favorite old Mission Creek festival T-shirt and get your tix here. Don’t sweat it if you want to catch Roxane Gay on Thursday and Noam Chomsky on Friday instead, though—Duos is available to stream until Sunday at midnight, so you can do it all!
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, reply to this email to tell us about it.




Johnson County Fairgrounds

Free Food Box and Vaccine Clinic Drive-Thru

Apr 29 – 3:00pm

Distributing 1200 boxes filled with a gallon of 2% milk, white cheddar cheese, yogurt, hot dogs, chicken drumsticks and three pounds each of apples, oranges, onions and potatoes.


More info >>




Online

Local Libraries LIT: Roxane Gay

Apr 29 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Local Libraries LIT is thrilled to present Roxane Gay during a unique hour-long online program featuring a reading and opportunity to interact.


More info >>




Online

Transit Changes Public Presentation

Apr 29 – 6:30pm

A public presentation about the proposed transit system changes recommended from the Iowa City Area Transit Study, held on Zoom.


More info >>




Online

Mission Creek Festival 2021: DUOS

Apr 29 – 7:00pm

Mission Creek Festival presents DUOS:
a celebration of music + literature


More info >>




Online

‘Sonnets for an Old Century’ by José Rivera

Apr 29 – May 2 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Riverside Theatre’s acclaimed production of ‘Sonnets for an Old Century’ has been extended for another week.


More info >>




Online

University of Iowa Homerathon

Apr 30 – 11:00am

A collaborative online reading of Homer’s ‘Iliad’ in English translation, including 213 total participants from 27 different states and seven countries besides the U.S.


More info >>




Oakdale Paper Research & Production Facility

UICB Japanese Papermaking Festival

Apr 30 – 12:30pm

Join the UICB community at the Oakdale Paper Research Facility for an afternoon celebrating Japanese papermaking. This coincides with the festival to the papermaking goddess held in Echizen, Japan.


More info >>




Online

Mission Creek Festival 2021: DUOS

Apr 30 – 7:00pm

Mission Creek Festival presents DUOS:
a celebration of music + literature


More info >>




Online

2020-2021 Distinguished Lecturer: Noam Chomsky

Apr 30 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Join the University Lecture Committee for a conversation with 2020-2021 Distinguished Lecturer: Noam Chomsky, sponsored by the University of Iowa Senior College.


More info >>




Online

An Evening of Motown with Alicia Monee

Apr 30 – May 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Alicia Monee, powerhouse R&B artist and lead singer (“Lady of Soul”) for the Funk Daddies, joins Theatre Cedar Rapids for an evening of Motown favorites.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Palimpsests of Agrippina Minor’

Apr 30 – 8:00pm

Murdered by her son Nero, Aggripina Minor is so unknowable that historians can’t even agree upon the pronunciation of her name. Get swept up as she struggles to tell her own story.


More info >>








Downtown Pedestrian Mall

May Day Fun Chess Tournament

May 1 – 11:00am

Join the Iowa State Chess Association for an outdoor kids chess tournament on the Ped Mall!


More info >>




City Park

International Worker’s Day (May Day) Picnic—Center for Worker Justice

May 1 – 1:00pm

¡Traiga comida, familia y una manta de picnic para celebrar el día internacional de los trabajadores con CWJ!


More info >>




Online

Pletýnka Bun (Houska)

May 1 – 2:30pm (CDT)

This braided bread from the Czech Republic is very tasty and fun to prepare. This braided bread is known for its light buttery flavor.


More info >>




Northside Neighborhood (Iowa City)

Iowa City Poetry al Fresco

May 1 – 5:00pm

You’re invited to Iowa City Poetry al Fresco, an evening of open-air progressive readings in downtown Iowa City. Come out to enjoy poems from 32 talented writers reading at 12 different outdoor sites!


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Dance Into Spring

May 1 – 7:30pm

Ballet Des Moines and Hancher Auditorium at the
University of Iowa collaborate in outdoor performances in Des Moines, Iowa City & Muscatine.


More info >>




Chauncy Swan Park

FilmScene in the Park: ‘Wolfwalkers’

May 1 – 8:05pm

An irresistible animated feast about a young apprentice hunter who befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.


More info >>




Online

Prompt for the Planet

May 2 – 2:00pm

Calling all teen writers! Poet Amanda Gorman is prompting you to lend your voice to the earth and help document this critical moment in history through poetry, art and creativity.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

May 2 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Poetry presents a Writers Open Mic. Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with an appreciative Zoom audience.


More info >>

THE GHOST OF MCF PAST

To get warmed up for Duos, we asked readers to share a few of their favorite memories of past years’ Mission Creek Festivals—and we rounded up a few of our own.
“Black Moth Super Rainbow. It was the first time I ever heard them and been hooked eva since.” –Elly H.
“Mitski for sure. It was my first Mission Creek Festival! Afterwards we all gathered at Gabe’s to celebrate. Amazing experience.” –Dakota K.
“So many great shows over the years, but a few favorites would be Faust and Lawrence English.” –Austin S.
“I will never forget how much fun it was dancing with friends at The Mill for Thao & The Get Down Stay Down with Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside, back in 2013. What a fun night! And I still listen to both bands, which I discovered because of Mission Creek Festival.” –Jen K.
“Hands down Kurt Vile at the Englert, ‘cuz he’s an outlaw, on the brink of, self-implosion” –Jason G.
“An impossible question! Kishi Bashi at The Englert was one of my all-time favorites, Dessa at Gabe’s, Gordi at The Mill!!” –Carl B.


Mitski at Mission Creek. Photo by Zak Neumann

TOP 5 MISSION CREEK PROFILES FROM LV:

FESTIVAL LOOK-BACKS FROM DANIEL BOSCALJON:

ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & DINING





Sara Thomsen, David Abram and more help kick off Prairiewoods’ 25th anniversary year with a weekend conference




State loosens restrictions around dogs on restaurant patios




Gina Nutt talks terror ahead of her Mission Creek Festival 2021: Duos reading


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Kim Schillig, Realtor®

Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS® • Iowa City, IA • Licensed to sell real estate in the state of Iowa

Where the moving journey is just as important as the HOME.

Call now: (310) 795-2133

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

ELECTRIFY YOUR EVERYDAY WITH AN ELECTRIC ASSIST BIKE!

Come talk with our experts about electric assist bikes this spring! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.