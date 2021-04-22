Advertisement

Weekender, April 22: A reading of Shakespeare’s sonnets, Grant Wood Fellow Johnathan Payne, a playlist for Earth Day

Posted on by Celine Robins
Happy Earth Day! Enjoy your weekend outside by exploring with the kids, rallying to support your community or listening to a live sonnet reading. It all honors the earth!

Tom Harkin Trailhead

TAKO’s Exploration Weekend

Apr 22 – Apr 25 – April 22nd-April 25th

Take your kids outdoors and join us on April 22 through the 25th for TAKO’s Exploration Weekend Fundraiser!


More info >>




Online

Unheard Voices: Impacts of Incarceration on Children and Families

Apr 22 – 12:00pm

Inside Out Reentry Community presents Unheard Voices, a virtual forum to discuss the hidden impacts of incarceration and reentry on children, partners, and family members. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

SPECTRA: National Poetry Month Virtual Reading

Apr 22 – 7:00pm

Join Midwest Writing Center for a National Poetry Month celebration featuring poets who contributed to MWC’s partnership with Dead Poets Espresso, showcasing the work of local poets throughout April.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 22 – 7:30pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Marathon Reading of Shakespeare’s Sonnets on the Ped Mall

Apr 23 – 11:00am

Celebrate the Bard’s birthday with a socially distanced marathon reading of all 154 of Shakespeare’s sonnets!


More info >>




Online

Kim Addonizio and Kate Lebo

Apr 23 – 7:00pm

Please join Prairie Lights for a reading and conversation with Kim Addonizio and Kate Lebo to celebrate the release of their new books. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 23 – 7:30pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

Storytellers featuring Katie Colletta

Apr 24 – 10:00am (CDT)

Your voice matters! Together with instructor Katie Colletta, we will explore YOUR unique point of view. Designed for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. Space is limited!


More info >>




Online

Cupcake War Drive-in Edition

Apr 24 – 1:00pm

Taste delicious mini cupcakes from local bakeries and enjoy the park amenities, sidewalk chalk and yard games. Then, cast your vote for your favorite cupcake! Proceeds will benefit Shelter House.


More info >>




Online

Stanley Creates: 3D Self-Portraits

Apr 24 – 2:00pm (CDT)

In this free workshop, kids and teens will make a three-dimensional self-portrait with everyday materials. Registration required.


More info >>




Greene Square Park

Calling all Allies: A Rally to Unite

Apr 24 – 4:00pm

Come together to honor lives lost to police brutality. Hear how to be effective allies. The Advocates for Social Justice need you in this fight!


More info >>




Online

The Artist Is In – A Live Show & Tell Event

Apr 24 – 6:00pm

Art Office’s Spring Mini Session is coming to a close, and that means a show! Each member artist will present on their work over the past two months, and at the end they’ll open it for questions.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 24 – 7:30pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

Nick Nurse: Rural Roots to NBA Hoops moderated by Coach Lisa Bluder

Apr 25 – 2:00pm (CDT)

A moderated panel discussion with Nick Nurse, a Carrol, IA native and current head coach for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 25 – 2:00pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

Painting a Picture of Iowa Dairy: Grant Wood and J. G. Cherry

Apr 25 – 2:00pm

History Center Curator and Collections Manager Tara Templeman will discuss one of Wood’s first major commissions: a series of paintings for the J.G. Cherry Company, a dairy equipment business in CR.


More info >>




Online

Space to Grow-Rock Painting and Seed Starting

Apr 26 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Young adults interested in learning how to garden will learn practical skills and a new outlet for their creativity. Intended for ages 13-18.


More info >>




Online

Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Johnathan Payne

Apr 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Working across drawing, painting, fibers and installation, Payne’s work engages traditional and alternative modes of object and image production. His abstractions occupy a space of radical formalism.


More info >>

Happy Earth Day! Fifty-one years ago, this day was created as a way to force environmental issues into the spotlight. Unfortunately, today we really don’t need a day set aside to remind us of its importance, as global temperatures rise every year, natural disasters become more devastating and frequent, and we are all left to deal with the fallout and grief. So today let’s take this opportunity to refocus, celebrate our natural environment, and set intentions for ourselves in the coming year.
I created this playlist with those goals in mind. These songs celebrate, mourn, plea and question. They are as varied in sound and subject matter as the threats the human race currently poses to the earth and our existence on it—from Pete Seeger to Mos Def to carbon emissions to plastic waste. I plan to take a walk in my favorite park, throw on this playlist and appreciate what we’ve got left. I hope you’ll join me!
—Brian Johannesen




Riverside dives deep and resurfaces with ‘Sonnets for an Old Century’

