Weekender, April 22: A reading of Shakespeare’s sonnets, Grant Wood Fellow Johnathan Payne, a playlist for Earth Day

THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Happy Earth Day! Enjoy your weekend outside by exploring with the kids, rallying to support your community or listening to a live sonnet reading. It all honors the earth!
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, email us at lv@littlevillagemag.com to tell us about it.
Tom Harkin Trailhead
TAKO’s Exploration Weekend
Apr 22 – Apr 25 – April 22nd-April 25th
Take your kids outdoors and join us on April 22 through the 25th for TAKO’s Exploration Weekend Fundraiser!
More info >>
Online
Unheard Voices: Impacts of Incarceration on Children and Families
Apr 22 – 12:00pm
Inside Out Reentry Community presents Unheard Voices, a virtual forum to discuss the hidden impacts of incarceration and reentry on children, partners, and family members. Free; registration required.
More info >>
Online
SPECTRA: National Poetry Month Virtual Reading
Apr 22 – 7:00pm
Join Midwest Writing Center for a National Poetry Month celebration featuring poets who contributed to MWC’s partnership with Dead Poets Espresso, showcasing the work of local poets throughout April.
More info >>
Online
Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera
Apr 22 – 7:30pm (CDT)
A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.
More info >>
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Marathon Reading of Shakespeare’s Sonnets on the Ped Mall
Apr 23 – 11:00am
Celebrate the Bard’s birthday with a socially distanced marathon reading of all 154 of Shakespeare’s sonnets!
More info >>
Online
Kim Addonizio and Kate Lebo
Apr 23 – 7:00pm
Please join Prairie Lights for a reading and conversation with Kim Addonizio and Kate Lebo to celebrate the release of their new books. Free; registration required.
More info >>
Online
Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera
Apr 23 – 7:30pm (CDT)
A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.
More info >>
Online
Storytellers featuring Katie Colletta
Apr 24 – 10:00am (CDT)
Your voice matters! Together with instructor Katie Colletta, we will explore YOUR unique point of view. Designed for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. Space is limited!
More info >>
Online
Cupcake War Drive-in Edition
Apr 24 – 1:00pm
Taste delicious mini cupcakes from local bakeries and enjoy the park amenities, sidewalk chalk and yard games. Then, cast your vote for your favorite cupcake! Proceeds will benefit Shelter House.
More info >>
Online
Stanley Creates: 3D Self-Portraits
Apr 24 – 2:00pm (CDT)
In this free workshop, kids and teens will make a three-dimensional self-portrait with everyday materials. Registration required.
More info >>
Greene Square Park
Calling all Allies: A Rally to Unite
Apr 24 – 4:00pm
Come together to honor lives lost to police brutality. Hear how to be effective allies. The Advocates for Social Justice need you in this fight!
More info >>
Online
The Artist Is In – A Live Show & Tell Event
Apr 24 – 6:00pm
Art Office’s Spring Mini Session is coming to a close, and that means a show! Each member artist will present on their work over the past two months, and at the end they’ll open it for questions.
More info >>
Online
Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera
Apr 24 – 7:30pm (CDT)
A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.
More info >>
Online
Nick Nurse: Rural Roots to NBA Hoops moderated by Coach Lisa Bluder
Apr 25 – 2:00pm (CDT)
A moderated panel discussion with Nick Nurse, a Carrol, IA native and current head coach for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.
More info >>
Online
Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera
Apr 25 – 2:00pm (CDT)
A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.
More info >>
Online
Painting a Picture of Iowa Dairy: Grant Wood and J. G. Cherry
Apr 25 – 2:00pm
History Center Curator and Collections Manager Tara Templeman will discuss one of Wood’s first major commissions: a series of paintings for the J.G. Cherry Company, a dairy equipment business in CR.
More info >>
Online
Space to Grow-Rock Painting and Seed Starting
Apr 26 – 6:30pm (CDT)
Young adults interested in learning how to garden will learn practical skills and a new outlet for their creativity. Intended for ages 13-18.
More info >>
Online
Grant Wood Fellow Talk: Johnathan Payne
Apr 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Working across drawing, painting, fibers and installation, Payne’s work engages traditional and alternative modes of object and image production. His abstractions occupy a space of radical formalism.
More info >>
AN EARTH DAY PLAYLIST TO SPIN
Happy Earth Day! Fifty-one years ago, this day was created as a way to force environmental issues into the spotlight. Unfortunately, today we really don’t need a day set aside to remind us of its importance, as global temperatures rise every year, natural disasters become more devastating and frequent, and we are all left to deal with the fallout and grief. So today let’s take this opportunity to refocus, celebrate our natural environment, and set intentions for ourselves in the coming year.
I created this playlist with those goals in mind. These songs celebrate, mourn, plea and question. They are as varied in sound and subject matter as the threats the human race currently poses to the earth and our existence on it—from Pete Seeger to Mos Def to carbon emissions to plastic waste. I plan to take a walk in my favorite park, throw on this playlist and appreciate what we’ve got left. I hope you’ll join me!
—Brian Johannesen
